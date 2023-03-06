Decoding TV Presents: Decoding Reality

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Eps. 1-4 - Mascs and Massages

[DChen’s note: I’m so glad to be able to welcome Justin and Daejah back to the Decoding Reality podcast to cover The Ultimatum: Queer Love. They’ll be having a total of three chats — one for every time a new batch of episodes drops on Netflix. Here’s the first.]Daejah and Justin are back! In this podcast, they discuss the first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love:Ep 1 - The Break UpEp 2 - The ChoiceEp 3 - NewlywedsEp 4 - Group Nights OutThey delve deep into what makes this queer show different than any other show on television. They also talk about how heteronormative traditions still show up in queer relationships. Will Vanessa steal Rae from Lexi? Will Yoly choose Xander or Mal? Will Sam let Tiff's dog sleep in the bed?! We discuss all this and more, on this episode of decoding reality!Links:Email us at Decodingtv(AT)gmail(DOT)comFollow us on Tiktok at tiktok.com/@decodingrealityFollow Justin on TiktokFollow Daejah on TiktokFollow Justin on TwitterFollow Daejah on Twitter Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.