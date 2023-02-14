Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A Podcast from Daniel Negreanu, Adam Schwartz, Terrence Chan and Ross Henry. Bringing you DAT exclusive news, views, strategy and interviews from the poker world!
DAT Poker Podcast

A Podcast from Daniel Negreanu, Adam Schwartz, Terrence Chan and Ross Henry. Bringing you DAT exclusive news, views, strategy and interviews from the poker world!

  • Polk vs Carrel Twitter Spaces Showdown, DNegs vs Persson High Stakes Duel - DAT Poker Pod Ep #142
    This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with:   0:00 Intro, Twitter Spaces, Doug Vs Charlie polk space 11:00 Clip from Doug and Daniel's discussion 29:50 High Stakes Duel Recap 43:00 Berkey vs Airball Results 46:40 Man Wins Ladies Event In Florida 52:45 $25k Fantasy Rule Changes 1:02:00 WSOP Chatter, Bracelet Bets, Shaun Deeb 1:09:00 Doing the pod in Spaces   Follow @DatPokerPod on Instagram Email: datpokerpod (at) gmail (dot) com Intro/Outro Music By: https://twitter.com/murphchops
    5/12/2023
    1:12:03
  • Twitter Beefs, Weight Loss Bets, DNegs All In Anxiety - DAT Poker Pod Ep #141
    This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:00 Intro, Hockey Chat, Thayer Rasmussen 4:40 PGT Tour, Martin Zamani, DNegs PLO Hand 14:00 Daniel's All In Anxiety Remedies 24:00 Deeb vs Perkey Weight Loss Bet 37:35 Berkey vs Nik Airball 41:50 Should Top Pros Strive To Be More Entertaining? 51:40 Irish Poker Open Controversies 1:00:30 Dealers Talking During Hands 1:04:40 WSOP Week 4 Preview 1:11:30 NHL Playoffs Rd 1 Series Bets   Follow @DatPokerPod on Instagram Email: datpokerpod (at) gmail (dot) com Intro/Outro Music By: https://twitter.com/murphchops
    4/15/2023
    1:29:02
  • Daniel Calls Out Imsirovich, RTA/GTO Solver Issues, High Stakes Hand Review - DAT Poker Pod Ep #140
    This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with:  0:00 Intro, TSN turning point, Simulated Meats 5:45 PokerGo PLO Hand 19:00 RTA & Online Poker Landscape 34:00 Daniel Calls Out Ali Imsirovich As Cheating Allegations Continue 40:20 WSOP Week 3 Preview 50:10 High Stakes Poker Hand Review With Daniel   Follow @DatPokerPod on Instagram Email: datpokerpod (at) gmail (dot) com Intro/Outro Music By: https://twitter.com/murphchops
    3/23/2023
    1:03:32
  • Record Setting $2M Pot, Hellmuth Is Shallow, DNegs Arbitration Result - DAT Poker Pod Ep #139
    This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:00 Intro, Doggy Update 4:00 Daniel's Last Longer Arbitration Result 17:00 NGNF High Stakes Stream $2M Pot 30:00 Hellmuth's Latest Faux Pas 44:30 WSOP Preview - 2nd Week  Follow @DatPokerPod on Instagram Email: datpokerpod (at) gmail (dot) com Intro/Outro Music By: https://twitter.com/murphchops
    2/21/2023
    57:02
  • WSOP 2023 Preview, Biggest Main Event Ever? Mixed Game Strat With DNegs - DAT Poker Pod Ep #138
    This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back *and enhanced with AI*: 0:00 Intro, Dog Dad Problems 2:22 PGT Mixed Games Festival Success, Dealers Choice Strategy 24:30 Daniel's Inadvertent Tournament Chop Dilemma 34:15 WSOP Schedule Breakdown - First Week 1:01:00 Biggest Main Event Ever This Year? 1:03:15 GG Poker Masters $10MIL Guarantee. Daniel GUARANTEES $1M in overlay!   Follow @DatPokerPod on Instagram Email: datpokerpod (at) gmail (dot) com Intro/Outro Music By: https://twitter.com/murphchops
    2/14/2023
    1:10:01

About DAT Poker Podcast

A Podcast from Daniel Negreanu, Adam Schwartz, Terrence Chan and Ross Henry. Bringing you DAT exclusive news, views, strategy and interviews from the poker world!
