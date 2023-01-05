Dreaming Different is an exploration of worldbuilding guided by the question: How can we design the future through a neurodivergent lens? Hosted by Jezz Chung, ... More
Available Episodes
Introduction to Dreaming Different
References: Jezz Chung @jezzchungNeurodiversity terms and definitions What is neurodiversity? 5 neurodivergent love languagesNeurodivergent umbrella by Sonny Jane WiseCredits:Dreaming Different is brought to you by Deem Audio.Produced by Alexis Aceves Garcia, Jorge Vallecillos, Amy Mae Garrett.Editorial by Alice Grandoit-Šutka, Alexis Aceves Garcia, Isabel Flower.Creative direction by Nu Goteh.Design by Jun Lin.Sound mixing and editing by Hasan Insane.Theme music by Nu Goteh.
About Deem Audio | Dreaming Different with Jezz Chung
Dreaming Different is an exploration of worldbuilding guided by the question: How can we design the future through a neurodivergent lens? Hosted by Jezz Chung, this six-episode podcast series includes conversations with organizers, artists, cultural philosophers, and scientists to explore how a better understanding of neurodiversity—including the language and experiences of it—can help us create cultures that are more inclusive, equitable, accessible, creative, and connected. It’s our hope that through imagination and conversation, this series helps you think, and ultimately dream, a little differently.