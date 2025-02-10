Boost Technician Productivity and Profitability in Your Dealership
Welcome to Dealer Driven, the podcast tailored to dealership professionals navigating today’s fast-paced automotive industry. In this episode, hosts Cameron Wilson and Michael Hayes discuss the critical issue of "technician time vampires" with NADA Academy instructor Larry Hourcle. Drawing from his 27-year experience as a line technician, Larry breaks down how seemingly minor inefficiencies can significantly impact the service department's productivity and profitability. From proper documentation, organized workspaces, and strong communication between service and parts departments, learn how these small efficiency gains can lead to substantial productivity increases and better profitability. Whether you're managing a service department or looking to optimize your dealership operations, this episode provides actionable insights for minimizing time waste and maximizing technician productivity.Follow UsX @NADAUpdateInstagram @NADAYouTube @NADAUpdateLinkedIn @NADAFacebook @NADAUpdatePresented by The National Automobile Dealers Associationhttps://www.nada.org/
--------
24:38
Future-Proofing Your Dealership Team for 2025 and Beyond
Welcome to Dealer Driven, the podcast tailored to dealership professionals navigating today’s fast-paced automotive industry. In our first episode, hosts Camron Wilson and Michael Hayes are joined by Cathy Palochko, COO of Quantum⁵ and ESi-Q, to tackle one of the most pressing challenges dealerships face: employee retention. With retention directly tied to profitability, Cathy shares actionable strategies to reduce turnover, engage a multi-generational workforce, and prepare teams for ongoing industry disruption. From leveraging workforce data to fostering cultures of purpose and growth, this conversation is packed with valuable insights to help you create a thriving dealership team. Whether you’re aiming to retain your top talent or enhance your leadership approach, this episode is your guide to future-proofing your workforce for 2025 and beyond.Follow UsX @NADAUpdateInstagram @NADAYouTube @NADAUpdateLinkedIn @NADAFacebook @NADAUpdatePresented by The National Automobile Dealers Associationhttps://www.nada.org/
--------
29:44
Welcome to Dealer Driven
Welcome to Dealer Driven, the podcast for dealership professionals. Hosted by Camron Wilson and Michael Hayes from the National Automobile Dealers Association, Dealer Driven tackles the real challenges you face every day. From navigating industry shifts to optimizing operations and spotting can’t-miss opportunities, this show has you covered. Each episode is packed with actionable insights, best practices and tips to keep your dealership ahead of the game. Whether you’re grabbing a coffee, heading to work, or closing up shop, buckle up and join us on Dealer Driven—because your success is our mission!Follow UsX @NADAUpdateInstagram @NADAYouTube @NADAUpdateLinkedIn @NADAFacebook @NADAUpdatePresented by The National Automobile Dealers Associationhttps://www.nada.org/
Welcome to Dealer Driven! A podcast all about your industry, from your association, focused on amplifying your success. Join hosts Camron Wilson and Michael Hayes as they explore the daily challenges and opportunities dealerships face and how to navigate through them. These 15 to 20-minute drive-time episodes will highlight the best ideas for opportunities and solutions to operational challenges you face, as well as warn you about issues on the road ahead. If you work in a dealership, this is the podcast for you!