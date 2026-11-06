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Dairy Downloaded

Lely North America
Natural SciencesScience
Dairy Downloaded
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Dairy Downloaded

    Not Restored, Rebuilt: Certified Pre-Owned Lely Robots

    11/01/2026 | 35 mins.
    Investing in robotic milking doesn't always mean buying new equipment. Just ask Sarah Sacker, who farms alongside her husband, Joshua Schenck, in Monroe, Wisconsin.

    For their dairy operation of approximately 100 Holstein cows, Lely Certified Pre-Owned robots offered a more cost-effective path to automation, helping address labor challenges while creating greater flexibility in their daily routines. 

    In this episode of Dairy Downloaded, Sarah shares how robotic milking has changed life on their farm.

    "We're averaging 2.9 visits a day," Sarah shared. "I joke with a couple of my friends that I would have a 5 p.m. chore time anxiety because 5 o'clock would hit, and I would be like, oh, we gotta get the barn scraped."
    With robotic milking, Sarah says their family no longer has to plan every day around a traditional milking schedule.
    "You have more flexibility in when you do things. If you've got stuff you wanna do in the evening, you could get your chores done at 3 o'clock instead of waiting until milking time because you're always milking."

    Then, Lely experts take listeners behind the scenes of Lely's Certified Pre-Owned program, exploring the extensive reconditioning process that gives previously owned milking robots a second life.
    From thorough cleaning and replacing more than 100 parts to updated software, comprehensive testing and warranty coverage, Lely experts explain how the company prepares Certified Pre-Owned robots for their next farm. The process is designed to deliver reliable robotic milking technology at a more accessible price point.
    The conversation also explores financing options through Lely Finance. Whether an operation is large or small, financing solutions can be tailored to each farm's unique needs, goals and financial circumstances.
    In this episode, hear from: 
    Segment 1:
    Sarah Sacker - Sacker Farms, Monroe, Wisconsin 
    Joshua Schenck - Sacker Farms, Monroe, Wisconsin 

    Segment 2:
    Juli Nunnikhoven - Lely Finance (financing options)
    Lance Brown - Technical Service Support Manager, Lely North America
    Ryan McFarland - Project Manager, Lely North America
    Zach McCombs - Reconditioning Center Team Lead, Lely North America
  • Dairy Downloaded

    7,000 Pounds Per Robot: Lessons from Three High-Performing Dairy Farms

    10/06/2026 | 23 mins.
    What does it take to produce more than 7,000 pounds of fat- and protein-corrected milk per Lely robot?
    In this episode, three dairy farmers share the management practices behind their results — from nutrition and cow comfort to free cow traffic, robot maintenance and stocking density.
    Recorded live from Putz Dairy, Dan Meihak, Commercial Product Specialist for Lely North America, leads a conversation on the practical strategies, standard operating practices, and day-to-day decisions that help maximize production and performance with robotic milking.
    They also discuss milk speed, culling decisions, daily routines and the small management details that can make a big difference in robotic milking performance and overall herd efficiency.
    In this episode:
    Nutrition strategies for high-performing herds
    Free cow traffic and encouraging consistent robot visits
    Cow comfort and stocking density
    Robot maintenance and daily management
    Milk speed and milking efficiency
    Culling decisions and herd management
    Practical routines that keep robots and cows performing
    Lessons learned from farms exceeding 7,000 pounds per robot
    Guests: 
    Brad Putz, Putz Dairy 
    Andy Meyer, Richland Dairy 
    Jason Baus, Tower View Acres
  • Dairy Downloaded

    Introducing Dairy Downloaded

    08/31/2026 | 0 mins.
    Dairy Downloaded from Lely North America brings you conversations with the farmers, innovators and industry experts who are moving dairy forward. From robotics and automation to herd management, sustainability and the evolving role of people on the farm, we’re exploring the ideas and innovations that are changing dairy today—and preparing it for tomorrow.

    Tune in as we go beyond the technology to hear the stories, challenges and perspectives behind a more connected, efficient and future-ready dairy industry.

    Dairy Downloaded. Conversations on what’s driving dairy forward.
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About Dairy Downloaded
Dairy Downloaded is a podcast from Lely North America exploring the people, technology, and ideas driving the future of dairy farming hosted by Lely experts.
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Natural SciencesScienceTechnology

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