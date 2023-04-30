Cube Show: Presented by Wickles Pickles

Why can Ole Miss win ten games this season? They've got the best returning RB in college football

The Ole Miss Rebels may not have a stud wide receiver, but they've got Quinshon Judkins, the best running back in college football. That's going to open up a lot of possibilities for Lane Kiffin's offense, no matter who winds up quarterback. Right now it looks like Jaxson Dart is going to be the guy. There's a lot of good pieces for this Ole Miss team and we'll see what Pete Golding brings to the table as the new defensive coordinator. This is a team that could surprise some of their opponents but also a team capable of beating themselves. Hear the full breakdown from Cole Cubelic on our latest SEC spring preview. Plus the latest in transfer portal news.