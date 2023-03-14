Data in the Music Industry with Bryan Calhoun

Are you curious about how data is used in the music industry to help musicians get paid? Look no further than this episode of our podcast.Today’s guest Bryan Calhoun is a veteran in the industry and has made it his mission to advocate for artists and help them receive fair compensation. As the former VP of SoundExchange, Bryan has used data to distribute digital performance royalties for sound recordings and has a long track record of success.Bryan shares his insights on how data can be used to help musicians know their worth and get paid what they deserve. He also discusses the importance of stringent record-keeping and how it can benefit both artists and the industry as a whole. 00:00 - Intro01:45 - From start to SoundExchange: Bryan’s path to the music industry12:00 - Bryan’s journey to empowering artists through data17:08 - Exploring the data challenges and opportunities keeping Bryan awake at night24:07 - Dan's final thoughtsLINKS:Bryan Calhoun: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryancalhoun/Yat Labs: https://yativerse.y.at/SoundExchange: https://www.soundexchange.com/Dan Klein: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dplkleinZühlke: https://www.zuehlke.com/enWelcome to Data Today with Dan Klein, a podcast from Zühlke. We're living in a world of opportunities. But to fully realise them, we have to reshape the way we innovate. We need to stop siloing data, ring-fencing knowledge, and thinking in traditional value chains. That's what this podcast is about. Every two weeks, we take a look at data outside the box. Join us to learn how inspiring individuals from diverse fields and industries are transforming the way they work with data to realise their greatest opportunities.Zühlke is a global innovation service provider. We turn big ideas into working solutions that deliver positive and sustainable value.