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Dear Son,

Derek Johns
Kids & FamilyParenting
Dear Son,
Latest episode

234 episodes

  • Dear Son,

    Forgive to a Fault: When Grace Becomes a Trap | Ep 225 | The Dear Son, Show

    10/29/2026 | 52 mins.
    Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.

    Forgive to a Fault: When Grace Becomes a Trap | Dear Son Show

    On the Dear Son Show, hosts Jey Blac and D Johns discuss “the forgive to a fault fallout,” exploring whether anything is truly unforgivable, how forgiveness differs from reconciliation, and how expecting forgiveness can erode its value. They unpack how endless forgiveness and unspoken boundaries can create the illusion that harmful behavior is acceptable, leading to resentment, exhaustion, and eventual blowups. The conversation stresses the need to communicate clearly rather than relying on others to “read the room,” especially within family dynamics where children may be conditioned to undervalue themselves and tolerate neglect. They share examples about overextending, misinterpreting increased effort as forgiveness, and the consequences of reacting impulsively. The episode closes by encouraging self-awareness, taking time to process, and articulating issues even after calming down.

    00:00 Unforgivable Questions
    01:02 Show Intro and Hosts
    01:32 Live Show Announcement
    02:17 Life Updates and Gratitude
    03:51 Forgive to a Fault
    05:27 Is Anything Unforgivable
    06:24 Forgiveness Versus Reconciliation
    10:16 Communicating Boundaries
    15:34 Family Dynamics and Assumptions
    19:19 Fallouts of Overforgiving
    21:34 Doing More Is Not Forgiving
    25:16 Teamwork Through Communication
    26:10 When Forgiveness Enables
    28:25 Ambition Versus Family Time
    29:59 The Chocolate Cake Wakeup
    31:56 Conditioning Kids to Settle
    35:21 Forgiveness Is a Choice
    39:02 Know Yourself Before You Snap
    40:41 Road Rage and Real Consequences
    45:21 Healing Means Avoiding Triggers
    46:53 Articulate and Process Conflict
    49:30 Show Updates and Farewell

    #fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk 

    Channel Focus Areas:
    “What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
    “How to Be a Better Father”
    “Father Son Relationship Advice”
    “Mistakes Fathers Make”
    “Lessons Every Man Should Learn”

    Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store

    Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac  

    Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:

    1. subscribe to the channel, 
    2. turn on the notifications,
    3. like this video, 
    4. leave a comment, and
    5. share this content with someone who needs it.

    The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com 

    Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors: 

    Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com  

    Let’s connect socially: 

    https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast  

    https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast  

    The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community

    1. Reveal trauma 

    2. Heal from trauma

    3. Help through telling stories of it all

    “Better Man. Better Father.”

    The Dear Son, Network ®

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dear Son,

    My Big Black Therapist: Triggers, Healing, and Intentional Fatherhood | Ep 224 | The Dear Son, Show

    10/26/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.

    My Big Black Therapist on Triggers, Healing, and Intentional Fatherhood | Dear Son Show

    On the Dear Son Show, host D. Johns talks with therapist Demani Anderson (“My Big Blac Therapist”) about what success in therapy really looks like: intrusive inner conversations and triggers may not disappear, but therapy builds tools to recognize, ground, and respond differently. Demani shares how losing his mother at 21, growing up as a large Black only child with identity pressures, and later reconnecting with his father shaped his path to therapy and his brand name, which challenges stereotypes. They discuss being intentional in marriage and parenting, validating children’s experiences (especially post-pandemic), separating intent from impact, asking for help, managing biases through real relationships, and the difference between forgiveness and reconciliation.

    00:00 Therapy Success Defined
    01:07 Show Intro and Guest
    03:28 Family Wins This Week
    05:42 Learning Intentionality
    07:30 Path Into Therapy
    07:43 Identity and Childhood
    09:45 Loss and Breaking Point
    11:17 Becoming Big Blac Therapist
    13:05 Healing With Mom
    14:43 Imposter Syndrome Talk
    16:54 Therapy Tools Not Erase
    18:19 Why Everyone Needs Therapy
    19:37 Pandemic Impact on Kids
    21:02 Stop Dismissing Children
    23:53 Free Therapy Dallas County
    25:13 Parents Guilt About Therapy
    27:17 Generational Trauma Context
    30:36 When to Push Through
    31:51 Work Ethic Inherited
    32:47 Beyond Survival Mode
    34:21 Process Before You Crash
    35:09 Therapist vs Husband Dad
    36:30 Holding Space Across Differences
    38:58 Naming Biases Intentionally
    42:48 Capacity And Taking Off Cape
    46:06 Asking For Help Personally
    48:04 Owning The Brand
    55:20 Choosing The Right Partner
    01:00:22 Meeting Dad And Forgiveness
    01:04:44 What I Wish He Said
    01:07:29 Final Takeaways And Where To Find

