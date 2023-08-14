The Florida Boys - Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Anthony Walker Jr. & Glenn Cook - rehash youth football memories | EP 1 | Dawgs Only

Welcome to DAWGS ONLY, a player-led podcast that gives listeners a glimpse of life on and off the field. Guests include alumni, coaches, front office, and friends of the Browns family. In the inaugural episode of "Dawgs Only," we're joined by the Florida Boys, Elijah Moore, Amari Cooper, Anthony Walker Jr., and Assistant GM Glenn Cook. The boys talk about growing up in Broward & Miami-Dade County, where youth football is a way of life. They also reminisce about high school glory days and how being surrounded by elite athletes pushed them to outwork the competition from a young age. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.