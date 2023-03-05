Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Deja Blu podcast in the App
Listen to Deja Blu podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Deja Blu podcast

Deja Blu podcast

Podcast Deja Blu podcast
Podcast Deja Blu podcast

Deja Blu podcast

Blu
add
DeJa Blu is a space to dive deep into the unknown. Uncovering the mysteries of unlocking the potential of the human experience. Blu is here to get raw, unscript... More
Health & FitnessNutritionEducationSelf-Improvement
DeJa Blu is a space to dive deep into the unknown. Uncovering the mysteries of unlocking the potential of the human experience. Blu is here to get raw, unscript... More

Available Episodes

5 of 102
  • Creating An Integrated and Erotic Future - with Aubrey Marcus | Deja Blu EP 103
    This week we are blessed with the warrior poet himself, Aubrey Marcus. Aubrey is an entrepreneur, author, coach and leader of a community that's bringing heaven to Earth in a very real way. In this episode Aubrey shares some of the philosophies that have become the pillars of his life over the past few decades of exploring his internal and external realities. From what it takes to build a community with a resonance as strong Fit For Service, to what it takes to build a lasting marriage like the one he's cultivated with Vylana, Aubrey discuses the importance of holding nothing back and allowing others the expression of their entire spectrum of consciousness. Aubrey also clarifies the difference between eroticism and sexuality, and how Eros is the life force that this world so desperately needs to return to balance. This episode is full of embodied wisdom. Please let us know what resonates in the comments! === 0:00 Intro 5:02 Forging Genuine Tribe 8:53 Knowing Yourself Deeply 13:25 Psychedelics 17:13 Embracing Polarity 26:56 Fire Without Forging Spears 29:57 The Mother and the Father 37:53 Eros 49:10 From Polyamory to Commitment 58:02 Overcoming the Empire 1:04:39 Fighting For Balance 1:19:58 Mushroom Experience 1:23:36 Conclusion === Aubrey Marcus (IG: @aubreymarcus) is the founder of Onnit, a globally disruptive brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls Total Human Optimization. Onnit remains an industry leader with products optimizing millions of lives, including many top professional athletes around the world. Aubrey currently hosts the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, a motivational destination for conversations with the brightest minds in athletics, business, mindset, and spirituality with over 100 million listens. He is the author of the NYT Bestselling book Own The Day, Own Your Life and has been featured on the cover of Men’s Health and other publications. He has also produced several documentaries including Awake In The Darkness, Dragon of the Jungle, Ayahuasca, and Huachuma. He is currently the visionary behind the donation based coaching platform Fit For Service which recently hosted the transformational music festival, Arkadia. If you ask Aubrey what he is most passionate about, it is raising awareness for psychedelic medicine, including dedicated philanthropic support to MAPS.org and Heffter Institute. He is a 27 year native of Austin, Texas where he currently resides with his wife Vylana. === BLU: https://www.instagram.com/bluofearth/ https://www.bluofearth.com/ https://www.florescence.earth   DONATE TO THE DEJA BLU PODCAST:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VACWQVBHTCQ3Q
    5/3/2023
    1:25:28
  • Trust Your Pleasure and Celebrate Your Sisters - with Mama Gena | Deja Blu EP 102
    This week the Deja Blu podcast is blessed with the powerful wisdom of Regena Thomashauer — better known as Mama Gena. This magnificent woman brings us the frequency of someone who has reclaimed their pleasure center as the source of their power, and she invites us all into a glimpse of a future world where women have learned to trust in the power of the pussy, and the Earth is much better off because of it. Blu and Mama Gena dive into the importance of sisterhood in the bringing forth of a new paradigm on the planet as well as the practice of swamping as a means of helping us support each other in processing through generations of repressed emotions so that we can make pleasure our default setting. Let us know what resonates in the comments and check out Mama Gena's book "Pussy: A Reclamation" if you haven't already! (Links down below) ===   0:00 Intro 4:43 Rebalancing the Polarity 8:35 Reclaiming the Goddess 18:16 Trust Your Desire 20:25 Blu’s Pleasure Journey 27:16 Swamping 52:07 The Power of Sisterhood 59:40 Trusting Your Pleasure 1:04:38 Blu’s 32nd Birthday 1:14:03 Conclusion   === Regena Thomashauer — the one and only “Mama Gena” — is a teacher and best-selling author, mother and media personality, and founder and CEO of the School of Womanly Arts, which began in her living room in 1998 and has since grown into a global movement. In her classroom and through her books, Regena shares our foremothers’ knowledge and embodied wisdom from pre-patriarchal times, the thousands and thousands of years when goddess culture (and pleasure) reigned. She shifts the way women hold their sexuality and identities, both individually and culturally. She creates communities of women who are so outrageously and wildly expressed that they are loving the world back to itself. Mama Gena's Website https://mamagenas.com/ Mama Gena's Instagram www.instagram.com/mamagena Mama Gena's Book "Pussy: A Reclamation"  https://www.amazon.com/Pussy-Reclamation-Regena-Thomashauer/dp/1401950248 === BLU: https://www.instagram.com/bluofearth/ https://www.bluofearth.com/ https://www.florescence.earth   DONATE TO THE DEJA BLU PODCAST:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VACWQVBHTCQ3Q
    4/26/2023
    1:17:42
  • Reframing Rage and Calling in Soul Family - with Vylana Marcus | Deja Blu EP 101