    #fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk

    Channel Focus Areas:
    “What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
    “How to Be a Better Father”
    “Father Son Relationship Advice”
    “Mistakes Fathers Make”
    “Lessons Every Man Should Learn”

    Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store

    Follow Damani: https://instagram.com/mybigblacktherapist
    https://mybigblacktherapist.com

    Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:

    1. subscribe to the channel,
    2. turn on the notifications,
    3. like this video,
    4. leave a comment, and
    5. share this content with someone who needs it.

    The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com

    Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors:

    Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com

    Let’s connect socially:

    https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast

    https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast

    The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community

    1. Reveal trauma

    2. Heal from trauma

    3. Help through telling stories of it all

    “Better Man. Better Father.”

    The Dear Son, Network ®

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dear Son,

    Maybe It Is Harder for Our Kids | Don't Dismiss Their Struggles | Ep 223 | The Dear Son, Show

    10/22/2026 | 45 mins.
    Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.

    Dear Son… It Might Be Harder for You: COVID, Tech, and Not Dismissing Their Struggles

    In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, D Johns and Jey Blac discuss how modern pressures—technology, social media, shifting norms, and the lasting effects of COVID—may make life harder for today’s young men. Jey Blac shares concern after hearing an “off” tone in his son’s voice following missed calls and texts, prompting him to pivot from frustration to checking in and offering space to talk. They reflect on how parents can dismiss children’s difficulties by comparing them to their own experiences, and how isolation, lost milestones like graduation, and changing work culture have reshaped expectations. The conversation emphasizes reading the room, acknowledging impact even when it isn’t a loud cry for help, and approaching kids’ struggles with neutrality, support, and humility.

    00:00 Worried Dad Call
    02:04 Show Intro Setup
    02:47 Life Updates Loss
    03:37 Support And Growth
    04:47 Harder For You
    06:34 COVID Parenting Blindspots
    09:33 Son Sounds Off
    13:12 Isolation And Expectations
    16:01 Workforce Waiting Season
    18:07 Marriage Reading The Room
    20:30 Not Always About You
    21:21 Rethinking Toughness
    22:10 Damani on Lost Milestones
    23:39 COVID Norms and Business Shifts
    27:45 Kids Need Space to Share
    29:19 Common Core Patience Lesson
    32:33 Work From Home and Kids Perception
    34:41 Hard Is Relative for Generations
    36:34 Grinding for Opportunity
    41:27 Information Age Overload
    44:14 Neutral Parenting Closing

    #fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk

    Channel Focus Areas:
    “What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
    “How to Be a Better Father”
    “Father Son Relationship Advice”
    “Mistakes Fathers Make”
    “Lessons Every Man Should Learn”

    Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store

    Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac

    Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:

    1. subscribe to the channel,
    2. turn on the notifications,
    3. like this video,
    4. leave a comment, and
    5. share this content with someone who needs it.

    The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com

    Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors:

    Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com

    Let’s connect socially:

    https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast

    https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast

    The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community

    1. Reveal trauma

    2. Heal from trauma

    3. Help through telling stories of it all

    “Better Man. Better Father.”

    The Dear Son, Network ®

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dear Son,

    Autism Is A Superpower | Daycare Abuse to Autism Advocacy | Ep 222 | The Dear Son, Show

    10/19/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.

    From Daycare Abuse to Autism Advocacy: Will Adams on Fatherhood, Purpose & The Village Network

    In this episode of The Dear Son Show, host D Johns sits down with neighbor and nonprofit founder Will Adams, Sr. to discuss fatherhood, identity, and purpose through the lens of raising a son with autism. Will shares how his family discovered his youngest son’s needs after a daycare abuse case surfaced six months later through CPS, leading to a difficult diagnosis process and years of depression he largely masked while in corporate America. He explains the importance of early intervention, therapies, and ABA, and describes meaningful milestones like hearing his son say “Happy New Year” and progressing to full sentences. Will also talks about being laid off, ego and provision, building The Village Network to support fathers and families navigating autism, and challenging misconceptions while encouraging kindness and education about special needs.

