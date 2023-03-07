Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Dark Downeast
Kylie Low
Dark Downeast: Maine and New England's True Crime Podcast digs into the decades-old and modern day cases that prickle the history of Vacationland and beyond – t...
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
Dark Downeast: Maine and New England's True Crime Podcast digs into the decades-old and modern day cases that prickle the history of Vacationland and beyond – t...
Available Episodes

  • Anita Piteau: The 1968 Huntington Beach Jane Doe
    On March 14, 1968, kids playing in the oil fields of Huntington Beach, California discovered the brutally beaten body of a young woman. Investigators scoured the scene for clues, finding shoe imprints, marks from tires, and a cigarette butt, but it had rained the night before and so any other evidence left behind had likely washed away.Police labeled the woman a Jane Doe and set out to investigate her identity and her death, but the woman found there would not have her name returned to her for more than half a century. Anita Louise Piteau, an Augusta, Maine local, finally came home after over 50 years, thanks to advancements in DNA technology. View source material and photos for this episode at darkdowneast.comFollow @darkdowneast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTokTo suggest a case, email [email protected] Dark Downeast on Buy Me a CoffeeShop Dark Downeast merch at darkdowneast.com/shop
    7/3/2023
    35:46
  • Anne "Nancy" Payson Holt: Murder on Falmouth Foreside
    MAINE, 1976: Anne Payson Holt, better known as Nancy, was almost 80-years old, but not quite yet. Her milestone birthday and the fancy gala planned in her honor was still a few days away in early October of 1976, but Nancy never saw a day past 79. On October 5, 1976, the safety of her secluded Falmouth Foreside estate was violated by intruders seeking electronics. Before they fled the dirt drive of Thornhurst Road though, they stole more than a television. They stole Nancy’s life.Nancy’s granddaughter, Anne Fowler, is on Dark Downeast to tell her grandmother’s story. Anne gives a glimpse into the life of a woman from one of Portland, Maine’s most well-known families, she shares how her family navigated a very public investigation and trial, and offers her unique reflections on what she believes Nancy would’ve thought about her manner of death.View source material and photos for this episode at darkdowneast.comFollow @darkdowneast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTokTo suggest a case, email [email protected] Dark Downeast on Buy Me a CoffeeShop Dark Downeast merch at darkdowneast.com/shop
    6/26/2023
    40:07
  • MISSING CHILD: Where is Kristopher Bryan Lewis?
    BOSTON, 2014: On February 4, 2014, 13-year old Kristopher Bryan Lewis got off the school bus at his usual stop on the corner of West Selden and Morton Street in Boston, Massachusetts. He should've been home just a few minutes later around 5:30 p.m. but Kristopher never returned. Kristopher's mother Nina Cancel-Rodgers reported him missing that night. At first, police dismissed Nina’s concerns. The media turned her away. She and her family took matters into their own hands, making noise and bringing awareness to her young son’s disappearance. But nearly 10 years later, Nina is still waiting for her baby boy to come home.Nina gives a heart wrenching account of what it’s like to have a child go missing and the lasting impact it’s had on her life and the lives of her other children. She shares Kristopher's story hoping that people will start saying his name again, that they’ll know Kristopher’s face, and her greatest hope is that one day she’ll know where he is.If you have any information about the 2013 disappearance of Kristopher Bryan Lewis, please contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4687. View source material and photos for this episode at darkdowneast.comFollow @darkdowneast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTokTo suggest a case, email [email protected] Dark Downeast on Buy Me a CoffeeShop Dark Downeast merch at darkdowneast.com/shop
    6/19/2023
    28:33
  • Louise Chaput: Unsolved Murder in the White Mountains
    NEW HAMPSHIRE, 2001: It was late fall of 2001 and Louise Chaput was looking forward to her weekend plans of hiking the White Mountains with friends. But when those plans fell through, Louise, who was eager to return to the majestic White Mountains that she’d hiked before, decided to do the trip on her own. She arrived at the Pinkham Notch Visitors Center in New Hampshire on the afternoon of Thursday, November 15, 2001. Before checking into her camp lodgings for the night, she set out on a short hike to stretch her legs after the car ride. But she never returned to check in for her reservation at the lodge. Three days later, she hadn’t returned home to Quebec, either.For three days, searchers fought dangerously cold temperatures and deep snow looking for any clues that would lead to her whereabouts. Then, a week after Louise had set off on what was supposed to be a short hike, her body was located just 200 feet from a popular trailhead.Louise Chaput did not freeze to death or fall from a cliff or suffer some sort of accident. Louise Chaput was murdered, and her killer has never been found.If you have information regarding this case, contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at (603) 271-2663, [email protected], or leave a tip.View source material and photos for this episode at darkdowneast.comFollow @darkdowneast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTokTo suggest a case, email [email protected] Dark Downeast on Buy Me a CoffeeShop Dark Downeast merch at darkdowneast.com/shop
    6/12/2023
    25:20
  • Murder Aboard the Herbert Fuller: The Case of Charles Nash, Laura Ray Nash and August Blomberg
    ATLANTIC OCEAN, 1896: The chilled, windy air of the Atlantic Ocean surrounded the ship past midnight on July 14, 1896. Nine days into its voyage between Boston, Massachusetts and Rosario, Argentina, a single shriek rang out through the back cabin where the officers of the ship resided - the after house. A guest aboard the ship later found the bodies of Captain Charles Nash, his wife, Laura, and the second mate, August Blomberg.The next week on the Herbert Fuller was tense and full of suspicion. As the remaining crew returned to the closest port in Halifax, Nova Scotia, little was solved. Accusations flew. Who murdered Charles, Laura, and August? And why?This is the historic case of Charles Nash, Laura Ray Nash and August Blomberg.View source material and photos for this episode at darkdowneast.comFollow @darkdowneast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTokTo suggest a case, email [email protected] Dark Downeast on Buy Me a CoffeeShop Dark Downeast merch at darkdowneast.com/shop
    6/5/2023
    29:50

About Dark Downeast

Dark Downeast: Maine and New England's True Crime Podcast digs into the decades-old and modern day cases that prickle the history of Vacationland and beyond – the unsolved homicides, undetermined deaths, unexplained disappearances and other dark stories of New England. Investigative journalist and storyteller Kylie Low gets straight to the story with a mix of narrated episodes and documentary style production featuring interviews with surviving family and friends and insight on the investigations from detectives and sources who know these cases best. This is heart-centered, ethical true crime, bringing light to stories you’re not hearing on other podcasts. It is Dark Downeast's mission to honor the legacy of the humans at the heart of each story and bring new attention to the cases still awaiting justice.  View source material, photos, and learn more darkdowneast.com Follow @darkdowneast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok To suggest a case, email [email protected]
