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234 episodes
- Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.
Forgive to a Fault: When Grace Becomes a Trap | Dear Son Show
On the Dear Son Show, hosts Jey Blac and D Johns discuss “the forgive to a fault fallout,” exploring whether anything is truly unforgivable, how forgiveness differs from reconciliation, and how expecting forgiveness can erode its value. They unpack how endless forgiveness and unspoken boundaries can create the illusion that harmful behavior is acceptable, leading to resentment, exhaustion, and eventual blowups. The conversation stresses the need to communicate clearly rather than relying on others to “read the room,” especially within family dynamics where children may be conditioned to undervalue themselves and tolerate neglect. They share examples about overextending, misinterpreting increased effort as forgiveness, and the consequences of reacting impulsively. The episode closes by encouraging self-awareness, taking time to process, and articulating issues even after calming down.
00:00 Unforgivable Questions
01:02 Show Intro and Hosts
01:32 Live Show Announcement
02:17 Life Updates and Gratitude
03:51 Forgive to a Fault
05:27 Is Anything Unforgivable
06:24 Forgiveness Versus Reconciliation
10:16 Communicating Boundaries
15:34 Family Dynamics and Assumptions
19:19 Fallouts of Overforgiving
21:34 Doing More Is Not Forgiving
25:16 Teamwork Through Communication
26:10 When Forgiveness Enables
28:25 Ambition Versus Family Time
29:59 The Chocolate Cake Wakeup
31:56 Conditioning Kids to Settle
35:21 Forgiveness Is a Choice
39:02 Know Yourself Before You Snap
40:41 Road Rage and Real Consequences
45:21 Healing Means Avoiding Triggers
46:53 Articulate and Process Conflict
49:30 Show Updates and Farewell
#fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk
Channel Focus Areas:
“What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
“How to Be a Better Father”
“Father Son Relationship Advice”
“Mistakes Fathers Make”
“Lessons Every Man Should Learn”
Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store
Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac
Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:
1. subscribe to the channel,
2. turn on the notifications,
3. like this video,
4. leave a comment, and
5. share this content with someone who needs it.
The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com
Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com
Let’s connect socially:
https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast
https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast
The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community
1. Reveal trauma
2. Heal from trauma
3. Help through telling stories of it all
“Better Man. Better Father.”
The Dear Son, Network ®
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
My Big Black Therapist: Triggers, Healing, and Intentional Fatherhood | Ep 224 | The Dear Son, Show10/26/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.
My Big Black Therapist on Triggers, Healing, and Intentional Fatherhood | Dear Son Show
On the Dear Son Show, host D. Johns talks with therapist Demani Anderson (“My Big Blac Therapist”) about what success in therapy really looks like: intrusive inner conversations and triggers may not disappear, but therapy builds tools to recognize, ground, and respond differently. Demani shares how losing his mother at 21, growing up as a large Black only child with identity pressures, and later reconnecting with his father shaped his path to therapy and his brand name, which challenges stereotypes. They discuss being intentional in marriage and parenting, validating children’s experiences (especially post-pandemic), separating intent from impact, asking for help, managing biases through real relationships, and the difference between forgiveness and reconciliation.
00:00 Therapy Success Defined
01:07 Show Intro and Guest
03:28 Family Wins This Week
05:42 Learning Intentionality
07:30 Path Into Therapy
07:43 Identity and Childhood
09:45 Loss and Breaking Point
11:17 Becoming Big Blac Therapist
13:05 Healing With Mom
14:43 Imposter Syndrome Talk
16:54 Therapy Tools Not Erase
18:19 Why Everyone Needs Therapy
19:37 Pandemic Impact on Kids
21:02 Stop Dismissing Children
23:53 Free Therapy Dallas County
25:13 Parents Guilt About Therapy
27:17 Generational Trauma Context
30:36 When to Push Through
31:51 Work Ethic Inherited
32:47 Beyond Survival Mode
34:21 Process Before You Crash
35:09 Therapist vs Husband Dad
36:30 Holding Space Across Differences
38:58 Naming Biases Intentionally
42:48 Capacity And Taking Off Cape
46:06 Asking For Help Personally
48:04 Owning The Brand
55:20 Choosing The Right Partner
01:00:22 Meeting Dad And Forgiveness
01:04:44 What I Wish He Said
01:07:29 Final Takeaways And Where To Find
#fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk
Channel Focus Areas:
“What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
“How to Be a Better Father”
“Father Son Relationship Advice”
“Mistakes Fathers Make”
“Lessons Every Man Should Learn”
Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store
Follow Damani: https://instagram.com/mybigblacktherapist
https://mybigblacktherapist.com
Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:
1. subscribe to the channel,
2. turn on the notifications,
3. like this video,
4. leave a comment, and
5. share this content with someone who needs it.
