Welcome To The Cultivé Podcast
Welcome to The Cultivé Podcast! In this first episode, listeners are introduced to your hosts Mikyla Marie Manu of Ink and Press Co. and Shasta Bell of Shasta Bell Calligraphy - two stationers in the fine-art wedding industry.
In this episode we share our backgrounds, an overview of Cultivé, and what inspired us to launch this podcast. We are excited to join on this journey together as we share our extensive knowledge and expertise of the fine-art, luxury wedding industry. From design to industry tips and resources, the Cultivé podcast brings you valuable educational content from our years of experience as small business owners and artists. Whether you are a seasoned vendor or just starting out, Cultivé is here to help you cultivate your own skill set as a wedding professional.
