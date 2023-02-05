Have you ever wished you had a wise meditation teacher on speed dial? Someone you could call after a long day. Someone you can lean on for advice. Someone to he... More
How to Expand Your Meditation Practice, with Sam
When you're putting yourself out there, you start to see we all have this human need for connection and community. Sam and Robin answer questions about how to live a mindful life in college, find community in a new country, and expand your practice beyond the Headspace app.
5/9/2023
38:32
How to Live in the Present, with Kessonga
Just because you acknowledge how you're feeling and skillfully respond to it, doesn't mean it will magically be all better. Kessonga and Robin answer questions about wanting a break from parenting, escaping negative thoughts, and how to live in the present, not the past.
5/2/2023
35:51
Exploring Codependency, with Sam
The feeling you have with someone is a feeling that they're often trying to discharge or not accept in themselves. Sam and Robin answer questions about helping your partner when they're having problems with work, feeling codependent in romantic relationships, and how to use mindfulness to tolerate ignorant people.
4/25/2023
34:34
When Relationships End, with Rosie
How we approach anything is how we approach everything. Rosie and Robin answer questions about struggling in a dysfunctional marriage, dealing with loneliness and loss of friendships, and how to wake up early.
4/18/2023
36:24
Tips for Focus, with Eve
Just because a relationship ends doesn't mean it's a failure. Eve and Robin answer questions about trouble focusing on boring tasks, when our pets face illness, and empowerment and self-trust.
Have you ever wished you had a wise meditation teacher on speed dial? Someone you could call after a long day. Someone you can lean on for advice. Someone to help you see things differently. Welcome to Dear Headspace, a Headspace original podcast where meditation teachers answer your questions. Episodes will be released every Tuesday starting November 1st. Listen on the Headspace App or wherever you get your podcasts.