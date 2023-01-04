Deep into History is a podcast that explores some of History's greatest moments. I'm Arjun, I'm a tale spinner, and I spin our lore into epic stories just for y...
The American Nightmare: 20th Century U.S. History, Red Scares, & Fred Hampton
I recently had the honor to collaborate with the incomparable Rev Left Radio:
Breht and I join forces to have a wide-ranging discussion on 20th century American history, with a focus on the underlying racial and class dynamics of early to mid-century America that led to the rise of the Civil Rights Movement and then the Black Panther Party - specifically their preemminent organizer and leading revolutionary from Chicago Illinois, Chairman Fred Hampton. The conversation naturally takes many interesting and worthwhile detours along the way!
Check out Rev Left Radio's massive catalogue at https://www.revolutionaryleftradio.com and support their important work at https://www.patreon.com/RevLeftRadio
8/4/2023
1:50:01
Revenge of the Ice Queen
Come dream with me as we go Deep into the year 61 CE and experience the epic struggle that became known as Boudica's Rebellion. In the saga, I call, Revenge of the Ice Queen: Revisited.
4/26/2023
1:11:45
The Stag & The Dragon: Revisited
Come dream with me as we go Deep into the year 283 AC and experience The Battle of the Trident.
4/1/2023
1:09:15
Fred Said...
Everyone tells you how Fred Hampton died. Come dream with me as we move through the streets of 1960s Chicago and experience how he lived.
3/27/2023
1:35:27
Codename: Trident
Come dream with me as we go Deep into the year 1971 and experience the naval operation that would shock the world, stop a genocide, and ensure victory in Bangladesh Liberation War.
