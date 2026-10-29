Sis, I am holding your hand so tight, it is OKAY to grieve what you thought life was going to look like or who you thought you would become. It's time to process those feelings and accept where God has you, so we can welcome what is to come. You are not behind, you are not forgotten, you are not less than, just because things didn't happen the way you expected. Allow yourself the grace to grieve.

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