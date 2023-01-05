Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung in the App
Listen to Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung

Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung

Podcast Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung
Podcast Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung

Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung

Deem Journal
add
Dreaming Different is an exploration of worldbuilding guided by the question: How can we design the future through a neurodivergent lens? Hosted by Jezz Chung, ... More
ArtsDesignEducationSelf-ImprovementScienceSocial Sciences
Dreaming Different is an exploration of worldbuilding guided by the question: How can we design the future through a neurodivergent lens? Hosted by Jezz Chung, ... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introduction to Dreaming Different
    References: Jezz Chung @jezzchungNeurodiversity terms and definitions What is neurodiversity? 5 neurodivergent love languagesNeurodivergent umbrella by Sonny Jane WiseCredits:Dreaming Different is brought to you by Deem Audio.Produced by Alexis Aceves Garcia, Jorge Vallecillos, Amy Mae Garrett.Editorial by Alice Grandoit-Šutka, Alexis Aceves Garcia, Isabel Flower.Creative direction by Nu Goteh.Design by Jun Lin.Sound mixing and editing by Hasan Insane.Theme music by Nu Goteh. 
    5/1/2023
    22:57

More Arts podcasts

About Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung

Dreaming Different is an exploration of worldbuilding guided by the question: How can we design the future through a neurodivergent lens? Hosted by Jezz Chung, this six-episode podcast series includes conversations with organizers, artists, cultural philosophers, and scientists to explore how a better understanding of neurodiversity—including the language and experiences of it—can help us create cultures that are more inclusive, equitable, accessible, creative, and connected. It’s our hope that through imagination and conversation, this series helps you think, and ultimately dream, a little differently.
Podcast website

Listen to Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung, Inside Julia's Kitchen and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung

Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung: Podcasts in Family