Trailer: The Decluttering Club Podcast | Sarah Mueller
Join host Sarah Mueller on The Decluttering Club Podcast as she explores the reasons why decluttering is crucial in today's world. In the premiere episode, Sarah uncovers the underlying causes of clutter in our lives and provides effective strategies to regain control over our spaces. From the relentless accumulation of possessions to the demands of a fast-paced society, clutter can easily overwhelm us. Sarah's expertise and practical tips will guide listeners through the process of making tough decisions, letting go of sentimental attachments, and creating serene living environments. Through inspiring discussions, real-life stories, and expert advice, The Decluttering Club Podcast will empower you to conquer clutter and embrace the joy of living clutter-free. Don't miss out on this transformative journey towards a simpler, more organized life. Subscribe now and reclaim your space!
To start your decluttering journey: https://declutteringschool.com/
Follow Decluttering Club on Instagram: https://instagram.com/declutteringclub
Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EarlybirdMom
Check out more tips on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DeclutteringClub
5/17/2023
4:43
10 Reasons you should DECLUTTER EP 01
Welcome to The Decluttering Club Podcast with Sarah Mueller. In our first episode, we are going to discuss why may want to declutter. A byproduct of how our modern world works is that it generates clutter. This is not your fault. It's just a consequence of how the world works. With all the things that pile up in your home because how our society functions, this episode will tell you how to take back control through effective decluttering strategies.
