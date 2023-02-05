Monthly mixes - freshly fattened, greased up and unleashed straight from Dada Land
June 2023 Mix
HI-LO - BONZAI MorganJ Ft. Alimish - Do It to Me Tiesto - Traffic (Kryder & Dave Winnel Dada Life - Everybody Wanna Be Free Jaxx & Vega X Lockdown - Lift Me Up Third Party - Keep on Loving You Dada Life - Love Vibrations (Phatzoo Remix) Samlight feat. hannah kate - A Thousand Stars JustLuke Feat. KARRA - DIPLO VIVID, MC Stertch - Acid Achilles, Wintersix - Night Vision Bebe Rexha - Call on Me (David Guetta Remix) UMEK - Footmachine Hotlap Ft. Doody - Set You Free The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia - Sacrifice (Pedro Carrilho & Cigma Vip Edit) KhoMha - Kurai
6/30/2023
57:27
May 2023 Mix
Alex Mueller - Metro Patrick Moreno & KDH - Never Gonna Slow Down NIGHT - MOVES - Blacked Out Rover (Don Diablo Remix) Mark Sixma & Achilles - I Don't Care Michael Feiner - Switched On Marten Hørger - Ill Behavior Richie Blacker - Spaceman [Moon Raver] Antoine Delvig X WARO - Push the Tempo Tujamo X Jay Hardway - Energy (Feat. BayC) Blinders - Prayer Marc Benjamin - Believe Roy Orion - Drown in You Feat. Max Landry ANG - I Don't Like You Jaxx & Vega Feat. Haley Maze - Freakmachine Dataworx - Control (Umek Bootleg) T78, Cosmic Boys - Laser Bolt Funkin Matt - Just a Dream Matt Fortress - Little Closer
5/31/2023
57:15
April 2023 Mix
Retrika & Alex Mueller - Braindance Kom & Achilles - Best Shot Sam Wolfe & UMEK - Mind of One Soroush Yarahmadi & ME2 - Symphony Kid Cudi - Day'n'Night (Antoine Delvig Remix) Mike Williams ft. DTale – Living On Video (VIP Mix) Roy Orion - Drown In You feat. Max Landry Julian Jordan - Losing My Head Ken Bauer - Unfocused Mike Cervello & Curbi - The Sub W&W X Sandro Silva Feat. MC Ambush - Shake the Building FAST BOY X Topic - Forget You (FAST BOY VIP Mix) Oomloud & Robin Aristo - in the House Ryos - I Told You MOGUAI X BUSY SIGNAL X LOHRASP KANSARA - CROWD CONTROL Patrick Moreno & KDH - Never Gonna Slow Down Alex Mueller & Retrika - Cybernight Die Maschine - 33 Mark Sixma & Achilles - I Don't Care
5/2/2023
59:12
March 2023 Mix
Dada Life - Rumble Slow (StereoKilla Remix) G-Pol & Kapuzen - All Night Maor Levi & Magnificence - Let You Go Tujamo & Kid Ink - Drop That Low (Antoine Delvig Instrumental Remix) Tujamo x Antoine Delvig - Vida Loca Samlight & NickyB Feat. hannah kate - Hold You Close KAAZE Feat. Simon Ward - Black & Blue Kasablanca - in Sequence Dada Life - Happy Revolution (Alex D'Rosso Remix) 070 Shake - Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix) Jimmi Rider - Faraba Giordano Mazzocchi, BELM, LMNTRX, CIRE - Samba Denmatt feat. Jetason - Break Away Lucas & Steve, Yves v - After Midnight (Feat. Xoro) Umek - Exodus Tom Clayton & TRP - What Is Still to Come Avao - Ex to See Hardwell & Quintino - Sloopkogel
3/16/2023
59:03
February 2023 Mix
Bowman - What You Want Curbi - Milkyway SMACK & DJs From Mars - It Doesn't Matter Timmy Trumpet X Moonshine - Mas Que Nada (With Marnik) Bingo Players & Oomloud - Get Low Blink, Kazden & Jetty Rachers Feat. Robbie Rosen - One Day Soon Dada Life - So Good (Alex Mueller, Retrika & Sputniq Remix) Dada Life - This Time (Never Be Alone Again) (Vion Konger Remix) HI-LO - PURA VIDA Alex Mueller Feat. KATYA BLANCA - in My Dreams EMAD & Chasner - Waiting for You Shamil - You & I Nicky Romero - Turn Off the Lights R3HAB & Afrojack - R3HAB & Afrojack - Shockwave Avao - Drug in Me Dance 2 Trance - Power of American Natives (BLR Version) Dash Berlin, Dubvision & Emma Hewitt - Time After Time (Festival Mix) Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman - Trips Jengi - Bel Mercy (Faustix Remix) Skrillex, Fred Again, Flowdan - Rumble (Lawz Techno Remix) Umek vs Harry Choo Choo Romero - I Just Can't Believe