一档由 Randy 和 GeekPlux 主持的程序员闲聊节目。节目网址： https://bento.me/beyondcode More
一档由 Randy 和 GeekPlux 主持的程序员闲聊节目。节目网址： https://bento.me/beyondcode More

Available Episodes

  • 第 0 集 | 离开微软、人生在于体验？阅读的意义、主动和被动的人生、GeekPlux 看 Randy 代码长大？
    代码之外 Beyond Code 是一档由 GeekPlux 和 Randy 共同主持的程序员闲聊播客节目。 欢迎在 https://forms.office.com/r/RknWt97QPL 向我们来信，我们会在下一期节目分享你的来信或解答你的疑惑。 00:01 为什么离开微软，对外企的感觉 12:52 离开微软后的打算 14:05 经营 YouTube 的秘诀 15:22 一对一咨询的看法 20:25 人生的经历和体验 25:14 阅读的意义 38:18 主动和被动的人生观念 46:56 为什么喜欢写代码 58:56 GeekPlux 看 Randy 的代码长大？
    5/22/2023
    1:03:45

About 代码之外 Beyond Code

一档由 Randy 和 GeekPlux 主持的程序员闲聊节目。节目网址： https://bento.me/beyondcode