    Sound alchemist and medicine woman Vylana Marcus joins the Deja Blu podcast for a profound journey into the reclamation of sacred rage, how to become unf*ckwithable spiritually, and what it takes to align with the frequency of your soul family and call in your community.  This one is packed with potent wisdom and carries the sweetness of a conversation between two sisters who have witnessed each other through many transformational moments. Let us know what resonates in the comments! Watch Vylana & Blu's Guided Sound Activation & Meditation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k4TDLET7R4 0:00 Intro 9:22 Soul Family Recognition 14:00 The Death Process 29:37 Sacred Masculine 34:08 Reframing Rage 1:08:18 Conclusion 1:11:37 Sound Activation === Passionate about leveraging various modalities and mediums within the healing arts to support the expansion of both individual and universal consciousness; Vylana is a visionary sound alchemist who has dedicated her life to healing the collective as both an artist and a medicine woman. YouTube: @Vylana  Instagram.com/vylana Vylana.com === BLU: https://www.instagram.com/bluofearth/ https://www.bluofearth.com/ https://www.florescence.earth   DONATE TO THE DEJA BLU PODCAST:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
    4/19/2023
    1:24:42
  • Cultivating Deep Trust and Healing the Child Within - with Garrain Jones | Deja Blu EP 100
    This week the Deja Blu podcast is blessed with the playful and brilliant presence of Garrain Jones – a revolutionary author, speaker and facilitator dedicated to helping others awaken their inner artist and tap into the abundance frequency. In this episode Blu and Garrain reflect on the importance of play, the longevity that's possible if humanity taps into true presence, what's required to cultivate deep trust in oneself, and the importance of healing your relationship to your inner child. Let us know what resonates in the comments! === Timestamps: 0:00 Intro 8:39 The Importance of Play 21:16 The Impact of Authenticity 30:07 Deep Trust 46:30 Inner Child Work 1:06:52 Conclusion === Garrain Jones is an author, speaker and facilitator who is dedicated to helping you awaken your inner artist and tap into the abundance frequency. His bestselling book, Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life, teaches how to lead an extraordinary life without regret.  Garrain's powerful personal journey spans from a near death experience at four years old, juvenile detention in his teens, a prison sentence, a music career in Los Angeles that included a record deal with Ludacris and Def Jam, homelessness and then becoming one of the most sought after personal transformation speakers.  He has been featured in media worldwide including Forbes and Impact Theory. His story was told in a National Geographic documentary, Locked Up Abroad, which shared the journey of his prison sentence in France. Garrain's Awaken The Artist Within Retreat is attended by billionaires, CEOs and industry leaders.  Learn more about him at: https://garrainjones.com/  Website: garrainjones.com Instagram: @garrain.jones https://garrainjones.com/ https://go.garrainjones.com/awaken-the-artist-within-retreat https://www.instagram.com/garrain.jones/ === Enroll in BEQOMING Allies – Launching April 15. Enrollment April 12.  https://www.beqoming.me/BQMGALLIES?afmc=Blu&utm_campaign=Blu&utm_source=leaddyno&utm_medium=affiliate   BLU: https://www.instagram.com/bluofearth/ https://www.bluofearth.com/ https://www.florescence.earth   DONATE TO THE DEJA BLU PODCAST:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VACWQVBHTCQ3Q
    4/12/2023
    1:10:02
  • Sacred Rage and Healthy Emotional Release - with Alyssa Nobriga | Deja Blu EP 99
    Did you know that an emotional charge really only has a lifespan of about 90 seconds and that it's our internal narrative about the emotion that makes it so painful and enduring? International speaker, coach and entrepreneur Alyssa Nobriga joins the Deja Blu Podcast for a deep dive into somatic emotional alchemy. From her years as a licensed Clinical Somatic Psychotherapist, Alyssa is able to masterfully walk us through how to effectively and efficiently navigate any emotional charge, upgrade the stories we tell ourselves and come back to a place of presence and wholeness. Blu and Alyssa also unpack the all too familiar "good girl" programming and discuss why rage is such a sacred emotion that requires proper expression. Let us know what resonates in the show notes. === 0:00 Intro  5:26 Turning Challenge Into Superpower 10:35 Blame is Counterproductive 11:51 An Integrative Approach  22:30 Anger is Welcome 37:00 Healing Without Shame and Guilt 41:36 Conscious Romantic Relationships 1:04:37 Take Your Power Back  === Alyssa’s an international speaker, coach and entrepreneur. She’s the Founder + CEO of The Institute of Coaching Mastery, which certifies hundreds of coaches a year in her methodology. She’s been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc., Psychology Today, and Fox, and highlighted as an expert coach by Deepak Chopra. Alyssa is a former licensed Clinical Somatic Psychotherapist with a master’s degree from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and holds a second master’s degree in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica, where she also worked on faculty.  === Enroll in BEQOMING Allies – Launching April 15. Enrollment April 12.  https://www.beqoming.me/BQMGALLIES?afmc=Blu&utm_campaign=Blu&utm_source=leaddyno&utm_medium=affiliate BLU: https://www.instagram.com/bluofearth/  https://www.bluofearth.com/  https://www.florescence.earth DONATE TO THE DEJA BLU PODCAST: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VACWQVBHTCQ3Q  
    4/5/2023
    1:18:36

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About Deja Blu podcast

DeJa Blu is a space to dive deep into the unknown. Uncovering the mysteries of unlocking the potential of the human experience. Blu is here to get raw, unscripted and unapologetic in sharing her own personal journey of awakening into her truth with the intention to help others come home into their heart.
Podcast website

Listen to Deja Blu podcast, The Hypnotist and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Deja Blu podcast

Deja Blu podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Deja Blu podcast: Podcasts in Family