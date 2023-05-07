Data Protection Breakfast Club with Andy & Pedro

"The Naturalist" w/ Dennis Olle, Partner @ Carlton Fields

Dennis Olle has a long standing love of the natural world and brings that passion to his work as well. He is a mentor to young lawyers and an attorney who has passion for things well beyond day to day life as a partner in a law firm. He is a corporate lawyer with extensive background in capital formation, public and private offerings, and M&A transactions. He also counsels clients in a wide array of general corporate matters. But, there's so much more to Dennis' view of the practice of law...