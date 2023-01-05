Dekks & Dera Podcast: Marvel Snap

Join Dekkster / Snapster and Dera / DeraJN every week as we talk about the hottest Marvel Snap topics including meta decks, new cards, balance changes and more!... More
The NEW Meta & The Most Hated Card in Marvel Snap - Dekks & Dera Podcast Ep. 5
In this Podcast we go over the recent OTA changes, Stegrons performance, the upcoming battle pass with Nebula, the new meta tier list, Galactus possibly being too powerful, & Collector's Tokens sucking!00:00 - Intro00:59 - The Latest Buffs & Nerfs08:51 - Stegron Worth it?12:34 - Nebula (Upcoming Battle Pass Card)17:30 - Untapped Overview22:26 - NEW Tier List31:31 - Galactus38:58 - Iron Lad40:57 - Collector's Tokens Need to be Changed
5/1/2023
47:33
The New Marvel Snap Meta - Breaking Down the Top Decks | Dekks & Dera Podcast Ep. 4
Huge patch landed, big meta shake-up. Dekks (Dekkster/Snapster) & Dera (DeraJN) give a full meta breakdown and show off the decks that got both of us all the way to Infinite. Is Shuri playable anymore? Is Sandman too powerful? Will they ever nerf Galactus? Find out in this episode of the Dekks & Dera Podcast.
4/24/2023
1:11:08
Marvel Snap NEEDS to fix this problem & Upcoming Patch Expectations, Jeff & More | Dekks & Dera Podcast Ep. 3
Join Dekks/Dera as we go over changes we would like to see in the upcoming Marvel Snap patch, and how if it doesn't land well, it will be very very bad. The Shuri meta is a huge issue. We also talk about Jeff, the Meta, Kitty Pryde updates, and more!00:00 - Intro00:55 - Buffs, Shuri, & Meta Talk18:41 - Card Release Structure24:48 - Upcoming Series Drop27:27 - Kitty Pryde Situation31:11 - Snowguard33:44 - Jeff the Baby Shark39:38 - Conquest Mode
4/17/2023
48:06
How We Blew a Fortune on Marvel Snap & WEEKLY Buffs Breakdown | Dekks & Dera Podcast Ep. 2
Join Dekks/Dera as we talk about how Hit Monkey landed and if Snowguard will be completely useless. We also go into the nerfs/buffs and the upcoming WEEKLY buffs, and when Kitty Pride will return and will we get compensation. And lastly how much each of us spent in Marvel Snap and why Dekkster is taking out a second mortgage.00:00 - Intro08:11 - Hit-Monkey Recap12:45 - Weekly Buffs27:47 - Kitty Pride's Return34:18 - Snowguard38:39 - How much we spent
4/10/2023
57:50
Hit-Monkey Could Break Marvel Snap | Dekks & Dera Podcast Ep. 1
Will Hit-Monkey be a hit? Is Kitty Pryde worth 6000 collectors tokens? What are the best decks? Will Dera ever get a REAL plant? Find out on this episode!Join Dekkster / Snapster and Dera / DeraJN every week as we talk about the hottest Marvel Snap topics including meta decks, new cards, balance changes and more!