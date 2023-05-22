Go 1.21 coming soon! Plus John Arundel's advice for those who aren't enjoying Go so much

🇪🇺 GopherCon EU next week in Berlin! June 26-29 🧪 Go 1.21rc2 is outRead the draft release notes 💬 Discussion (closed): Add package forwarding 💬 Discussion (ongoing): Move HTTP/2 to the standard library Community highlights 🎮 Dendy, NES emulator written in Go grank.io, Go packages ranked by Google Page Rank and GitHub stars Interview with Go 👨‍🏫 teacher and 📚 author, John Arundel On Twitter: @bitfield On LinkedIn: bitfieldconsulting Web site: bitfieldconsulting.com Video: Things in Go I Never Use by Mat Ryer Video: What is the best book to learn Go in 2023?