The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com
Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com
Let’s connect socially:
https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast
https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast
The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community
1. Reveal trauma
2. Heal from trauma
3. Help through telling stories of it all
“Better Man. Better Father.”
The Dear Son, Network ®
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Maybe It Is Harder for Our Kids | Don't Dismiss Their Struggles | Ep 223 | The Dear Son, Show10/22/2026 | 45 mins.Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.
Dear Son… It Might Be Harder for You: COVID, Tech, and Not Dismissing Their Struggles
In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, D Johns and Jey Blac discuss how modern pressures—technology, social media, shifting norms, and the lasting effects of COVID—may make life harder for today’s young men. Jey Blac shares concern after hearing an “off” tone in his son’s voice following missed calls and texts, prompting him to pivot from frustration to checking in and offering space to talk. They reflect on how parents can dismiss children’s difficulties by comparing them to their own experiences, and how isolation, lost milestones like graduation, and changing work culture have reshaped expectations. The conversation emphasizes reading the room, acknowledging impact even when it isn’t a loud cry for help, and approaching kids’ struggles with neutrality, support, and humility.
00:00 Worried Dad Call
02:04 Show Intro Setup
02:47 Life Updates Loss
03:37 Support And Growth
04:47 Harder For You
06:34 COVID Parenting Blindspots
09:33 Son Sounds Off
13:12 Isolation And Expectations
16:01 Workforce Waiting Season
18:07 Marriage Reading The Room
20:30 Not Always About You
21:21 Rethinking Toughness
22:10 Damani on Lost Milestones
23:39 COVID Norms and Business Shifts
27:45 Kids Need Space to Share
29:19 Common Core Patience Lesson
32:33 Work From Home and Kids Perception
34:41 Hard Is Relative for Generations
36:34 Grinding for Opportunity
41:27 Information Age Overload
44:14 Neutral Parenting Closing
#fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk
Channel Focus Areas:
“What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
“How to Be a Better Father”
“Father Son Relationship Advice”
“Mistakes Fathers Make”
“Lessons Every Man Should Learn”
Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store
Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac
Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:
1. subscribe to the channel,
2. turn on the notifications,
3. like this video,
4. leave a comment, and
5. share this content with someone who needs it.
The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com
Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com
Let’s connect socially:
https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast
https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast
The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community
1. Reveal trauma
2. Heal from trauma
3. Help through telling stories of it all
“Better Man. Better Father.”
The Dear Son, Network ®
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Autism Is A Superpower | Daycare Abuse to Autism Advocacy | Ep 222 | The Dear Son, Show10/19/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.
From Daycare Abuse to Autism Advocacy: Will Adams on Fatherhood, Purpose & The Village Network
In this episode of The Dear Son Show, host D Johns sits down with neighbor and nonprofit founder Will Adams, Sr. to discuss fatherhood, identity, and purpose through the lens of raising a son with autism. Will shares how his family discovered his youngest son’s needs after a daycare abuse case surfaced six months later through CPS, leading to a difficult diagnosis process and years of depression he largely masked while in corporate America. He explains the importance of early intervention, therapies, and ABA, and describes meaningful milestones like hearing his son say “Happy New Year” and progressing to full sentences. Will also talks about being laid off, ego and provision, building The Village Network to support fathers and families navigating autism, and challenging misconceptions while encouraging kindness and education about special needs.
