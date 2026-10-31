Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.



My Big Black Therapist on Triggers, Healing, and Intentional Fatherhood | Dear Son Show



On the Dear Son Show, host D. Johns talks with therapist Demani Anderson (“My Big Blac Therapist”) about what success in therapy really looks like: intrusive inner conversations and triggers may not disappear, but therapy builds tools to recognize, ground, and respond differently. Demani shares how losing his mother at 21, growing up as a large Black only child with identity pressures, and later reconnecting with his father shaped his path to therapy and his brand name, which challenges stereotypes. They discuss being intentional in marriage and parenting, validating children’s experiences (especially post-pandemic), separating intent from impact, asking for help, managing biases through real relationships, and the difference between forgiveness and reconciliation.



00:00 Therapy Success Defined

01:07 Show Intro and Guest

03:28 Family Wins This Week

05:42 Learning Intentionality

07:30 Path Into Therapy

07:43 Identity and Childhood

09:45 Loss and Breaking Point

11:17 Becoming Big Blac Therapist

13:05 Healing With Mom

14:43 Imposter Syndrome Talk

16:54 Therapy Tools Not Erase

18:19 Why Everyone Needs Therapy

19:37 Pandemic Impact on Kids

21:02 Stop Dismissing Children

23:53 Free Therapy Dallas County

25:13 Parents Guilt About Therapy

27:17 Generational Trauma Context

30:36 When to Push Through

31:51 Work Ethic Inherited

32:47 Beyond Survival Mode

34:21 Process Before You Crash

35:09 Therapist vs Husband Dad

36:30 Holding Space Across Differences

38:58 Naming Biases Intentionally

42:48 Capacity And Taking Off Cape

46:06 Asking For Help Personally

48:04 Owning The Brand

55:20 Choosing The Right Partner

01:00:22 Meeting Dad And Forgiveness

01:04:44 What I Wish He Said

01:07:29 Final Takeaways And Where To Find



#fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk



Channel Focus Areas:

“What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”

“How to Be a Better Father”

“Father Son Relationship Advice”

“Mistakes Fathers Make”

“Lessons Every Man Should Learn”



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Follow Damani: https://instagram.com/mybigblacktherapist

https://mybigblacktherapist.com



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