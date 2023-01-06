Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Delighted Motherhood in the App
Listen to Delighted Motherhood in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Delighted Motherhood

Delighted Motherhood

Podcast Delighted Motherhood
Podcast Delighted Motherhood

Delighted Motherhood

Kira Nelson
add
&lt;p&gt;Hello and welcome to Delighted Motherhood, a podcast devoted to delighting ourselves in the Lord and in our calling as moms.&lt;/p&gt;&nbsp;&lt;p&gt; &... More
Kids & FamilyParenting
&lt;p&gt;Hello and welcome to Delighted Motherhood, a podcast devoted to delighting ourselves in the Lord and in our calling as moms.&lt;/p&gt;&nbsp;&lt;p&gt; &... More

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Here comes the Sun! Priorities, Rhythms, and Rest with Treehouse Schoolhouse
    Happy first official, unofficial day of summer! For many of us, summertime is a blissful welcome. Schedules are relaxed, sports are mostly over and there’s a lot more free time. But sometimes that lack of structure can feel really daunting! “What exactly am I supposed to do these wild little humans?”But either way, none of us want to get to the end of August and feel like we just survived. We want to soak it up! We want to play in the sun, read good books, sleep well, roast marshmallows, catch crabs, have good conversations with friends, and grow in our wonder of God. At the start of this summer, how can we intentionally number our days in a way that will help us to delight in the Lord and enjoy our kids more?Homeschool mama of four and the founder of Treehouse Schoolhouse, Lyndsey Mimnagh gives us a look at how she thinks through her summer rhythms and priorities.We'll talk about good books to read, the importance of unstructured time, the glory of fabulous read-out-louds, and the need to get rest and refreshment.Check out Treehouse Schoolhouse for loads of beautiful and inspiring resources including nature study, book lists, and family-centered devotionals.Use the code delightedmotherhood15 for 15% off any purchase.  Whoot! It expires on December 1st. THNS Summer/ free week-https://treehouseschoolhouse.com/products/treehouse-nature-study-summer Sunny Summer Book List- https://treehouseschoolhouse.com/pages/book-lists Reach out to delighted motherhood on Instagram or by email, [email protected]
    6/1/2023
    38:40
  • Resisting Anxiety in Motherhood with Kim Seville
    Every honest mom will tell you that she has battled anxiety related to motherhood. Whether it's anxiety over getting pregnant, staying pregnant, newborn challenges, struggles to learn to read, mean kids on the playground, health concerns, behavioral concerns, etc –the triggers for anxiety in motherhood are too numerous to number. But in light of a God who invites us to call Him Father, how should we think about confronting this anxiety with hope and truth?Tune in for this encouraging conversation with Kim Seville –counseling lead for Frontlines Ministries, Dallas Theological Seminary grad, a former missionary in Asia, mom to five kids, and wife to Pastor Jason at Del Ray Baptist. If you have comments or feedback about the program, please reach out on Instagram or by email at [email protected]
    5/30/2023
    44:58
  • Bring the Kids! 27 Countries and Counting --Air Travel with Caroline Craddock
    Summer is coming and for many of us, this means air travel. Traveling with kids can be stressful and sometimes the idea of canceled flights can be enough to make my skin crawl. But there are some strategies we can employ for success. Today we are going to be talking with Caroline Craddock –a homeschool hybrid mom to four who has traveled to 27 countries with her kids. She'll share from her experience some tips for how to enjoy travel with little ones, not dread it.If you intend to travel soon with kids or have wanted to travel with kids but have felt intimidated, I think you’ll be encouraged, helped, and inspired by this conversation with Caroline Craddock.
    5/16/2023
    45:51
  • Cultivating the ground and tending little hearts --Gardening with Yetta Reid
    Spring is officially here which means it's planting time! And there are few things kids seem to enjoy more than getting completely and totally dirty. Listen in for a sweet conversation with Yetta Reid about the joy of gardening with little ones and cultivating a love of the Creator in the process. Books listed:Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers: Designing Gorgeous Arrangements for Every SeasonThe Gardener By Sarah StewartWe are the Gardeners By Joanna GainesFrom Seed to Plant by Gail GibbonsThe Giant Zucchini by Catherine Siracusa
    5/2/2023
    35:26
  • When friendships hurt --Gospel Applications from Philippi
    In my motherhood journey, I have had some incredible relationships with other Christian sisters that have been lifegiving, transformative, and delightful. Christians are to be marked by these kinds of intimate, tender, loving relationships. And in fact, our love for one another in a very real sense is how we express love for God. (Matthew 25:40)But also, Christians can be offensive, frustrating, hurtful, rude, inconsiderate, self-righteous, slothful, and mean. Honestly, all those labels have described me before. If you have been friends with me for any length of time, it’s very likely that I have sinned against you. And honestly, you have sinned against me. And sometimes those conflicts and disagreements can be downright divisive.  Most significantly, sometimes those conflicts cause us to hate rather than love our sisters.In my experience, when these things come to a head, they don’t typically magically evaporate with one good conversation. To begin to consider this issue, we are going to unpack Paul’s response to a very public conflict between two women in the ancient church at Philippi --Euodia and Syntyche. In the view of some scholars, their quarrel one of the primary issues Paul addresses in his letter.So, let’s jump into this embarrassing public conflict and see what we can gain from it.
    4/18/2023
    30:14

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Delighted Motherhood

&lt;p&gt;Hello and welcome to Delighted Motherhood, a podcast devoted to delighting ourselves in the Lord and in our calling as moms.&lt;/p&gt;

&lt;p&gt; &lt;/p&gt;
&lt;p&gt;It's self-evident that motherhood is hard --and in some cases deeply painful. But regardless of circumstances, in Titus 2 Paul instructs young moms to love their families affectionately. The basis for this command comes not from the enjoyableness of the kids, but rather from devotion to and delight in the Lord himself.&lt;/p&gt;


&lt;p&gt; Join Kira Nelson and a host of other moms in delighting in the Lord and in the callings he's given us through exploring a variety of practical topics related to enjoying motherhood. &lt;/p&gt;


&lt;p&gt; Kira is a wife, a homeschool mom to three little boys, a Bible teacher, a seminary student at SBTS, a long-distance runner, a sourdough baker, a tea drinker, and a lover of all things outdoors. Most importantly, she's a Christian who is loved by her Savior and is captivated by His glory every day. &lt;/p&gt;

Podcast website

Listen to Delighted Motherhood, The ranting sisters and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Delighted Motherhood

Delighted Motherhood

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store