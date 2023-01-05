We all want to drink from the same Cup of Justice... and it starts with learning about our legal system. With tales from the newsroom and the courtroom, Mandy M... More
COJ #28 - Murderer on the Lam: It’s One Major Mess After Another in South Carolina
If there’s one thing we’ve all learned over the past two weeks it’s that South Carolina’s justice system is nowhere near fixed.
Far too often, it seems like those in positions of power are choosing to do what’s good for them individually over what’s good for public safety. This is a theme that we noticed long before the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh and it’s a topic we will continue to tackle as we look to shine massive amounts of light into the darkest corners of this country, right where crime and corruption meet.
So much drama has happened since we last talked. The state Supreme Court ordered Jeroid Price back to prison. Predictably, the “Godfather” of the Bloods gang in South Carolina failed to turn himself in after the state Supreme Court ordered him back to prison last week and remains on the run. This week, Mandy, Liz, & Eric and I discuss the latest in the Jeroid Price case and how — no matter how many times we point it out — the state’s justice system keeps on showing us just how little it thinks of victims.
Now it’s everyone’s mess to clean up. And we have a lot to say about that.
Let’s get into it...
5/1/2023
56:45
COJ #27: How Did This Happen? Latest Scandal Shows Just How Much Secrecy Exists in Judicial System
Happy Monday, y’all!
We have always talked about the Murdaugh case in terms of “Monsters” being around every corner — meaning, that back when Liz and Mandy started reporting this case in 2019, it seemed like every new bit of information led to a monster. Another rabbit hole to go down.
This week we were reminded that those monsters don’t just exist in the Murdaugh world.
This week, we couldn’t wait to talk about the Jeroid Price case.
Price — a convicted murderer and alleged "godfather" of the SC bloods who was just starting year 20 of his 35-year sentence — hired a high-powered legislator-lawyer who was somehow able to broker a secret deal with a solicitor and a retiring judge that allowed for his early release.
And it seems like they told no one about this … not the Department of Corrections, not law enforcement and, most importantly, not the victims, the family of Carl Smalls Jr. who was killed by Price in 2002.
Of course, right after we put our Cups Down on Thursday, more breaking news happened so this episode is a little longer than normal with an extra 30 minutes starting around the 52 minute mark.
Let’s get into it …
4/24/2023
1:27:52
COJ #26 - Pressure Mounts in Stephen Smith Case and Why Good Ole Boys Can’t Help Themselves
As the spotlight continues to shine brightly on the Stephen Smith case, some people in Hampton County are feeling the pressure. Murdaugh Murders Podcast co-hosts Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell — and everyone’s favorite attorney, Eric Bland — talk about the latest interlopers in the Smith case, what’s happening in Alex Murdaugh’s and Russell Laffitte’s cases and a mysterious call from Randy Murdaugh’s people.
We all want to drink from the same Cup Of Justice — and it starts with learning about our legal system. What questions do y’all have for us? Email [email protected] and we'll do our best to answer your questions in these bonus episodes.
4/17/2023
1:08:08
COJ #25 - The COJ Team Soaks Up the Sun with … Sheryl Crow!!
Co-hosts Mandy, Liz and Eric are joined by a very special guest (and longtime listener of MMP and CoJ) … Sheryl Crow!!
The Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter shares her thoughts on the Murdaugh case, getting justice for Stephen Smith and what she hopes the future will look like for the next generation as more people speak up against the injustices in their lives.
Sheryl is not only a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, she’s a big fan of fighting for what’s right and, much to our surprise when the trial ended, she has followed the Murdaugh case from the beginning.
Cups up, y’all! Let’s get into it …
We all want to drink from the same Cup Of Justice — and it starts with learning about our legal system. What questions do y'all have for us? Email [email protected] and we'll do our best to answer your questions in these bonus episodes.
We all want to drink from the same Cup Of Justice — and it starts with learning about our legal system. What questions do y’all have for us? Email [email protected] and we'll do our best to answer your questions in these bonus episodes.
4/10/2023
1:13:47
COJ #24: No Apologies: Stephen Smith Exhumation and What’s Next
Happy Monday, y’all.
We have some really good news to share with you today.
On Friday, the body of Stephen Smith was exhumed and taken to Florida for a second autopsy. His mother, Sandy, waited nearly eight years for this moment to come.
It was a very emotional day but also a peaceful one. Sandy could feel the love and knew her boy was in good hands.
We want to again thank all of you who donated to Sandy’s GoFundMe. You helped make this happen and I feel confident that we are now well on our way to getting answers — whatever those answers may be.
We also want to thank SLED Chief Mark Keel and every agent who took the time Friday to connect with Sandy, who kept everyone safe and protected during the exhumation and who accompanied Stephen’s body to the autopsy.
And thank you too to forensic pathologist Dr. Michelle DuPre for your empathetic and professional approach. You put everyone at ease during a difficult time.
This independent exhumation and autopsy were critical because of how the investigation into Stephen’s death was conducted and all the questions surrounding his case. The system had given Sandy no reason to trust in it. Investigators needed to start at Square One and this gets them there. These are just the first steps to finding out why Stephen Smith was found dead on a Hampton County road in 2015 but they are really good first steps.
Liz, Eric and Mandy got together online Sunday morning to talk about how the exhumation went, the strange drama surrounding it and what comes next. We also found a little time to talk about the latest with Alex Murdaugh and his life in prison.
There was a lot to say, so let’s get into it …
We all want to drink from the same Cup Of Justice — and it starts with learning about our legal system. What questions do y'all have for us? Email [email protected] and we'll do our best to answer your questions in these bonus episodes.
