Available Episodes
Tips to Be More Creative At Home
Today we help you learn to be your most creative self! Everyone has creativity and I think almost everyone feel better when they get a chance to be creative.
This episode is filled with tips/advice on cultivating your creativity.
We talk a lot about tangible ways to jump start creativity today. A more intangible way is to stop hindering your creativity in your thoughts. Stop thinking & saying "I am not creative". You are and can be more so with a bit of practice and the right environment.
We discussed a listener question about natural fiber rugs, and the link to that episode is HERE
SCHEDULE A DESIGN CONSULT

Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small.
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and Kelly's YouTube channels.
Anita's IG
Kelly's IG
Anita's blog
Kelly's blog
Kelly's Youtube
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts.
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
4/26/2023
44:51
Is The Dining Room Dead?
Is the dining room dead? We have lots to say & share on this debated decor topic. Today we delve deep into the dining room & we say, the dining room is .... Well, you'll need to listen to find out!
The dining room has been around for a long time, but many new homes are being built without dining rooms. Is this going to last?
The interior design site Modsy saw a 156% increase in buyers that want a dining room between 2018 and 2019.
DTT defines change order.
CRUSHES
Anita's crush is the Instagram account of Law of Doggy HERE
Kelly's crush is this Whole Foods orange olive oil cake mix HERE
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and Kelly's YouTube channels. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Anita's IG
Kelly's IG
Anita's blog
Kelly's blog
Kelly's Youtube
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
4/19/2023
31:03
Color Theory & How to Use it in Your Home
Learn how to use color most pleasingly & effectively in your home. Today we discuss color theory, the psychology of color and how colors work or don't work for YOU! Let's color your world & get it right!
Color therapy has been around since the ancient Egyptians and now there is research to support the idea that color affects you.
You can find the color wheel and more info about the color wheel in this BHG magazine article https://www.bhg.com/decorating/color/basics/color-wheel-color-chart/
DTT defines punch list
Color your world & light it up with Kelly's crush, the battery operated dimmable lamp by Solariko.
Anita's crush is the charming pair of Tommy Hilfiger houndstooth duck boots
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and Kelly's YouTube channels. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Anita's IG
Kelly's IG
Anita's blog
Kelly's blog
Kelly's Youtube
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
4/12/2023
32:42
Spring Clean Like Never Before
It's time to throw up the windows and grab the brushes. Let's get excited about cleaning. If you can't get excited, maybe just get motivated to get the house cleaned, because you are going to love your clean house.
You need a stiff brush to use on grout tile like the one HERE
Aunt Fannies has great cleaners for windows HERE and for bathrooms HERE
I use a small dust mop like the one HERE
I love my baseboard buddy HERE
The under refrigerator brush I use is HERE
I use a lambswool duster for the furniture HERE
I love this furniture polish I use on my stainless steel appliances and the counter top
DTT defines Suzani fabric
Kelly's crush is the book The Pursuit of Love by Nancy Mitford, listen on Audible or watch the BBC adaptation
Anita's crush is the Youtube channel How to Renovate a Chateau
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and Kelly's YouTube channels. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Anita's IG
Kelly's IG
Anita's blog
Kelly's blog
Kelly's Youtube
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
4/5/2023
36:55
Spring is HERE get ready!
Spring is almost here and it's time to get your house ready for Spring.
Sure it's time for spring cleaning, but it also the time to refresh your decor. We're sharing what our favorite spring things to do to our homes and some specific products.
Kelly loves these items
Chintz napkins
Green linen table runner
Nest
White garden stool
Vintage gardening books
DTT defines block front. You can see what they look like HERE
Anita is crushing on the Gilmore Girls podcast by Scott Patterson (who played Luke). The podcast is called - I am All in.
Kelly's crush are the raffia Coco sandels from Bulibasha. See them and the other sustainable styles.
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and Kelly's YouTube channels. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Anita's IG
Kelly's IG
Anita's blog
Kelly's blog
Kelly's Youtube
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
