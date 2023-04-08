Ep 18: Is It Time to Slow Down or Speed Up

In this episode, Caprisha breaks down why slowing down is the #1 way to elevate you into your dream life 2x faster than anything else. Caprisha's Microphone: https://rb.gy/z4qba Want to Be Coached 1:1 By Caprisha? Apply here: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=13971026 Let's be friends on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caprivanaa/?hl=en Caprisha's Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@caprivanaa?_t=8Wh18Uv98bG&_r=1 Book a Dark Femme Breakthrough Session: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=27554838 Dark Femme Power Masterclass: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/darkfemme Dark Femme Dating Program: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/dark-femme-dating --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/caprisha-richards/support