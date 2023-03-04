Think personal finance, but fun as hell. Get ready to ditch money shame and start building wealth without giving up your lifestyle. If you're ready to pay off d...
Bonus Episode: Author's Note from Deeper Than Money the Book
In this special bonus episode, Chloe shares the importance of her book and how it allowed her to work closely with and connect to her mom. Listen to the Author’s Note read by Chloe Elise from the Deeper Than Money audiobook published by Penguin Random House. Get your copy of Deeper Than Money the book here: https://www.deeperthanmoney.com/deeperthanmoneythebook Prefer to listen? Purchase the audiobook here: https://www.audible.com/pd/Deeper-than-Money-Audiobook/B0BNQWGV32?action_code=ASSGB149080119000H&share_location=pdp
8/23/2023
8:15
Chapter 1 Audio Book Sneak Peak
It is time to celebrate, Deeper Than Money the book officially releases on August 22, 2023. In this episode, Chloe shares more about the book, why she wrote it, and who it is for. You can also listen to a sneak peek of Chapter 1 from the Deeper Than Money audiobook published by Penguin Random House.Get your copy of Deeper Than Money the book here: https://www.deeperthanmoney.com/deeperthanmoneythebookPrefer to listen? Purchase the audiobook here: https://www.audible.com/pd/Deeper-than-Money-Audiobook/B0BNQWGV32?action_code=ASSGB149080119000H&share_location=pdp
8/21/2023
30:11
The 5 Things I've Learned About Money In My 5 Years of Business
It’s our birthday! Deeper Than Money is celebrating 5 years in business!! To celebrate, Chloe is sharing the five things she’s learned about money over the last five years. We are so overjoyed to be sharing this milestone with all of you, thank you for being here for the ride – we are looking forward to the next 5+ years of the journey with all of you. Preorder Deeper Than Money The Book: https://www.deeperthanmoney.com/deeperthanmoneythebook Get a signed copy of the book here: https://www.rainydaybooks.com/DeeperThanMoney Grab the audiobook: https://www.audible.com/pd/Deeper-than-Money-Audiobook/B0BNQWGV32 Interested in applying for The Wealth Accelerator? Learn more here: https://www.deeperthanmoney.com/the-wealth-accelerator
8/12/2023
33:42
Chloe Spills Tea On Doubting Herself + How To Get The F*ck Out Of Your Comfort Zone
Chloe shares her real time life update and how she is being pushed out of her comfort zone and making one of the biggest life changes since she quit her corporate job to go full time with Deeper Than Money. She shares what’s been going on, her thought process and emotions throughout her decision-making journey, and what’s helped her get out of her comfort zone in order to live more in alignment with her dreams. Money Thermostat Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/63FIaXN8Yi9iZcDfxgeJsm?si=da8d0fb30b6248caIf you’ve been thinking about joining our next round of The Wealth Accelerator, kick that doubt to the curb and trust yourself. Learn more about the program and apply here: https://www.deeperthanmoney.com/the-wealth-accelerator
4/3/2023
42:42
Becoming a Millionaire at 27
Chloe share’s her journey to becoming a millionaire before her 28th birthday. From the highs and lows and everything in between, she talks about the money moves she made to hit her goal and how you can tap into your own dreams and goals to make them a reality. If you are ready to go all in on your finances while also enjoying your life and doing the things you love, applications are open for the next round of our 12 week transformational program The Wealth Accelerator. Learn more about the program and apply here: https://www.deeperthanmoney.com/the-wealth-accelerator
