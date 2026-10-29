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6 episodes
- Sis, I am holding your hand so tight, it is OKAY to grieve what you thought life was going to look like or who you thought you would become. It's time to process those feelings and accept where God has you, so we can welcome what is to come. You are not behind, you are not forgotten, you are not less than, just because things didn't happen the way you expected. Allow yourself the grace to grieve.
If you enjoyed this episode and want to share your experience, leave a comment or question to address in the next episode. ❤️
Don't forget to follow us on all platforms at @BlkWomenCan or our host's personal page @_RavenJayy. And while you're at it, check out our site for merch! www.BlkWomenCan.com
- WELCOME TO SEASON TWO SISTA!
I have been waitingggg to sit down and yap with you all again, and the time has come. We are back with season two, and I have never been more excited. Today's episode we are joined by Lashanta Mitchell, the owner of The Sacred Lounge Spa , and we get into a very moving conversation about the challenges of motherhood and owning your identity through it.
If you enjoyed this episode and want to hear more from Lashanta, leave us a comment or question to address in the next episode. ❤️
Don't forget to follow us on all platforms at @BlkWomenCan or our host's personal page @_RavenJayy. And while you're at it, check out our site for merch! www.BlkWomenCan.com
- Welcome back sis,
In this episode, we are talking about letting go or releasing the expectations that you think other people hold you to. This is the year you start living for you, putting you first and being okay with whatever comes after that. It doesn't matter who you think needs you, YOU need you.
If you enjoyed this episode and want a part two, leave us a comment or question to address in the next episode. ❤️
Don't forget to follow us on all platforms at @BlkWomenCan or our host's personal page @_RavenJayy. And while you're at it, check out our site for merch! www.BlkWomenCan.com
- Welcome back sis, I'm so sorry this took so long. Even I struggle with finding my voice and being bold enough to use it.
In this episode, we are talking about just how important and couragous it is to finally choose to heal out loud. Without fear of shame or guilt. Finally putting you first and walking in recovery from whatever or whomever caused you to dim your light.
If you enjoyed this episode and want a part two, leave us a comment or question to address in the next episode. ❤️
Don't forget to follow us on all platforms at @BlkWomenCan or our host's personal page @_RavenJayy. And while you're at it, check out our site for merch! www.BlkWomenCan.com
- If you're driving, cleaning, working, WHATEVER, you're gonna need some headphones for this one!
Join the host of Dear Blk Woman, Raven Jayy and guest co-host Jasmine as they dive into Raven's childhood trauma that led her where she is today. A wife, mama and creator of Blk Women Can.
Sometimes we never share our truth out of fear of making others upset or uncomfortable. Well no more. It's time to share your story and shake the table. You never know who you are helping to heal with your story.
Don't forget to follow us on all platforms at @BlkWomenCan or our host's personal page @_RavenJayy. And while you're at it, check out our site for merch! www.BlkWomenCan.com
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About Dear Blk Woman
Dear Blk Woman, Welcome to your newest safe space. Relax, you don’t have to be a “strong black woman” here. You don’t have to take care of anyone here, let our talks take care of you! While we already know you are wildly capable of doing whatever you set your sight on, know that you can take a break and just exist sometimes. Let’s go on this journey together, because we can, and we WILL. Dear Blk Woman is brought to you by Blk Women Can ®️.Podcast website
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