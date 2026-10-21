Deployed: Where Physical AI Gets Real

John Giannandrea is the former Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy at Apple, and former head of Search and AI at Google. Earlier he worked at General Magic and Netscape, and was CTO of Tellme and of Metaweb, which Google acquired in 2010.

John joins Brad Porter, who worked for him at Tellme, to talk about ideas that arrive 20 years too early, the day he saw the web and quit his job, why skeptics are a good sign, and how to know when an AI system that is never 100% right is ready to ship.

The conversation ultimately points toward a future where the next leap in AI comes from better architectures and a deeper understanding of the models, and where the teams that win, in software or robots, set a launch bar, ship into real work, and keep climbing.

0:00 Intro

1:33 From Scotland to Silicon Valley: Inmos, Pixar, and SGI

4:15 General Magic: building the iPhone 15 years too early

5:18 Seeing Mosaic, quitting, and joining Netscape as employee #20

8:42 AOL buys Netscape and the move to Tellme

11:43 Open-sourcing the browser: the road to Firefox

13:32 Metaweb, Danny Hillis, and building the knowledge graph

17:54 How Metaweb disrupted Google Search

21:57 Google's AI second act and the $15K espresso machine

24:41 Leading Google Search: a policy job, not a technical one

27:23 Leaving Google for Apple: two opposite cultures

31:48 Hill climbing: how ML features get to launch

33:26 Beyond data and compute: the next architecture breakthrough

35:08 Physical AI and why more data isn't enough

36:56 Privacy, Apple Intelligence, and Private Cloud Compute

40:08 Shipping LLMs: Siri, Gemini, and ChatGPT's surprise hit

41:24 AI risk: what Geoffrey Hinton actually worries about

42:41 The Vatican cardinal and the "200-year experiment"

44:35 Was the internet a good thing? Building with humanistic intent

48:50 Young people, search, and the hunt for truth

50:52 AI is dual use: society will adapt and regulate

52:43 US vs. China and the global talent race

55:55 Overhyped short term, underappreciated long term