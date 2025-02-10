Future-Proofing Your Dealership Team for 2025 and Beyond

Welcome to Dealer Driven, the podcast tailored to dealership professionals navigating today's fast-paced automotive industry. In our first episode, hosts Camron Wilson and Michael Hayes are joined by Cathy Palochko, COO of Quantum⁵ and ESi-Q, to tackle one of the most pressing challenges dealerships face: employee retention. With retention directly tied to profitability, Cathy shares actionable strategies to reduce turnover, engage a multi-generational workforce, and prepare teams for ongoing industry disruption. From leveraging workforce data to fostering cultures of purpose and growth, this conversation is packed with valuable insights to help you create a thriving dealership team. Whether you're aiming to retain your top talent or enhance your leadership approach, this episode is your guide to future-proofing your workforce for 2025 and beyond.