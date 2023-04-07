CNN Tonight brings you in-depth coverage, one-on-one interviews, and analysis of the latest breaking news. Weekdays, 9 PM ET.
Is Trump getting closer to another indictment?
Is Trump getting closer to another indictment?

The special counsel's investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election escalates, focusing on a chaotic shouting match at the White House six weeks after the election, where baseless ideas were floated to block President Biden's victory. Former federal prosecutor Joseph Moreno joins to discuss the legal implications of the meeting. Also tonight: A review panel says Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for making false election claims, a Hollywood QANON promoter's movie is a hit at the box office, almost half of US tap water contains forever chemicals, and NY area beaches ramp up shark patrols after 5 people are bitten.
7/8/2023
1:19:04
Unhinged WH meeting, MTG ousted, Twitter threatens Meta
BREAKING NEWS: Special counsel Jack Smith questions witnesses about an "unhinged" Oval Office meeting that happened six-weeks after Donald Trump lost the election, in which White House staff were pitted against outside advisers to Trump about signing an executive order to seize voting machines, and making Sidney Powell special counsel to investigate voter fraud. Plus, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene is outsed from the Freedom Caucus for calling Rep. Boebert "A little b***h" on the House floor. And, Twitter threatens Meta with a lawsuit after the launch of its rival app "Threads". Also tonight: 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joins to discuss his campaign, DeSantis defends his camapaign ad attacking Trump on LGBTQ issues, and drugs at the White House: a long, infamous history.
7/7/2023
1:19:45
Obama’s address posted, unredacted Mar-a-Lago evidence, gun owners on violence
Federal prosecutors say the armed suspect arrested in former President Obama's D.C. neighborhood went there after Trump posted about its location on social media. Plus, newly revealed information about what the DOJ told a federal court before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, including surveillance footage of classified documents being moved. And, after a surge of deadly shootings over the 4th of July holiday, Alisyn Camerota speaks with gun owners about their solutions to mass shootings.
7/6/2023
1:18:16
CNN Tonight Update For July 4, 2023
There is no new episode of the CNN Tonight showcast. If you haven't already, please check out CNN's other podcasts and showcasts at cnn.com/audio.
7/5/2023
0:17
DeSantis’ LGBTQ beliefs, Sopranos star bans bigots, gun owners on reform
Ron DeSantis attacks Trump with a campaign video that slams the former president for once supporting LGBTQ rights. Our panel explains what the ad says about the Florida Governor, and what he really believes. Plus, Michael Imperioli, star of "The Sopranos" and "White Lotus" has a rule for who can watch his hit TV shows and movies. He says the Supreme Court has given him the right to ban bigots. And, Alisyn Camerota speaks with gun owners and 2nd amendment advocates about what reforms they can live with to stop mass shootings. Also tonight: Adversity scores – a new way to measure students without affirmative action, President Zelensky says Russia's War with Ukraine will not be over so long as Crimea is occupied, and do legacy admissions give an unfair advantage to white students?