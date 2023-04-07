DeSantis’ LGBTQ beliefs, Sopranos star bans bigots, gun owners on reform

Ron DeSantis attacks Trump with a campaign video that slams the former president for once supporting LGBTQ rights. Our panel explains what the ad says about the Florida Governor, and what he really believes. Plus, Michael Imperioli, star of "The Sopranos" and "White Lotus" has a rule for who can watch his hit TV shows and movies. He says the Supreme Court has given him the right to ban bigots. And, Alisyn Camerota speaks with gun owners and 2nd amendment advocates about what reforms they can live with to stop mass shootings. Also tonight: Adversity scores – a new way to measure students without affirmative action, President Zelensky says Russia's War with Ukraine will not be over so long as Crimea is occupied, and do legacy admissions give an unfair advantage to white students?