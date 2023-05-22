代码之外 Beyond Code
beyondcode
一档由 Randy 和 GeekPlux 主持的程序员闲聊节目。节目网址： https://bento.me/beyondcode More
一档由 Randy 和 GeekPlux 主持的程序员闲聊节目。节目网址： https://bento.me/beyondcode More
第 0 集 | 离开微软、人生在于体验？阅读的意义、主动和被动的人生、GeekPlux 看 Randy 代码长大？
代码之外 Beyond Code 是一档由 GeekPlux 和 Randy 共同主持的程序员闲聊播客节目。
欢迎在 https://forms.office.com/r/RknWt97QPL 向我们来信，我们会在下一期节目分享你的来信或解答你的疑惑。
00:01 为什么离开微软，对外企的感觉
12:52 离开微软后的打算
14:05 经营 YouTube 的秘诀
15:22 一对一咨询的看法
20:25 人生的经历和体验
25:14 阅读的意义
38:18 主动和被动的人生观念
46:56 为什么喜欢写代码
58:56 GeekPlux 看 Randy 的代码长大？
More Technology podcasts
Society & Culture, Comedy, Technology
Code Bytes | Powered by Search 5.0
Technology, Business, Careers
How To Citizen with Baratunde
Society & Culture, News, Technology
News, Tech News, Technology
Business, Technology, Science
Innovative Minds with Mel Francis
Marketing, Technology, Business
Technology, Society & Culture, Business
HiCast - Tехнологии, наука, космос, кино и игри с екипа на HiComm
Technology
About 代码之外 Beyond Code
一档由 Randy 和 GeekPlux 主持的程序员闲聊节目。节目网址： https://bento.me/beyondcodePodcast website
Listen to 代码之外 Beyond Code, Clinica Abierta and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
代码之外 Beyond Code
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.