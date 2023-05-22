Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cup o' Go

Podcast Cup o' Go
Jonathan Hall & Shay Nehmad
Stay up to date with the Go community in about 15 minutes per week
TechnologyNews
Stay up to date with the Go community in about 15 minutes per week
  • Go 1.21 coming soon! Plus John Arundel's advice for those who aren't enjoying Go so much
    Thank you to this week's sponsor, Koyeb! 🇪🇺 GopherCon EU next week in Berlin! June 26-29 🧪 Go 1.21rc2 is outRead the draft release notes 💬 Discussion (closed): Add package forwarding 💬 Discussion (ongoing): Move HTTP/2 to the standard library Community highlights 🎮 Dendy, NES emulator written in Go grank.io, Go packages ranked by Google Page Rank and GitHub stars Koyeb is a developer-friendly serverless platform to deploy apps globally. No-ops, servers, or infrastructure management. You can run Web apps & APIs, event-driven serverless functions, background workers, and even cron jobs! Interview with Go 👨‍🏫 teacher and 📚 author, John Arundel On Twitter: @bitfield On LinkedIn: bitfieldconsulting Web site: bitfieldconsulting.com Video: Things in Go I Never Use by Mat Ryer Video: What is the best book to learn Go in 2023?
    6/23/2023
    55:45
  • Why would they change math? Math is math! Also, the Internet is on strike, and an interview with Andy Williams about Fyne
    Thank you to this week's sponsor, Koyeb! Go 1.20.5 & 1.19.10 released VSCode-go v0.39.0 released 🖩 Discussion: Add new API for math/rand  📊 SO 2023 Survey Results The internet is on strike! /r/golang is temporarily restricted Stack Exchange moderation strike 👩 Women Who Go 🇮🇱 Women who Go Israel is back 🇬🇧 Also check out our past interview with Adelina Simion, co-organizer of Women Who Go London Blog post: Go Sync or Go Home: WaitGroup by Yarden Laifenfeld Koyeb is a developer-friendly serverless platform to deploy apps globally. No-ops, servers, or infrastructure management. You can run Web apps & APIs, event-driven serverless functions, background workers, and even cron jobs! Help us name the show's gopher mascott on the Slack channel, #cup-o-go Interview with Andy Williams Fine project web site Andy's web site: andy.xyz
    6/16/2023
    1:14:42
  • Don't defer your time.Since calls; Hugo is safer than ever! And interview with Koyeb CEO and cofounder, Yann Léger
    Thank you to this week's sponsor, Koyeb! Go 1.20.5 & 1.19.10 coming any moment now Proposals 📜 Accepted: Add `else with` to templates ⌚ Likely accept: cmd/vet: time.Since should not be used in defer statement New proposal: database/sql: add generic Null[T] Releases Hugo v0.113.0 with HTTPS support 🐍 spf13/viper v0.16.0 golangci-lint v1.53.0, .1, & .2, with several new linters, and many updates 🍣 BurntSushi/toml v1.3.0 & .1, with experimental TOML 1.1 support Blog post: Improving Observability of GoLang Services Koyeb is a developer-friendly serverless platform to deploy apps globally. No-ops, servers, or infrastructure management. You can run Web apps & APIs, event-driven serverless functions, background workers, and even cron jobs! Production note: Starting next week, we'll be releasing episodes on Fridays. Interview with Yann Léger Koyeb Connect with Yann LinkedIn Twitter
    6/6/2023
    54:11
  • Go-ing to the Max(): Exploring new builtins, HTTP routing enhancements, plus 5, no, 6, Hugo releases
    Thank you to this week's sponsor, Koyeb! New builtins, min & max coming in Go 1.21 Discussion: Possible enhancements to http.ServeMux routing Hugo v0.112.0-.5 released Check out Gont, A testing framework for distributed Go applications Random Testing blog series by John Arundel, Fuzz Testing in Go Koyeb is a developer-friendly serverless platform to deploy apps globally. No-ops, servers, or infrastructure management. You can run Web apps & APIs, event-driven serverless functions, background workers, and even cron jobs! This week on the #cup-o-go Slack Thanks to the admins over on the Gopher Slack for getting RSS integration working on the #cup-o-go channel 🍿 More on finalizer woes: https://github.com/go4org/intern/issues/2, https://github.com/go4org/intern/pull/4, https://github.com/josharian/intern Call for help: Talks, blogs, Tutorials on how to write and think like a Gopher Thread on RSS, Email, blogging, and all that fun stuff
    5/29/2023
    29:01
  • Cup o' Go mugs are all the rage, Shay's an official contributor, and an interview with Applied Go Weekly editor, Christoph Berger
    A big thanks to this episode's sponsor, Koyeb! Proposal, accepted and merged: slices: add Reverse Correction: GOEXPERIMENT=gocacheprog feature won't introduce new cache invalidation bugs New proposal: strings.First function Blog post: Some notes on the cost of Go finalizers (in Go 1.20) by Chris Siebenmann PayPal's key-value store, JunoDB, has been open-sourced Koyeb is a developer-friendly serverless platform to deploy apps globally. No-ops, servers, or infrastructure management. You can run Web apps & APIs, event-driven serverless functions, background workers, and even cron jobs! ☕ Merch is being delivered! Share a selfie on social media! #cupogo Interview with Christoph Berger Subscribe to the Applied Go Weekly newsletter Check out Christoph's excellent Go courses Read the Applied Go blog Applied Go on YouTube
    5/22/2023
    51:23

About Cup o' Go

Stay up to date with the Go community in about 15 minutes per week
