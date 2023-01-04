The American Nightmare: 20th Century U.S. History, Red Scares, & Fred Hampton

I recently had the honor to collaborate with the incomparable Rev Left Radio: Breht and I join forces to have a wide-ranging discussion on 20th century American history, with a focus on the underlying racial and class dynamics of early to mid-century America that led to the rise of the Civil Rights Movement and then the Black Panther Party - specifically their preemminent organizer and leading revolutionary from Chicago Illinois, Chairman Fred Hampton. The conversation naturally takes many interesting and worthwhile detours along the way! Check out Rev Left Radio's massive catalogue at https://www.revolutionaryleftradio.com and support their important work at https://www.patreon.com/RevLeftRadio