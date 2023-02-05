The podcast that delves into the minds of entrepreneurs, creators and other inspiring people to uncover the philosophies, strategies and tools that help us live... More
Available Episodes
5 of 97
7 Lessons To Build A Life You Love - Season 5 Wrap
So, we've reached the end of another eventful season! In this episode, I look back at 7 of the key lessons I’ve learned from this season including from conversations with Cal Newport, Sophie Medlin, Cliff Weitzman, Drs John and Julie Gottman, Mathew Dicks, Carrie Rose and Dr Aria. I also want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported the podcast so far, it really means a lot. If you'd like to keep in touch during the off-season, be sure to join our telegram community (here) where you'll get a behind the scene's look at what me and the team are up to preparing for next season 🚀 But in the meantime, I hope you enjoy the episode :) (00:00) Intro (02:41) Sophie Medlin: How To Improve Your Brain Health(11:54) Cliff Wietzman: How To Learn Anything Faster(19:41) The Gottman’s: How To Improve Your Relationships(30:54) Matthew Dicks: How To Reach Your Goals(41:51) Carrie Rose: How To Be An A-Player At Work(46:42) Dr Aria: How To Be Confident In Yourself (57:51) Cal Newport: How To Design A Lifestyle You WantFull Episodes ⬇️S5 E8 Sophie Medlin - https://youtu.be/5zSHaSAcHPoS5 E5 Cliff Wietzman - https://youtu.be/yfALZJcurZwS5 E4 John & Julie Gottman - https://youtu.be/XkxEmuTQ2VYS5 E13 Matthew Dicks - https://youtu.be/-g9fZBsABSMS5 E10 Carrie Rose - https://youtu.be/ljRkACmxzOgS5 E11 Dr Aria - https://youtu.be/yFGLd5SebFES5 E1 Cal Newport - https://youtu.be/uB8fCHGh_isSponsored by Huel - go to https://www.huel.com/deepdive and with your first order you’ll get a free t-shirt and shaker.Sponsored by Trading 212 - download the Trading 212 app https://trading212.com/promocodes/ALI and use the promo code "ALI" after signing up and depositing to receive a random free share worth up to £100. This is not financial advice. Investments can fall and rise. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Other fees may apply*. Capital is at risk.Sponsored by WeWork - visit https://www.we.co/ali and use the code ‘ALI’ at checkout to redeem 50% off your first booking.🔗 CONNECT WITH ALI📲 Join My Telegram Community - https://t.me/+bH5gLHty5kBiOGZk🎥 YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/aliabdaal🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/aliabdaal📸 Instagram - https://instagram.com/aliabdaal💻 Website - https://aliabdaal.com👥 Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ali-abdaal/📄 SHOW NOTES & TRANSCRIPTVisit the website for the transcript and highlights from the conversation - https://aliabdaal.com/podcast/🎙 ABOUT THE PODCASTDeep Dive is the podcast that delves into the minds of entrepreneurs, creators and other inspiring people to uncover the philosophies, strategies and tools that help us live happier, healthier and more productive lives. 🎧 LISTEN FOR FREE Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7gZkflC...RSS - https://feeds.transistor.fm/deep-dive🙏 LEAVE A REVIEW If you enjoyed listening to the podcast, we'd love for you to leave a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts to help others discover the show :) https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...👋🏼 GET IN TOUCH You can also Tweet @AliAbdaal with any feedback, ideas or thoughts about the lessons you've learnt from the episodes and we can thank you personally for tuning in 🙏PS: Some of the links in this description are affiliate links that I get a kickback from 😜
Download my FREE 100 Books To Live Your Best Life Reading List 👉 https://aliabdaal.com/books-to-live-your-best-life/?utm_source=deep_dive&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=100_books_default
5/4/2023
1:09:04
Snippet 23: How To Read 100 Books A Year - Cliff Weitzman
Listen to the full episode here 👉 https://open.spotify.com/episode/2xbbylq6rcFL0zb5X1I8FB?si=UHJ0ElIIRum_1bkaDzhK4w🔗 CONNECT WITH CLIFF🎥 YouTube Channel💻 Website📸 Instagram🐦 Twitter👥 Linkedin🔗 CONNECT WITH ALI🎥 YouTube Channel🐦 Twitter📸 Instagram💻 Website👥 Linkedin
Download my FREE 100 Books To Live Your Best Life Reading List 👉 https://aliabdaal.com/books-to-live-your-best-life/?utm_source=deep_dive&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=100_books_default
5/2/2023
4:33
