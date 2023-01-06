When friendships hurt --Gospel Applications from Philippi

In my motherhood journey, I have had some incredible relationships with other Christian sisters that have been lifegiving, transformative, and delightful. Christians are to be marked by these kinds of intimate, tender, loving relationships. And in fact, our love for one another in a very real sense is how we express love for God. (Matthew 25:40)But also, Christians can be offensive, frustrating, hurtful, rude, inconsiderate, self-righteous, slothful, and mean. Honestly, all those labels have described me before. If you have been friends with me for any length of time, it’s very likely that I have sinned against you. And honestly, you have sinned against me. And sometimes those conflicts and disagreements can be downright divisive. Most significantly, sometimes those conflicts cause us to hate rather than love our sisters.In my experience, when these things come to a head, they don’t typically magically evaporate with one good conversation. To begin to consider this issue, we are going to unpack Paul’s response to a very public conflict between two women in the ancient church at Philippi --Euodia and Syntyche. In the view of some scholars, their quarrel one of the primary issues Paul addresses in his letter.So, let’s jump into this embarrassing public conflict and see what we can gain from it.