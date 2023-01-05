The Daily Drive with Lakepointe Church – A perfect way to point your day.
Our prayer is that God will speak to you through each day’s devotional and that you'... More
Available Episodes
5 of 64
Turn Your Worries Into Prayers | Ep. 63 | Wednesday May 3, 2023
Our Heavenly Father doesn’t want you to struggle with your worries on your own. He cares for you and is there to help. But do you actually tell Him what is on your heart? Tune in to today’s episode as Pastor Mike reminds us what to do when anxiety rises. We pray this episode encourages you today!For more information, text DRIVE to 20411.
5/3/2023
7:48
Don’t Let Anxiety Sink You | Ep. 62 | Tuesday May 2, 2023
What do you do when you feel worry, fear and anxiety creeping in? Pastor Mike teaches through Philippians chapter 4 and provides practical steps to move towards peace and joy. A key step in this process: shifting our focus off anxiety and instead celebrating God’s goodness. Be sure to share this episode with someone who might need to be reminded of this truth!For more information, text DRIVE to 20411.
5/2/2023
8:01
Good Leaders Love People | Ep. 61 | Monday May 1, 2023
What does it take to be a good leader? Being the best strategic thinker? Having lots of followers on social media? In today’s episode, Pastor Mike continues through the letter of Philippians and shares on the importance of having the same humble mindset of Jesus. You won’t want to miss this episode!For more information, text DRIVE to 20411.
5/1/2023
7:56
Let the Whole World Know • Dr. Tony Evans | Ep. 60 | Friday April 28, 2023
The Good News isn't meant to be a secret; it's meant to be proclaimed. Christ should be represented in *all* areas of your life. In this last episode of walking through Psalm 128 with Dr. Tony Evans, you will be sent off with an encouragement to live in a way that points directly to Jesus. The world is watching, so let them know about the endless grace that you’ve experienced!For more information, visit lakepointe.church/dailydrive
4/28/2023
7:06
God Works Through Community • Dr. Tony Evans | Ep. 59 | Thursday April 27, 2023
It’s one thing to be blessed by the church; it’s another thing to be a blessing to the church. When you're generous with your time, talents, and treasures in the church, the Kingdom of God benefits *greatly* because you're an active part of it. This episode with Dr. Tony Evans serves as a reminder that you’re a part of something bigger than yourself. The church, your community, is meant to be a blessing to and through you. It’s never a bad time to learn more about what this looks like, so be sure to tune in for a lesson on Biblical community!For more information, visit lakepointe.church/dailydrive
The Daily Drive with Lakepointe Church – A perfect way to point your day.
Our prayer is that God will speak to you through each day’s devotional and that you'll be equipped, empowered and encouraged as a follower of Jesus to deepen your relationship with God. New podcasts Monday through Friday.
For more digital content to feed your faith, visit Lakepointe.church/dailydrive.