Introducing: Death on the Lot, from Adam McKay
This season, we’re getting into 1950s Hollywood, ground zero for a cultural transformation that would upend every aspect of Americans’ lives. A movie theater in every city, a TV in every living room, and a Post-war America determined to be happy at any cost. Also during this period… a slew of untimely Hollywood deaths. The rules of the road for the next seventy years were being written in real-time, and not everyone would make it out alive.
Hosted by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Succession), the first episode of DEATH ON THE LOT arrives June 1st.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production.
5/11/2023
3:30
1. The Invisible Revolution
In the late 70s, basketball was changing rapidly, as was the country. The ABA, a start-up basketball league showcased a faster style of play that captivates fans and introduced a 3-point line to professional basketball. But it was struggling financially. The NBA was just the opposite -- gaining a foothold but lacking that “cool” factor. After a merger, and the rise of satellite TV, everything came together -- Dr. J, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s highlights reached fans across the country. Cable and satellite TV would showcase a revolution in the rest of America as well -- and no politician was better equipped for the moment than the movie-star-turned-president, Ronald Reagan. A new era of superstardom and fast living was on the horizon -- one that would also leave many behind.
Want to get in touch? Email us [email protected]
Death At The Wing is hosted by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Succession) and produced by HyperObject Industries and Three Uncanny Four. Jody Avirgan, executive producer and editor, Raghu Manavalan, senior producer, Brian Steele, producer.
3/31/2021
37:23
Introducing: Death At The Wing, from Adam McKay
Death at the Wing tells the story of a generation of rising basketball stars who fell victim to the forces that defined Ronald Reagan’s America.
Hosted by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Succession), the first two episodes of DEATH AT THE WING arrive March 31st.
From Hyperobject Industries and Three Uncanny Four
Hosted by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Succession), DEATH ON THE LOT arrives June 1st.
A HyperObject Industries & Sony Music Entertainment production.