How To Influence People: Marketing Secrets Behind The World’s Biggest Brands - Rory Sutherland
Rory is the vice chairman of Ogilvy UK, which is one of the biggest marketing and advertising companies in the world. He's the author of the book Alchemy: The Surprising Power of Ideas That Don't Make Sense and his TED talks that have been viewed over 7 million times. In the conversation Rory gives me a masterclass in marketing and advertising ,and reveals the marketing secrets brands use to change our perception of products and influence our behaviour. Enjoy :) Sponsored by Huel - go to https://www.huel.com/deepdive and with your first order you’ll get a free t-shirt and shaker.Sponsored by Trading 212 - download the Trading 212 app https://trading212.com/promocodes/ALI and use the promo code "ALI" after signing up and depositing to receive a random free share worth up to £100. This is not financial advice. Investments can fall and rise. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Other fees may apply*. Capital is at risk.Sponsored by WeWork - visit https://www.we.co/ali and use the code ‘ALI’ at checkout to redeem 50% off your first booking.(00:00) Intro (01:52) University and your view on education (10:29) The power of statistics (23:30) You should always ask why (25:09) The doorman fallacy (28:40) Consumer psychology(32:33) Why you should dare to be trivial (43:19) Building talkability into a product (54:48) What got your interested in marketing? (01:03:33) How most businesses are optimised(01:04:06) User imagery vs target audience (01:07:00) How you become the perfect brand (01:08:33) Evolutionary psychology and products(01:16:00) The importance of longitudinal questions (01:18:16) Why new ideas are slow to take off(01:20:53) Rebrands and longevity (01:30:37) Brands lead to better products(01:32:24) What don't people like about advertising? (01:42:55) Psychological value(01:48:47) Happiness (01:56:44) Book recommendations 🔗 CONNECT WITH RORY 📕 Alchemy: The Surprising Power of Ideas That Don't Make Sense - https://geni.us/TcHm5z 🐦 Twitter - https://mobile.twitter.com/rorysutherland💻 Website - https://www.ogilvy.com/uk/team👥 Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/rorysutherland/?originalSubdomain=uk🔗 CONNECT WITH ALI📲 Join My Telegram Community - https://t.me/+bH5gLHty5kBiOGZk🎥 YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/aliabdaal🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/aliabdaal📸 Instagram - https://instagram.com/aliabdaal💻 Website - https://aliabdaal.com👥 Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ali-abdaal/📄 SHOW NOTES & TRANSCRIPTVisit the website for the transcript and highlights from the conversation - https://aliabdaal.com/podcast/🎙 ABOUT THE PODCASTDeep Dive is the podcast that delves into the minds of entrepreneurs, creators and other inspiring people to uncover the philosophies, strategies and tools that help us live happier, healthier and more productive lives. 🎧 LISTEN FOR FREE Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7gZkflC...RSS - https://feeds.transistor.fm/deep-dive🙏 LEAVE A REVIEW If you enjoyed listening to the podcast, we'd love for you to leave a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts to help others discover the show :) https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...👋🏼 GET IN TOUCH You can also Tweet @AliAbdaal with any feedback, ideas or thoughts about the lessons you've learnt from the episodes and we can thank you personally for tuning in 🙏PS: Some of the links in this description are affiliate links that I get a kickback from 😜
Download my FREE 100 Books To Live Your Best Life Reading List 👉 https://aliabdaal.com/books-to-live-your-best-life/?utm_source=deep_dive&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=100_books_default
4/27/2023
2:08:22
Snippet 22: Professor of Neurosurgery Reveals The Secret To Longevity - Dr Jim Doty
Listen to the full episode here 👉 https://open.spotify.com/episode/51fkkyNO21bFsBOcYxnquD?si=e11tRiysRsK1VIkKajfrZw🔗 CONNECT WITH JIM🎥 YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@LivBoeree💻 Website - https://www.jamesrdotymd.com📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jamesrdotymd🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/jamesrdotymd👥 LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jrdoty/🔗 CONNECT WITH ALI🎥 YouTube Channel🐦 Twitter📸 Instagram💻 Website👥 Linkedin
