Matthew Dicks is an internationally bestselling author, podcaster, and a 59 time champion storyteller who teaches the storytelling to individuals, companies and universities. His latest book 'Someday Is Today' is an account of his journey to find purpose and meaning in life after experiencing traumatic and near death experiences as a young man - an almost fatal car crash and being robbed at gunpoint. He was also made homeless after leaving high school and put on trial (and then acquitted) for a crime he did not commit. In the conversation, we talk about Matthew's story and some of the strategies he talks about in his book for getting from dreaming to doing and the practical ways to turn idle moments throughout your day into productive opportunities so you can move closer to your goals. 🔗 CONNECT WITH MATTHEW 📕 Someday Is Today - https://geni.us/45yDzy📙 Storyworthy - https://geni.us/mNwGxv4🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/MatthewDicks💻 Website - https://matthewdicks.com/🎙 Podcast - https://matthewdicks.com/podcasts/(00:00) Intro (01:38) Your background (05:43) What do most of your clients struggle with? (08:00) How to stop caring what others think (12:06) Being process vs results orientated (14:20) Your goal setting process(21:29) Your approach to productivity (24:24) How to use Horizon goals (35:27) Incrementalism (44:20) Your early life, homeless and motivation (49:50) Striving vs enjoying the present moment (52:55) Understanding regret (01:00:05) 10 minutes is precious (01:08:38) Why you should break rules (01:20:06) Your near death experiences (01:29:20) Being arrested for a crime you didn't commit (01:34:40) Parting thoughts