V: The Displaced Weight of Abuse

How does the weight of abuse get displaced onto those who least deserve it?In Episode Five of Descent Into Light, “The Displaced Weight of Abuse,” we follow Sr. Theresa Aletheia as she navigates depression, loneliness, and the crushing burden of responsibility that often falls on survivors when others fail to act. After the first abuse case at the Vatican was decided in a way that she believed left others vulnerable, Sr. Theresa Aletheia prepares for her final vows in Italy. Carrying both grief and hope, she faces a decision she never expected to make.This episode explores:* How depression and loneliness emerge as part of the grief process for survivors* The dynamics of mimetic desire and the scapegoat mechanism and how they’re related to abuse* How practices like memento mori and grounded faith can provide clarity, resilience, and courage in the face of spiritual betrayalAcknowledgmentsSpecial thanks to Nick and Corynne Staresinic for their invaluable help in producing this project.Concluding Song by Kevin Heider, "The Body," 2018. https://kevinheider.com/thebody/This episode uses sounds from various sources, including:Sailing Boat in Thunderstorm by Thimblerig -- https://freesound.org/s/724083/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0S10-19 Falling wooden beam; big interior crash; house collapses; long.wav by craigsmith -- https://freesound.org/s/675967/ -- License: Creative Commons 0Sailing - Tightening Sheet by iainmccurdy -- https://freesound.org/s/645973/ -- License: Attribution 4.0crashing waves near thor's well.wav by tim.kahn -- https://freesound.org/s/609505/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0Big Tree Fall in Forest by Kinoton -- https://freesound.org/s/494071/ -- License: Creative Commons 0SurrealisticElectricStrike.wav by seanberis -- https://freesound.org/s/435897/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 3.0Breaking ice in an ice tray.wav by InfamousJase -- https://freesound.org/s/325515/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 3.0Thunder_01.wav by YevgVerh -- https://freesound.org/s/150181/ -- License: Attribution 4.0Steam Hiss.wav by jesabat -- https://freesound.org/s/119741/ -- License: Attribution 3.0Whip Crack.mp3 by CGEffex -- https://freesound.org/s/89770/ -- License: Attribution 4.0 Get full access to Sisters of the Little Way at www.sistersofthelittleway.com/subscribe