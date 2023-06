Here comes the Sun! Priorities, Rhythms, and Rest with Treehouse Schoolhouse

Happy first official, unofficial day of summer! For many of us, summertime is a blissful welcome. Schedules are relaxed, sports are mostly over and there’s a lot more free time. But sometimes that lack of structure can feel really daunting! “What exactly am I supposed to do these wild little humans?”But either way, none of us want to get to the end of August and feel like we just survived. We want to soak it up! We want to play in the sun, read good books, sleep well, roast marshmallows, catch crabs, have good conversations with friends, and grow in our wonder of God. At the start of this summer, how can we intentionally number our days in a way that will help us to delight in the Lord and enjoy our kids more?Homeschool mama of four and the founder of Treehouse Schoolhouse, Lyndsey Mimnagh gives us a look at how she thinks through her summer rhythms and priorities.We'll talk about good books to read, the importance of unstructured time, the glory of fabulous read-out-louds, and the need to get rest and refreshment.Check out Treehouse Schoolhouse for loads of beautiful and inspiring resources including nature study, book lists, and family-centered devotionals.Use the code delightedmotherhood15 for 15% off any purchase. Whoot! It expires on December 1st. THNS Summer/ free week-https://treehouseschoolhouse.com/products/treehouse-nature-study-summer Sunny Summer Book List- https://treehouseschoolhouse.com/pages/book-lists Reach out to delighted motherhood on Instagram or by email, [email protected]