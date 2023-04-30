Cube Show: Presented by Wickles Pickles

Weekly college football analysis with a focus on the SEC. Hosted by ESPN & SEC Network analyst, Cole Cubelic. All of the insight, none of the BS. This series is... More
Why can Ole Miss win ten games this season? They've got the best returning RB in college football
The Ole Miss Rebels may not have a stud wide receiver, but they've got Quinshon Judkins, the best running back in college football. That's going to open up a lot of possibilities for Lane Kiffin's offense, no matter who winds up quarterback. Right now it looks like Jaxson Dart is going to be the guy. There's a lot of good pieces for this Ole Miss team and we'll see what Pete Golding brings to the table as the new defensive coordinator. This is a team that could surprise some of their opponents but also a team capable of beating themselves. Hear the full breakdown from Cole Cubelic on our latest SEC spring preview. Plus the latest in transfer portal news.
5/28/2023
39:38
Why Tennessee could win the SEC East in 2023
The ceiling for this Tennessee team is higher than most people believe. Josh Heupel's team is building on last year's success and Joe Milton is a mobile quarterback who can throw the deep ball. They've got question marks on the offensive line and in the defensive secondary but there's no reason this can't team can't make a run this year. Cole Cubelic breaks down the Tennessee roster and schedule in our latest spring preview. Plus the latest from the transfer portal.
5/21/2023
39:25
Can Kirby Smart and Georgia threepeat?
Cole Cubelic is back with another spring preview. This time we're looking at the back to back defending college football champions with one big question. With a record number of players departing to the draft after the past two seasons, does Georgia have the pieces to do it again? Plus, Cole breaks down the transfer portal pickups for Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas.
5/14/2023
39:17
Why LSU could win a national title in 2023 + Payton Thorne is a great fit for Auburn and more portal news
Brian Kelly's LSU team has the right pieces for its schedule this season. Jayden Daniels has a strong receiving corps. Kyren Lacy is dynamic in the backfield. There's a lot to like about this team, even if there are a few question marks. Cole Cubelic breaks down what we can expect from the Tigers this season in our latest spring preview.Plus, it was another busy week in the transfer portal. And no one had a busier week than Auburn. Cole explains why Payton Thorne is a great fit for Auburn at QB and more transfer analysis.
5/7/2023
37:54
Alabama Spring Preview: What's going to happen at QB? Plus the SEC cleans up in the NFL draft
The biggest question in Tuscaloosa is who is going to emerge as the starting QB? Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and, now, Tyler Buchner are all vying for the job. Whoever comes out on top will have a deep roster of offensive weapons to turn to, even if it's not clear who the breakout guy may be this season. Cole Cubelic breaks down what fans can expect from Tommy Rees' offense and Kevin Steele's defense. Plus he's got the latest transfer portal news and his takeaways from a huge NFL draft for the SEC.