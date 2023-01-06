<p>Hello and welcome to Delighted Motherhood, a podcast devoted to delighting ourselves in the Lord and in our calling as moms.</p>
<p>It's self-evident that motherhood is hard --and in some cases deeply painful. But regardless of circumstances, in Titus 2 Paul instructs young moms to love their families affectionately. The basis for this command comes not from the enjoyableness of the kids, but rather from devotion to and delight in the Lord himself.</p>
<p> Join Kira Nelson and a host of other moms in delighting in the Lord and in the callings he's given us through exploring a variety of practical topics related to enjoying motherhood. </p>
<p> Kira is a wife, a homeschool mom to three little boys, a Bible teacher, a seminary student at SBTS, a long-distance runner, a sourdough baker, a tea drinker, and a lover of all things outdoors. Most importantly, she's a Christian who is loved by her Savior and is captivated by His glory every day. </p>