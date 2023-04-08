Join us every week for sensual, grown conversations on all things dark feminine energy, attracting higher quality in all areas of your life including relationsh...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Ep 21: Top 10 Practices for Pristine, Radiant Queen Energy
In this episode Caprisha shares her top 10 practices that keep her energy radiant, aligned, feminine and powerful. These practices have transformed her life and she is excited to empower you with them as well.
Want to Be Coached 1:1 By Caprisha? Apply here: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=13971026
Let's be friends on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caprivanaa/?hl=en
Caprisha's Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@caprivanaa?_t=8Wh18Uv98bG&_r=1
Book a Dark Femme Breakthrough Session: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=27554838
Dark Femme Power Masterclass: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/darkfemme
Dark Femme Dating Program: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/dark-femme-dating
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/caprisha-richards/support
7/21/2023
39:44
Ep 20: 4 Ways to Make Empowered, Feminine Decisions
In this episode, Caprisha breaks down exactly how to use your intuition, what it looks and feels like and how to properly use it to help you make empowered, feminine decisions.
Want to Be Coached 1:1 By Caprisha? Apply here: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=13971026
Let's be friends on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caprivanaa/?hl=en
Caprisha's Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@caprivanaa?_t=8Wh18Uv98bG&_r=1
Book a Dark Femme Breakthrough Session: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=27554838
Dark Femme Power Masterclass: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/darkfemme
Dark Femme Dating Program: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/dark-femme-dating
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/caprisha-richards/support
7/11/2023
22:28
Ep 19: How Stripping Changed Her Life
In this episode, Caprisha sits down with Talia aka dvchessofdallas to talk about her experience as a professional stripper. You get the full inside scoop on what the industry is like, common misconceptions including topics such as dating in the industry, its affects on your feminine energy and so much more. You are definitely in for a treat in this one!
Check out Talia's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@dvchessofdallas
Want to Be Coached 1:1 By Caprisha? Apply here: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=13971026
Let's be friends on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caprivanaa/?hl=en
Caprisha's Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@caprivanaa?_t=8Wh18Uv98bG&_r=1
Book a Dark Femme Breakthrough Session: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=27554838
Dark Femme Power Masterclass: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/darkfemme
Dark Femme Dating Program: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/dark-femme-dating
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/caprisha-richards/support
6/20/2023
39:49
Ep 18: Is It Time to Slow Down or Speed Up
In this episode, Caprisha breaks down why slowing down is the #1 way to elevate you into your dream life 2x faster than anything else.
Caprisha's Microphone: https://rb.gy/z4qba
Want to Be Coached 1:1 By Caprisha? Apply here: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=13971026
Let's be friends on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caprivanaa/?hl=en
Caprisha's Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@caprivanaa?_t=8Wh18Uv98bG&_r=1
Book a Dark Femme Breakthrough Session: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=27554838
Dark Femme Power Masterclass: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/darkfemme
Dark Femme Dating Program: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/dark-femme-dating
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/caprisha-richards/support
5/31/2023
25:03
Ep 17: 4 Ways to Build Real, Unshakeable Feminine Confidence
In this episode, Caprisha breaks down exactly how to build real, unshakeable feminine confidence.
Want to Be Coached 1:1 By Caprisha? Apply here: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=13971026
Let's be friends on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caprivanaa/?hl=en
Caprisha's Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@caprivanaa?_t=8Wh18Uv98bG&_r=1
Book a Dark Femme Breakthrough Session: https://caprisharichardscalendar.as.me/?appointmentType=27554838
Dark Femme Power Masterclass: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/darkfemme
Dark Femme Dating Program: https://theceohealer.thinkific.com/courses/dark-femme-dating
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/caprisha-richards/support
Join us every week for sensual, grown conversations on all things dark feminine energy, attracting higher quality in all areas of your life including relationships, lifestyle, business and more. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/caprisha-richards/support