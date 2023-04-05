Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Emily Gadek & Kelly Jones
Emily and Kelly grew up before Star Wars returned to the big screen—when novels were fans' only hope. Now, they're re-reading them with fresh eyes for plot twis... More
  • The Truce At Bakura Ch. 11-15
    Things are really starting to get going now. Governor Nereus poisons Luke with some worms hidden inside space ceviche (but he doesn't know it yet!). We meet Eppie Belden, who turns out to be an emo-hacker-grandma that commands an army of Bakuran rebels from her living room console. Leia resists arrest!...but is captured anyway. Threepio intercepts a secret plan and becomes the hero we need. Han Solo hides in the chimney of a log cabin and becomes the hero we deserve. Everything ends on a cliffhanger as the Ssi-ruuk finally arrive! Transcript here.
    5/18/2023
    42:19
  • The Truce At Bakura Ch. 6-10
    The gang has landed on Bakura and made contact with the Imperials they're trying to help. They attend a surprising number of formal gatherings—including a dinner in the space equivalent of that mansion from Parasite, so surely things will go well. Skywalker family drama continues as Leia confronts the ghost of Darth Vader while Luke pines for a woman who is not his sister and who hates his guts! On the plus side: PEOPLE SEEM TO ACTUALLY KNOW WHAT A JEDI IS, which is a miracle. Transcript here.
    5/11/2023
    46:10
  • The Truce At Bakura Ch. 1-5
    Barely 36 hours after cremating his redeemed dad and reuniting with his friends at an all-night Ewok rager, Luke Skywalker faces a tough choice: take a goddamn nap or a droid will have to replace all of his bones. Suddenly, the Rebels intercept a spooky message from some Imperials that don’t know the Emperor is dead. Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, R2, and 3PO are sent on a diplomatic/rescue mission where stakes are high: there’s an alien species that wants to capture and imprison human souls. All naps will have to wait.Transcript here.
    5/4/2023
    42:46
  • Prologue
    Our hosts fell in love with Star Wars because it was exciting & relatable. It gave them their first insights into justice, fascism, relationships, belief, displacement, sacrifice, & power. Familiar themes continue throughout the expanded universe novels & we will address them all. (No previous Star Wars knowledge necessary!)delusionspod.com
    4/27/2023
    7:00
  • Introducing Delusions of Grandeur
    COMING SOON: Delusions of Grandeur. A Star Wars novels recap podcast. Emily & Kelly fell in love with Star Wars because it was exciting and relatable. Then, the extended universe novels from the 1990s gave them their first insights into justice, fascism, relationships, belief, displacement, sacrifice, and power. Star Wars has never been so cool…or so primed for critical analysis.
    4/27/2023
    1:52

Emily and Kelly grew up before Star Wars returned to the big screen—when novels were fans' only hope. Now, they're re-reading them with fresh eyes for plot twists, new characters, and surprisingly apt socio-political themes. Delusions of Grandeur is a podcast about the good, the bad, and the truly bizarre stories of the Star Wars novels.

delusionspod.com
