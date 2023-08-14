Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Government
Available Episodes

  • FCSO Marine Unit
    Welcome to the first episode of ‘Cup of Joe’ with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Joe Perkins. Subscribe on youtube and click the bell so you are notified when video episodes go live! Be sure to share as well, so others know about this new series that takes citizens behind the scenes of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.https://www.youtube.com/@ForsythCountySOGeorgia DNR Boating: https://gadnrle.org/boating-rules-reg...Georgia Boating Handbook: https://gadnrle.org/sites/default/fil...Boater Rules & Regulations: https://rules.sos.state.ga.us/cgi-bin...Boater Education: https://www.boat-ed.com/georgia/sign-up/Each episode, Chief Perkins will visit a different unit or team of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, to learn the ropes of their jobs as well as what it takes to get the job done - from various technical equipment, to the training and expertise of our people. At Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, we do everything except fly helicopters and dive in Lake Lanier. As Sheriff Freeman says, “Crime will only rise to the level a community allows. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office & citizens of Forsyth County do not tolerate crime!”The Forsyth County core values are fundamental convictions and beliefs that we hold so firmly that they cannot be altered by circumstances. Our values and how we define our values serve as our ethical compass in making decisions and taking actions. We refer to these values as, The Forsyth County Way.Follow along to see how our brave men and women protect and serve the citizens of Forsyth County Georgia.#CupOfJoe #FCSO #FCSOproud #NewSeries #StaySafeForsyth #LearnAboutFCSO #APeekInside
    8/10/2023
    17:33
  • Cup of Joe Trailer
    Chief Perkins explains what Cup of Joe is and why he wants you along for the journey. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to view the full video episodes. https://www.youtube.com/@ForsythCountySOEach episode, Chief Perkins will visit a different unit or team of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, to learn the ropes of their jobs as well as what it takes to get the job done - from various technical equipment, to the training and expertise of our people. At Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, we do everything except fly helicopters and dive in Lake Lanier. As Sheriff Freeman says, “Crime will only rise to the level a community allows. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office & citizens of Forsyth County do not tolerate crime!”The Forsyth County core values are fundamental convictions and beliefs that we hold so firmly that they cannot be altered by circumstances. Our values and how we define our values serve as our ethical compass in making decisions and taking actions. We refer to these values as, The Forsyth County Way.Follow along to see how our brave men and women protect and serve the citizens of Forsyth County Georgia.#CupOfJoe #FCSO #FCSOproud #NewSeries #StaySafeForsyth #LearnAboutFCSO #APeekInside
    8/10/2023
    1:05

About Cup of Joe

Each Episode, Chief Deputy Joe Perkins visits a different Unit or department of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, in Forsyth County, Georgia. Subscribe and follow along to hear the ins and outs of the various law enforcement folks that make up the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office agency. Chief Perkins will find out what it takes to get the job, what training is needed to keep the job, and what technology and tools are used to get the job done.