00:00 Daycare Abuse Shock
01:21 Show Welcome Guest Intro
02:48 Life After Corporate Exit
04:00 Building The Village Network
06:42 Layoff Ego And Purpose
13:30 Kids Notice The Changes
16:20 How Autism Was Discovered
19:58 Diagnosis Depression And Masking
21:50 Early Intervention And ABA
25:08 Accepting A New Fatherhood
28:33 Learning Love And Communication
30:26 First Words Moment
32:19 Milestones Worth Celebrating
33:42 Family Shift and Legacy
35:52 Autism Misconceptions
38:28 Advocacy as a Black Dad
40:24 Dad Linkups Safe Space
42:28 Authenticity Over Clout
44:23 Called to the Work
51:33 Grace and Fear of Success
58:19 Fatherhood Without a Dad
01:01:03 Where to Find The Village
01:01:45 Final Message Be Kind
#fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk
Channel Focus Areas:
“What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
“How to Be a Better Father”
“Father Son Relationship Advice”
“Mistakes Fathers Make”
“Lessons Every Man Should Learn”
Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store
Follow Will: https://instagram.com/thavillagepodcast
https://instagram.com/bigsir_84
Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:
1. subscribe to the channel,
2. turn on the notifications,
3. like this episode,
4. leave a comment, and
5. share this content with someone who needs it.
The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com
Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com
Let’s connect socially:
https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast
https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast
The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community
1. Reveal trauma
2. Heal from trauma
3. Help through telling stories of it all
“Better Man. Better Father.”
The Dear Son, Network ®
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Every father should have honest conversations with his son. In this episode of The Dear Son, Show, we explore the lessons fathers must teach their sons before adulthood.
Dear Son: Don’t Get Your Qualifications Disqualified
On The Dear Son Show, hosts Jey Blac and D Johns discuss how people can “disqualify” themselves despite being qualified—through pride, distractions, emotional reactions, or poor decisions. They reflect on fatherhood challenges like knowing when to let sons learn lessons the hard way, recognizing different expressions of focus, and helping children seek support such as tutors or therapy without making it about parental failure. The conversation covers owning outcomes and opportunity cost, finding mentors, staying consistent when consequences from the past surface, and not letting one negative comment outweigh broader impact. They also share workplace lessons about power, courtesy, and long-term cycles of authority, plus a personal story about wasting time over a $25 tire plug as a reminder to pause before acting on frustration.
00:00 Let Them Learn Lessons
01:10 Welcome to Dear Son
01:33 Fall Check In and Community
02:26 Making Space for Priorities
03:57 Qualifications Disqualified
05:49 Don’t Let Doubt In
09:36 Distractions After Graduation
13:44 Pushing Without Controlling
17:00 Asking for Help Matters
20:27 Own Your Outcome
21:55 Mentors for Young Men
24:14 When You Need New Tools
26:41 Learning Through Deficiency
28:04 Understanding Depression Together
28:56 Ego and Asking for Help
29:41 Stop Justifying Relapse
34:05 Consequences Lag Lesson
34:45 Money Habits and Lifestyle Creep
38:48 Gatekeepers and Compassion
43:09 Seize Teachable Moments
46:04 Power Leapfrog and Humility
48:53 Yesterday Today Tomorrow Balance
50:41 Tire Shop Value Lesson
54:45 Final Fatherhood Takeaways
#fathersonrelationship #adviceformen #modernfatherhood #adultchildren #lifelessonsformen #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk #newtofatherhood
Channel Focus Areas:
“What Fathers Should Teach Their Sons”
“How to Be a Better Father”
“Father Son Relationship Advice”
“Mistakes Fathers Make”
“Lessons Every Man Should Learn”
Shop DSN Merch: https://thedearsonshop.store
Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac
Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:
1. subscribe to the channel,
2. turn on the notifications,
3. like this episode,
4. leave a comment, and
5. share this content with someone who needs it.
The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com
Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Love Kisha J Studios: https://houseoflkj.com
Let’s connect socially:
https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast
https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast
The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community
1. Reveal trauma
2. Heal from trauma
3. Help through telling stories of it all
“Better Man. Better Father.”
The Dear Son, Network ®
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Dear Son,
This is a safe space to build upon and reinforce the values of fatherhood. We'll explore the gaps between the current generation of fathers and fathers of generations past, and mature the dialogue that will close those gaps for the generations to come. Whether your passion is to be a great father or peel back the layers of why your father wasn't present in your life (physically and/or emotionally), this is for you. Let's grow through it.Podcast website
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