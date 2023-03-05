Creating An Integrated and Erotic Future - with Aubrey Marcus | Deja Blu EP 103

This week we are blessed with the warrior poet himself, Aubrey Marcus. Aubrey is an entrepreneur, author, coach and leader of a community that's bringing heaven to Earth in a very real way. In this episode Aubrey shares some of the philosophies that have become the pillars of his life over the past few decades of exploring his internal and external realities. From what it takes to build a community with a resonance as strong Fit For Service, to what it takes to build a lasting marriage like the one he's cultivated with Vylana, Aubrey discuses the importance of holding nothing back and allowing others the expression of their entire spectrum of consciousness. Aubrey also clarifies the difference between eroticism and sexuality, and how Eros is the life force that this world so desperately needs to return to balance. This episode is full of embodied wisdom. Please let us know what resonates in the comments! === 0:00 Intro 5:02 Forging Genuine Tribe 8:53 Knowing Yourself Deeply 13:25 Psychedelics 17:13 Embracing Polarity 26:56 Fire Without Forging Spears 29:57 The Mother and the Father 37:53 Eros 49:10 From Polyamory to Commitment 58:02 Overcoming the Empire 1:04:39 Fighting For Balance 1:19:58 Mushroom Experience 1:23:36 Conclusion === Aubrey Marcus (IG: @aubreymarcus) is the founder of Onnit, a globally disruptive brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls Total Human Optimization. Onnit remains an industry leader with products optimizing millions of lives, including many top professional athletes around the world. Aubrey currently hosts the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, a motivational destination for conversations with the brightest minds in athletics, business, mindset, and spirituality with over 100 million listens. He is the author of the NYT Bestselling book Own The Day, Own Your Life and has been featured on the cover of Men’s Health and other publications. He has also produced several documentaries including Awake In The Darkness, Dragon of the Jungle, Ayahuasca, and Huachuma. He is currently the visionary behind the donation based coaching platform Fit For Service which recently hosted the transformational music festival, Arkadia. If you ask Aubrey what he is most passionate about, it is raising awareness for psychedelic medicine, including dedicated philanthropic support to MAPS.org and Heffter Institute. He is a 27 year native of Austin, Texas where he currently resides with his wife Vylana. === BLU: https://www.instagram.com/bluofearth/ https://www.bluofearth.com/ https://www.florescence.earth DONATE TO THE DEJA BLU PODCAST: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VACWQVBHTCQ3Q