Download my FREE 100 Books To Live Your Best Life Reading List 👉 https://aliabdaal.com/books-to-live-your-best-life/?utm_source=deep_dive&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=100_books_default
4/25/2023
5:31
Someday Is Today: Achieve Your Goals And Live Without Regret - Matthew Dicks
Sponsored by Huel - go to https://www.huel.com/deepdive and with your first order you’ll get a free t-shirt and shaker.Sponsored by Trading 212 - download the Trading 212 app https://trading212.com/promocodes/ALI and use the promo code "ALI" after signing up and depositing to receive a random free share worth up to £100. This is not financial advice. Investments can fall and rise. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Other fees may apply*. Capital is at risk.Sponsored by WeWork - visit https://www.we.co/ali and use the code ‘ALI’ at checkout to redeem 50% off your first booking.Matthew Dicks is an internationally bestselling author, podcaster, and a 59 time champion storyteller who teaches the storytelling to individuals, companies and universities. His latest book ‘Someday Is Today’ is an account of his journey to find purpose and meaning in life after experiencing traumatic and near death experiences as a young man - an almost fatal car crash and being robbed at gunpoint. He was also made homeless after leaving high school and put on trial (and then acquitted) for a crime he did not commit. In the conversation, we talk about Matthew's story and some of the strategies he talks about in his book for getting from dreaming to doing and the practical ways to turn idle moments throughout your day into productive opportunities so you can move closer to your goals. 🔗 CONNECT WITH MATTHEW 📕 Someday Is Today - https://geni.us/45yDzy📙 Storyworthy - https://geni.us/mNwGxv4🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/MatthewDicks💻 Website - https://matthewdicks.com/🎙 Podcast - https://matthewdicks.com/podcasts/🔗 CONNECT WITH ALI📲 Join My Telegram Community - https://t.me/+bH5gLHty5kBiOGZk🎥 YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/aliabdaal🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/aliabdaal📸 Instagram - https://instagram.com/aliabdaal💻 Website - https://aliabdaal.com👥 Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ali-abdaal/(00:00) Intro (01:38) Your background (05:43) What do most of your clients struggle with? (08:00) How to stop caring what others think (12:06) Being process vs results orientated (14:20) Your goal setting process(21:29) Your approach to productivity (24:24) How to use Horizon goals (35:27) Incrementalism (44:20) Your early life, homeless and motivation (49:50) Striving vs enjoying the present moment (52:55) Understanding regret (01:00:05) 10 minutes is precious (01:08:38) Why you should break rules (01:20:06) Your near death experiences (01:29:20) Being arrested for a crime you didn't commit (01:34:40) Parting thoughts 🔗 CONNECT WITH MATTHEW 📕 Someday Is Today - https://geni.us/45yDzy📙 Storyworthy - https://geni.us/mNwGxv4🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/MatthewDicks💻 Website - https://matthewdicks.com/🎙 Podcast - https://matthewdicks.com/podcasts/📄 SHOW NOTES & TRANSCRIPTVisit the website for the transcript and highlights from the conversation - https://aliabdaal.com/podcast/🎙 ABOUT THE PODCASTDeep Dive is the podcast that delves into the minds of entrepreneurs, creators and other inspiring people to uncover the philosophies, strategies and tools that help us live happier, healthier and more productive lives. 🎧 LISTEN FOR FREE Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7gZkflC...RSS - https://feeds.transistor.fm/deep-dive🙏 LEAVE A REVIEW If you enjoyed listening to the podcast, we'd love for you to leave a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts to help others discover the show :) https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...👋🏼 GET IN TOUCH You can also Tweet @AliAbdaal with any feedback, ideas or thoughts about the lessons you've learnt from the episodes and we can thank you personally for tuning in 🙏PS: Some of the links in this description are affiliate links that I get a kickback from 😜
Download my FREE 100 Books To Live Your Best Life Reading List 👉 https://aliabdaal.com/books-to-live-your-best-life/?utm_source=deep_dive&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=100_books_default
The podcast that delves into the minds of entrepreneurs, creators and other inspiring people to uncover the philosophies, strategies and tools that help us live happier, healthier and more productive lives.