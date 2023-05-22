Go-ing to the Max(): Exploring new builtins, HTTP routing enhancements, plus 5, no, 6, Hugo releases
Thank you to this week's sponsor, Koyeb!
New builtins, min & max coming in Go 1.21
Discussion: Possible enhancements to http.ServeMux routing
Hugo v0.112.0-.5 released
Check out Gont, A testing framework for distributed Go applications
Random Testing blog series by John Arundel, Fuzz Testing in Go
This week on the #cup-o-go Slack
Thanks to the admins over on the Gopher Slack for getting RSS integration working on the #cup-o-go channel
🍿 More on finalizer woes: https://github.com/go4org/intern/issues/2, https://github.com/go4org/intern/pull/4, https://github.com/josharian/intern
Call for help: Talks, blogs, Tutorials on how to write and think like a Gopher
Thread on RSS, Email, blogging, and all that fun stuff