    00:00 Daycare Abuse Shock
    01:21 Show Welcome Guest Intro
    02:48 Life After Corporate Exit
    04:00 Building The Village Network
    06:42 Layoff Ego And Purpose
    13:30 Kids Notice The Changes
    16:20 How Autism Was Discovered
    19:58 Diagnosis Depression And Masking
    21:50 Early Intervention And ABA
    25:08 Accepting A New Fatherhood
    28:33 Learning Love And Communication
    30:26 First Words Moment
    32:19 Milestones Worth Celebrating
    33:42 Family Shift and Legacy
    35:52 Autism Misconceptions
    38:28 Advocacy as a Black Dad
    40:24 Dad Linkups Safe Space
    42:28 Authenticity Over Clout
    44:23 Called to the Work
    51:33 Grace and Fear of Success
    58:19 Fatherhood Without a Dad
    01:01:03 Where to Find The Village
    01:01:45 Final Message Be Kind

    #fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk

    Channel Focus Areas:
    “What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
    “How to Be a Better Father”
    “Father Son Relationship Advice”
    “Mistakes Fathers Make”
    “Lessons Every Man Should Learn”

    Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store

    Follow Will: https://instagram.com/thavillagepodcast
    https://instagram.com/bigsir_84

    Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:

    1. subscribe to the channel,
    2. turn on the notifications,
    3. like this episode,
    4. leave a comment, and
    5. share this content with someone who needs it.

    The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com

    Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors:

    Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com

    Let’s connect socially:

    https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast

    https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast

    The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community

    1. Reveal trauma

    2. Heal from trauma

    3. Help through telling stories of it all

    “Better Man. Better Father.”

    The Dear Son, Network ®

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dear Son,

    Don't Let Anyone Disqualify You | Ep 221 | The Dear Son, Show

    10/16/2026 | 57 mins.
    Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.

    Dear Son: Don’t Get Your Qualifications Disqualified

    On The Dear Son Show, hosts Jey Blac and D Johns discuss how people can “disqualify” themselves despite being qualified—through pride, distractions, emotional reactions, or poor decisions. They reflect on fatherhood challenges like knowing when to let sons learn lessons the hard way, recognizing different expressions of focus, and helping children seek support such as tutors or therapy without making it about parental failure. The conversation covers owning outcomes and opportunity cost, finding mentors, staying consistent when consequences from the past surface, and not letting one negative comment outweigh broader impact. They also share workplace lessons about power, courtesy, and long-term cycles of authority, plus a personal story about wasting time over a $25 tire plug as a reminder to pause before acting on frustration.

    00:00 Let Them Learn Lessons
    01:10 Welcome to Dear Son
    01:33 Fall Check In and Community
    02:26 Making Space for Priorities
    03:57 Qualifications Disqualified
    05:49 Don’t Let Doubt In
    09:36 Distractions After Graduation
    13:44 Pushing Without Controlling
    17:00 Asking for Help Matters
    20:27 Own Your Outcome
    21:55 Mentors for Young Men
    24:14 When You Need New Tools
    26:41 Learning Through Deficiency
    28:04 Understanding Depression Together
    28:56 Ego and Asking for Help
    29:41 Stop Justifying Relapse
    34:05 Consequences Lag Lesson
    34:45 Money Habits and Lifestyle Creep
    38:48 Gatekeepers and Compassion
    43:09 Seize Teachable Moments
    46:04 Power Leapfrog and Humility
    48:53 Yesterday Today Tomorrow Balance
    50:41 Tire Shop Value Lesson
    54:45 Final Fatherhood Takeaways

    #fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk #newtofatherhood

    Channel Focus Areas:
    “What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
    “How to Be a Better Father”
    “Father Son Relationship Advice”
    “Mistakes Fathers Make”
    “Lessons Every Man Should Learn”

    Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store

    Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac  

    Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:

    1. subscribe to the channel, 
    2. turn on the notifications,
    3. like this episode, 
    4. leave a comment, and
    5. share this content with someone who needs it.

    The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com 

    Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors: 

    Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com  

    Let’s connect socially: 

    https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast  

    https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast  

    The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community

    1. Reveal trauma 

    2. Heal from trauma

    3. Help through telling stories of it all

    “Better Man. Better Father.”

    The Dear Son, Network ®

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Dear Son,
This is a safe space to build upon and reinforce the values of fatherhood. We'll explore the gaps between the current generation of fathers and fathers of generations past, and mature the dialogue that will close those gaps for the generations to come. Whether your passion is to be a great father or peel back the layers of why your father wasn't present in your life (physically and/or emotionally), this is for you. Let's grow through it.
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