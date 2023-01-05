COJ #28 - Murderer on the Lam: It’s One Major Mess After Another in South Carolina

If there’s one thing we’ve all learned over the past two weeks it’s that South Carolina’s justice system is nowhere near fixed. Far too often, it seems like those in positions of power are choosing to do what’s good for them individually over what’s good for public safety. This is a theme that we noticed long before the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh and it’s a topic we will continue to tackle as we look to shine massive amounts of light into the darkest corners of this country, right where crime and corruption meet. So much drama has happened since we last talked. The state Supreme Court ordered Jeroid Price back to prison. Predictably, the “Godfather” of the Bloods gang in South Carolina failed to turn himself in after the state Supreme Court ordered him back to prison last week and remains on the run. This week, Mandy, Liz, & Eric and I discuss the latest in the Jeroid Price case and how — no matter how many times we point it out — the state’s justice system keeps on showing us just how little it thinks of victims. Now it’s everyone’s mess to clean up. And we have a lot to say about that. Let’s get into it... Find us on social media: Twitter.com/mandymatney - Twitter.com/elizfarrell - Twitter.com/theericbland https://www.facebook.com/cupofjustice/ YouTube Please consider sharing your support by leaving a review on Apple at the following link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cup-of-justice/id1668668400 *The views expressed on the Cup of Justice bonus episodes do not constitute legal advice. Listeners desiring legal advice for any particular legal matter are urged to consult an attorney of their choosing who can provide legal advice based upon a full understanding of the facts and circumstances of their claim. The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes also do not express the views or opinions of Bland Richter, LLP, or its attorneys.