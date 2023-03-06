Decoding TV Presents: Decoding Reality

In Decoding Reality, amazing co-hosts from around the internet analyze the latest and greatest reality TV shows.Decoding Reality is a Decoding TV podcast. Hoste... More
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Eps. 5-8 - Ringpops and Runaways
Don't run away just yet! Daejah and Justin are returning to cover the next batch of The Ultimatum: Queer Love episodes:Episode 5: In and Out of LoveEpisode 6: The ChangeoverEpisode 7: Cocktails and ConfrontationEpisode 8 Is Love EnoughIn this jam-packed podcast they cover the state of all of the relationships on the show and what technically counts as cheating on this show. They also discuss the problem of diagnosing real people on a television show. Will Yoly say yes to Mal's proposal? What was really in Xander's messages to Yoly? Is Vanessa a supervillain or just annoying? Will Aussie ever stop running away? Listen to hear us discuss all this and more!
6/3/2023
2:01:52
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Eps. 1-4 - Mascs and Massages
[DChen's note: I'm so glad to be able to welcome Justin and Daejah back to the Decoding Reality podcast to cover The Ultimatum: Queer Love. They'll be having a total of three chats — one for every time a new batch of episodes drops on Netflix. Here's the first.]Daejah and Justin are back! In this podcast, they discuss the first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love:Ep 1 - The Break UpEp 2 - The ChoiceEp 3 - NewlywedsEp 4 - Group Nights OutThey delve deep into what makes this queer show different than any other show on television. They also talk about how heteronormative traditions still show up in queer relationships. Will Vanessa steal Rae from Lexi? Will Yoly choose Xander or Mal? Will Sam let Tiff's dog sleep in the bed?! We discuss all this and more, on this episode of decoding reality!
5/26/2023
1:24:15
Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Was a Disaster
In this episode of Decoding Reality, David and @joyonapping discuss the disaster that was Netflix's Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion.Why couldn't Netflix figure out how to stream the live reunion successfully? What was up with Vanessa Lachey's terrible moderating? Why would people think Bartise is a good spokesperson for the show? Listen to us to discuss all these questions and more!Thanks to everyone that's joined us to cover Love Is Blind this season. Feel free to let us know what you think we should cover next at decodingtv(AT)gmail.com!
4/17/2023
55:13
Love Is Blind Season 4 Ep 12 - A Groom With A View
In this episode of Decoding Reality, David Chen and @joyonapping discuss the Love Is Blind season 4 finale.Which couples ended up making it at the altar? How successful was the edit in showing us the true nature of these people's relationships? How beautiful does Washington state look in this episode? Whose relationship will last? Is 'I Hope You Dance' really an obscure song? Like really? Listen to hear us discuss all this and more!Have any thoughts/reactions/questions/comments? Email us at decodingtv(AT)gmail(DOT)com. You can also watch this conversation on the Decoding TV YouTube channel, where we will be broadcasting all our recordings. Give it a subscribe and get notified when we go live!
4/15/2023
1:04:52
Love Is Blind Season 4 Eps 9-11 - Diamonds Aren't Forever
In this episode of Decoding Reality, David Chen and @joyonapping discuss Love Is Blind season 4 episodes 9-11.How do we feel about the show's continuing depiction of Seattle? How well do we think Zach handled meeting Bliss's parents? What do we make of Micah and Irina's apologies? Is Jackie really the show's biggest villain? Listen to us discuss all this and more!Have any thoughts/reactions/questions/comments? Email us at decodingtv(AT)gmail(DOT)com. You can also watch this conversation on the Decoding TV YouTube channel, where we will be broadcasting all our recordings. Give it a subscribe and get notified when we go live!