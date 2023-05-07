Data Protection Breakfast Club with Andy & Pedro

A legal podcast that doesn't suck. Frank conversations with GCs, CPOs, Product and Policy Leaders around navigating the technology ecosystem, hosted by the dyna...
"The Back 40" w/ Amy Stewart, GC & Global Data Ethics Officer @ LiveRamp
For many years Amy Stewart was a complex commercial litigator specializing in competition and trade secrets. After 30+ years at the Rose Law Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas, Amy took the leap to join LiveRamp as General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer. It was a wild time, as LiveRamp’s parent company Acxiom, her long-time client, had just sold its data business to IPG and LiveRamp began operating as a stand-alone public company headquartered in San Francisco.
Amy has seen a ton of change and has the incredible ability to connect to the immediately salient strategic business narrative and craft a legal growth plan to complement
8/9/2023
52:27
"The Naturalist" w/ Dennis Olle, Partner @ Carlton Fields
Dennis Olle has a long standing love of the natural world and brings that passion to his work as well. He is a mentor to young lawyers and an attorney who has passion for things well beyond day to day life as a partner in a law firm. He is a corporate lawyer with extensive background in capital formation, public and private offerings, and M&A transactions. He also counsels clients in a wide array of general corporate matters. But, there's so much more to Dennis' view of the practice of law...
7/19/2023
51:59
"The Thing About Vampires is..." w/ Shira Anderson, Strategy & Planning Lead - Privacy & Data Policy @ Meta
Shira Anderson loves Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The TV show, NOT the movies to be clear. She's also a lawyer and public policy leader focused on global privacy and data policy @ Meta. Her background in international law is key in this role and past lives include stints as a PR and marketing manager, copy editor, and she served in the Israel Defense Forces Foreign Relations Unit.
7/5/2023
50:11
"The Curious Case of the Atlanta Weed Eater" w/ Richy Glassberg, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeGuard Privacy
Richy Glassberg knows someone you know. Well. He’s affable to the moon. And that’s a really important skill for a leader. Richy is yet another example of someone who came up in AdTech and has now embraced the privacy challenge.
6/21/2023
53:06
"Gamer Lawyer" w/ Steven Blickensderfer, Lead Privacy Counsel @ Krafton
Steve Blickensderfer has an amazing mustache - epic one! But, he also leads privacy for public gaming company Krafton. Steve’s role is to manage the global regulatory team across all laws impacting the video game industry. The video game space is one of those sneaky challenging areas as it cuts across nearly every area of regulation. Oh and also it has geo-political issues to handle too!
A legal podcast that doesn't suck. Frank conversations with GCs, CPOs, Product and Policy Leaders around navigating the technology ecosystem, hosted by the dynamic duo, Andy Dale, General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer at OpenAP and Pedro Pavón, Privacy & Data Policy at Meta.
The Data Protection Breakfast Club is produced by TechGC - the fastest growing community of General Counsels and high-growth legal teams. Membership is by invitation only and you can learn more at techgc.co