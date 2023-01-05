Affirmation For Confidence and Clarity, Day 2 Double Your Productivity Meditations

Be guided in awareness of empowering yourself when it comes to feeling stuck, as though time is passing you by. This week's series of meditations guide you on a journey to shift the way you regard time. You're guided in a concept called Einstein Time from the highly acclaimed book by Gay Hendricks, "The Great Leap." Discover how you are time. This is part 2 of a 7-Part Meditation Series to Double Your Productivity, Episodes 2882-2888. YOUR WEEKLY CHALLENGE: Pay attention to how you regard time. Monitor your speech to refrain from using statements that indicate a lack of time, or too much time. You are guided with a different meditation technique every day that is customized for the week's theme. Weave the techniques into the most stressful times of your day to manage difficult emotions. The meditation techniques help to calm the "monkey mind," when your thoughts continuously interrupt your meditation.