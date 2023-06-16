Curious about the case against former President Trump? Dive into the heart of the case with Decoding the Docket, a weekly (or more) podcast that demystifies wha... More
Arraignment
On this episode of Decoding the Docket, we dive into the arraignment of the former President and his codefendant on Tuesday in Miami, as well as the first substantive action District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has taken in the case. We explore how the Bail Reform Act played a role in allowing the former President and his codefendant to remain free on bail pending trial, as well as the insistence by Magistrate Judge Goodman to impose a pretrial condition that the government didn't seek — one that prohibits either defendant from talking with any witnesses about the case. Plus, we explore the implications of the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA), which will govern the use of classified information throughout the case.
6/16/2023
15:05
The Case Begins
On this first episode of Decoding the Docket, host Alex Little gives an introduction to the podcast, which aims to explain the criminal case against former President Trump without jargon or partisan campaigning. The episode discusses what President Trump's indictment means for him practically, including his conditions of release. The episode also covers the legal process that led to the indictment and the upcoming discovery process.
About Decoding the Docket: Explaining the Case Against Donald Trump
Curious about the case against former President Trump? Dive into the heart of the case with Decoding the Docket, a weekly (or more) podcast that demystifies what could be the most significant criminal trial in American history. Hosted by a seasoned former federal prosecutor and intelligence community veteran, we break down convoluted legal concepts into easy-to-understand explanations. Whether you're an avid follower of the justice system, or just a curious citizen, Decoding the Docket offers a clear, concise, and impartial look at this groundbreaking case.