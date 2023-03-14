Welcome to Data Today with Dan Klein, a podcast from Zühlke.
Data for Cultural Preservation with LeRonn P Brooks
Properly archiving cultural history is essential to the spotlighting of marginalised voices from the past. But how do you go about preserving this data for generations to come?LeRonn P Brooks is Associate Curator for Modern and Contemporary Collections at Getty Research Institute, which recently acquired the entire back catelogue of the legendary Jet and Ebony magazines. The collection at Getty "is regarded as one of the most significant and substantial collections of Black American culture in the 20th century."We discuss LeRonn's deep personal connection to his work, communicating data points through storytelling and the human stories behind the data points, and what it means to be a protagonist in the history of art.00:00 - Intro01:53 - What does it mean to preserve the stories of the past?11:07 - LeRonn's long road to Getty18:37 - How do we use cultural data points to tell new stories?22:47 - Dan's final thoughtsLINKS:LeRonn Brooks: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leronn-p-brooks-ph-d-31a18572/Getty Research Institute: https://www.getty.edu/research/Dan Klein: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dplkleinZühlke: https://www.zuehlke.com/en
5/10/2023
24:51
Data in the Marine Industry with Kevin Daffey
Nothing creates more data than international trade. But how do you navigate the complexities that come with transporting goods around the world?Today's guest is Kevin Daffey, Vice President Governmental Engineering & Marine Automation at Rolls-Royce Business Unit Power Systems. We discuss Kevin's impressive career, the vast flows of information that are required to keep the marine industry moving, and how shipping can reach net zero.00:00 - Intro01:41 - How did Kevin get started in the marine industry?19:16 - How does the industry use data sets to optimise shipping performance?20:47 - Kevin breaks down some of the complexities of data use across international borders.23:55 - Dan's final thoughtsLINKS:Kevin Daffey: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-daffey-freng-fimarest-a3a91928/Rolls-Royce: https://www.rolls-royce.com/Dan Klein: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dplkleinZühlke: https://www.zuehlke.com/en
4/26/2023
25:53
Data and Inclusive Technology with Isabelle Mauro
Digital inclusivity is vital in creating a fairer world. But how do you find a way to connect billions of people?Today's guest is Isabelle Mauro, former Head of Information, Communications & Technology Industries at the World Economic Forum. Isabelle has spent her career in telecommunications building relationships between sectors to help marginalised communities come online and grow.We discuss Isabelle's formative experience connecting women in Bangladesh through SMS, why it's so important that we promote digital inclusivity as part of ESG metrics, and how we can incentivise businesses to do more for those in need.00:00 - Intro01:52 - Why is Isabelle so passionate about digital inclusion?09:06 - Promoting digitalisation across sectors and business models16:10 - Why we need to refocus on the inclusion aspect of ESG19:18 - Dan's final thoughtsLINKS:Isabelle Mauro: https://www.linkedin.com/in/isabelle-mauro-908546/GSOA: https://gsoasatellite.com/Women In Tech: https://women-in-tech.org/Dan Klein: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dplkleinZühlke: https://www.zuehlke.com/en
4/12/2023
20:42
Data in the Music Industry with Bryan Calhoun
Are you curious about how data is used in the music industry to help musicians get paid? Look no further than this episode of our podcast.Today's guest Bryan Calhoun is a veteran in the industry and has made it his mission to advocate for artists and help them receive fair compensation. As the former VP of SoundExchange, Bryan has used data to distribute digital performance royalties for sound recordings and has a long track record of success.Bryan shares his insights on how data can be used to help musicians know their worth and get paid what they deserve. He also discusses the importance of stringent record-keeping and how it can benefit both artists and the industry as a whole. 00:00 - Intro01:45 - From start to SoundExchange: Bryan's path to the music industry12:00 - Bryan's journey to empowering artists through data17:08 - Exploring the data challenges and opportunities keeping Bryan awake at night24:07 - Dan's final thoughtsLINKS:Bryan Calhoun: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryancalhoun/Yat Labs: https://yativerse.y.at/SoundExchange: https://www.soundexchange.com/Dan Klein: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dplkleinZühlke: https://www.zuehlke.com/en
3/29/2023
25:43
Data Transparency and Education with Anne Thielen
Ethical questions around technology and data are nothing new. But should organisations be more transparent with the public? Does the public even want to be educated about data?These are the thought-provoking questions raised by today's guest Anne Thielen, R&D Manager, Health Technology Solutions at Sonova AG.We learn about Anne's background as a technologist and explore the current challenges facing the medical field when it comes to data. Join us as we explore the fascinating topic of The Internet of Humans and the difficult conversations we need to be having about data ethics.00:00 - Intro01:41 - How does Anne think good data ethics should be maintained?09:54 - From technologist to R&D Manager, Anne's career journey15:32 - The tough conversations about data ethics we need to have20:47 - Dan's final thoughtsLINKS:Anne Thielen: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anne-thielen-b0694688/Sonova Group: https://www.sonova.com/enDan Klein: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/dplkleinZühlke: https://www.zuehlke.com/en
