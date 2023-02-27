Episode 39: Trends in Network Security

Since the beginnings of computer networking technology, inventing new and better ways to secure networks has been vital to their use in the marketplace. From government applications to commercial, network security has been essential to protect these entities from lost or stolen data, networks being held hostage, etc. In today’s landscape, attacks are nearly an inevitability and even more so than in decades past.So, knowing how important it is to the functions of our society, what’s next for network security? Who better to ask than the expert who’s helped define the space since 1985? In this podcast, we speak with Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, a company that provides cybersecurity research and advisory “as a service.”To learn more about managed network security services, visit:https://www.highwirenetworks.com/services/managed-cybersecurity/To learn more about our Overwatch Cybersecurity Partner Program and how to become a security solutions provider, visit:https://www.highwirenetworks.com/cybersecurity-partners/