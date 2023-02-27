Cybersecurity Simplified aims to demystify cybersecurity and make it understandable to business people and managed services providers who aren’t security expert...
Episode 42: ChatGPT and Cybersecurity – The Good, Bad & Ugly
ChatGPT is the talk of the town, dominating tech conversations around the world. But like any AI-powered tool, it brings with it the good, the bad and the ugly. Is ChatGPT a blessing or a threat? A boon for business or the bane of our existence? A cybersecurity tool or a hacker’s weapon? The guest on today’s podcast is Aaron Martin, Overwatch Senior Security Architect. Aaron has many years of experience as a software architect and security analyst and is here to share his insights and predictions about ChatGPT’s impact on cybersecurity. Stay tuned as we talk to Aaron about the ultimate “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” of chatbots. To learn more about managed cybersecurity services from High Wire Networks, visit: https://www.highwirenetworks.com/services/managed-cybersecurity/To learn more about the Cybersecurity Simplified Podcast and to browse previous episodes, visit:https://www.highwirenetworks.com/cybersecurity-podcasts/
7/6/2023
26:17
Episode 41: IoMT Security – Are Connected Devices Making Your Network Sick?
The adoption of connected devices in medical practices and hospitals is rising quickly, improving operational efficiencies but also exposing your network to viruses and other threats. Our guest is Debe Gash, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Missouri. Debe has a long history in health care IT management and consulting and is very familiar with the digital transformation taking place in medical practices along with the risk of cyber infections that comes with it. Stay tuned as we talk to Debe about the security challenges of the Internet of Medical Things – aka IoMT – and explore how to keep your network healthy. Hint: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. To learn more about IoT security services from High Wire Networks, visit: https://www.highwirenetworks.com/services/overwatch-iot-security/ To learn more about the Cybersecurity Simplified Podcast and to browse previous episodes, visit:https://www.highwirenetworks.com/cybersecurity-podcasts/
6/13/2023
26:19
Episode 40: Legal Compliance in the Digital Age
In the fast-paced, continually evolving landscape of privacy and cybersecurity, the need for legal and operational compliance remains constant. So how do you build a legal compliance program for your digital operations to keep pace with ever-changing law? One way is to focus on the fundamental principles related to privacy and cybersecurity. Here about these principles and more with special guest, Matti Neustadt who has a background as in-house counsel for some leading tech logos. She knows what it takes to be a privacy preacher and cybersecurity crusader while staying current and compliant. In short – she’s the ideal guide to this new legal frontier.To learn more about cybersecurity services, visit:https://www.highwirenetworks.com/services/managed-cybersecurity/
4/6/2023
22:28
Episode 39: Trends in Network Security
Since the beginnings of computer networking technology, inventing new and better ways to secure networks has been vital to their use in the marketplace. From government applications to commercial, network security has been essential to protect these entities from lost or stolen data, networks being held hostage, etc. In today’s landscape, attacks are nearly an inevitability and even more so than in decades past.So, knowing how important it is to the functions of our society, what’s next for network security? Who better to ask than the expert who’s helped define the space since 1985? In this podcast, we speak with Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, a company that provides cybersecurity research and advisory “as a service.”To learn more about managed network security services, visit:https://www.highwirenetworks.com/services/managed-cybersecurity/To learn more about our Overwatch Cybersecurity Partner Program and how to become a security solutions provider, visit:https://www.highwirenetworks.com/cybersecurity-partners/
3/15/2023
31:32
Episode 38: Operationalizing Cybersecurity with Mark Porter
Cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions are critical … but a successful cybersecurity strategy needs a more holistic approach. To fully operationalize cybersecurity, your organization – your people – must embrace best practices to address advanced and evolving cyberthreats. Today on Cybersecurity Simplified, we’ll discuss why cybersecurity is as much a mindset as a toolset. Stay tuned to hear from our special guest - none other than High Wire Networks’ own CEO, Mark Porter. Want to learn more about Managed Cybersecurity? >>https://www.highwirenetworks.com/what-is-managed-cybersecurity/
