Desperate For Hope with Vaneetha Risner

From Desperation to Delight: A Journey of Faith and Lament

Have you ever found yourself questioning God during times of suffering? Join me and my sister, Shalini, as we open up about our own experiences with suffering and how we discovered joy in the midst of it all. From my journey with polio to our individual struggles with loss and faith, we offer an honest and heartfelt conversation about the challenges and triumphs of walking through suffering while learning to cling to Jesus. In this episode, we discuss the importance of approaching God with hard questions and how laughter can play a significant role in finding joy amidst pain. Learn about how we both deepened our relationship with Jesus through learning to lament. Discover how delighting in God can be the key to making it through prolonged suffering. EPISODE CHAPTERS(00:00) - Intro to My Story(15:56) - Personal Time With God(25:12) - Finding Hope Through Lament(35:16) - Talking to God in Suffering(40:09) - Caregiving, Identity, and Laughter(46:51) - Delight in the Lord Through Scripture(58:36) - Finding Hope Through Scripture and GodDownload Episode TranscriptGUEST BIOShalini Bennett is Vaneetha's sister. They've weathered a lot of suffering together which has shaped both of their ministries. Shalini has taught Spiritual Formation at Grand Rapids Theological Seminary, is a sought-after retreat speaker, and has been recently featured on the Discover the Word and God Hears Her podcasts. Shalini and her husband Byard live in Michigan and have three grown children. Shalini is actually funnier than Vaneetha but tries to hold back because Vaneetha is happier that way.GUEST RESOURCES:Discover the Word podcast: https://discovertheword.org/series/spiritual-formation/God Hears Her: https://www.godhearsher.org/podcast/lets-talk-about-spiritual-formationRESOURCESBuy the Desperate for Hope Bible Study from LifewayVaneetha's Books: Walking Through Fire: A Memoir of Loss and Redemption | The Scars that Have Shaped MeTo learn more, visit: https://www.vaneetha.com/