Discussions with CSPI scholars and leading thinkers in science, technology, and politics. www.cspicenter.com
ScienceSocial SciencesNewsPolitics
Available Episodes

5 of 62
  • Propaganda and Power | Chris Rufo and Richard Hanania
    Chris Rufo joins the podcast to talk about his new book, America's Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything.Rufo begins by talking about his background and his theory of political change. The conversation then shifts to his new book, the strengths of Ron DeSantis as an administrator, and finally what he’s doing on the board of the New College of Florida. Topics include:* Where did all of the crazy ideas that seem to have taken over institutions in the last few years come from? * What took conservatives so long to wake up to the problem?* Did Rufo end up liking the intellectuals he was studying?* What are the connections between left-wing ideas and civil rights law?* How do conservatives reach “good liberals” within institutions?See the transcript of the conversation at the Richard Hanania Newsletter.Listen in podcast form or watch the conversation on YouTube.Links:* Richard Hanania, The DeSantis Revolution* Politico profile on the relationship between Rufo and DeSantis* Rufo, America's Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything.* Rufo video on the trans movement and “nullification” surgery, discusses his theory of political change* Hanania, The Origins of Woke (forthcoming book)* Robert Rector on black-white gaps* The Atlantic giving Rufo his due Get full access to Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology at www.cspicenter.com/subscribe
    7/24/2023
    1:20:39
  • AI Alignment as a Solvable Problem | Leopold Aschenbrenner & Richard Hanania
    In the popular imagination, the AI alignment debate is between those who say everything is hopeless, and others who tell us there is nothing to worry about.Leopold Aschenbrenner graduated valedictorian from Columbia in 2021 when he was 19 years old. He is currently a research affiliate at the Global Priorities Institute at Oxford, and previously helped run Future Fund, which works on philanthropy in AI and biosecurity. He contends that, contrary to popular perceptions, there aren’t that many people working on the alignment issue. Not only that, but he argues that the problem is actually solvable. In this podcast, he discusses what he believes some of the most promising paths forward are. Even if there is only a small probability that AI is dangerous, a small chance of existential risk is something to take seriously.AI is not all potential downsides. Near the end, the discussion turns to the possibility that it may supercharge a new era of economic growth. Aschebrenner and Hanania discuss fundamental questions of how well GDP numbers still capture what we want to measure, the possibility that regulation strangles AI to death, and whether the changes we see in the coming decades will be on the same scale as the internet or more important. Listen in podcast form here, or watch on YouTube.Links:* Leopold Aschenbrenner, “Nobody’s on the Ball on AGI Alignment.” * Collin Burns, Haotian Ye, Dan Klein, and Jacob Steinhardt, “Discovering Latent Knowledge in Language Models Without Supervision.” * Kevin Meng, David Bau, Alex Andonian, and Yonatan Belinkov, “Locating and Editing Factual Associations in GPT.”* Leopold’s Tweets: * Using GPT4 to interpret GPT2 .* What a model says is not necessarily what’s it’s“thinking” internally. Get full access to Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology at www.cspicenter.com/subscribe
    5/15/2023
    1:02:08
  • Understanding Right and Left | Bryan Caplan & Richard Hanania
    Bryan Caplan joins the podcast to talk about his new book, Voters as Mad Scientists: Essays on Political Irrationality.Bryan begins by explaining why he hates politics. Much of the conversation then centers around Caplan’s simplistic theory of the right and left. This is compared and contrasted with Scott Alexander’s thrive/survive theory of the political spectrum, Robin Hanson’s theory of farmers and foragers, and Hanania’s “Liberals Read, Conservatives Watch TV.”Near the end, the discussion turns to the political climate at GMU, and whether the intellectual community that has been built can survive the trend towards DEI. Caplan emphasizes that he has noticed a difference since Glenn Youngkin came to power in Virginia, showing that politics actually matters for determining the future of free speech and intellectual freedom.For previous Bryan appearances on the podcast, see: May 2021, September 2022, and May 2022.Listen in podcast form or watch on YouTube. Get full access to Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology at www.cspicenter.com/subscribe
    5/1/2023
    1:32:49
  • Marc Andreessen On Venture Capital, Science, Tech, Progress, and More (Rerelease)
    This week we’re rereleasing a previous episode with Marc Andreessen, originally released on August 16, 2021. He is co-founder and general partner of Andreessen Horowitz. Earlier in life, he was the co-founder of Opsware, Ning, and Netscape. Marc joins the podcast to talk about what’s gone wrong with science, the prerequisites for progress, and how tech has changed our lives and has the potential to disrupt stagnant institutions. Topics also include how the internet has influenced dating, what venture capitalists actually do, and whether there is too much – or too little – money in politics.For a transcript of the conversation, see here. Get full access to Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology at www.cspicenter.com/subscribe
    3/27/2023
    1:56:30
  • Waiting for the Betterness Explosion | Robin Hanson & Richard Hanania
    Robin Hanson joins the podcast to talk about the AI debate. He explains his reasons for being skeptical about “foom,” or the idea that there will emerge a sudden superintelligence that will be able to improve itself quickly and potentially destroy humanity in the service of its goals. Among his arguments are:* We should start with a very low prior about something like this happening, given the history of the world. We already have “superintelligences” in the form of firms, for example, and they only improve slowly and incrementally * There are different levels of abstraction with regards to intelligence and knowledge. A machine that can reason very fast may not have the specific knowledge necessary to know how to do important things.* We may be erring in thinking of intelligence as a general quality, rather than as more domain-specific.Hanania presents various arguments made by AI doomers, and Hanson responds to each in kind, eventually giving a less than 1% chance that something like the scenario imagined by Eliezer Yudkowsky and others will come to pass. He also discusses why he thinks it is a waste of time to worry about the control problem before we know what any supposed superintelligence will even look like. The conversation includes a discussion about why so many smart people seem drawn to AI doomerism, and why you shouldn’t worry all that much about the principal-agent problem in this area.Listen in podcast form or watch on YouTube. You can also read a transcript of the conversation here.Links:* The Hanson-Yudkowsky AI-Foom Debate* Previous Hanson appearance on CSPI podcast, audio and transcript* Eric Drexler, Engines of Creation* Eric Drexler, Nanosystems* Robin Hanson, “Explain the Sacred”* Robin Hanson, “We See the Sacred from Afar, to See It the Same.”* Articles by Robin on AI alignment:* “Prefer Law to Values” (October 10, 2009)* “The Betterness Explosion” (June 21, 2011)* “Foom Debate, Again” (February 8, 2013)* “How Lumpy AI Services?” (February 14, 2019)* “Agency Failure AI Apocalypse?” (April 10, 2019)* “Foom Update” (May 6, 2022)* “Why Not Wait?” (June 30, 2022) Get full access to Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology at www.cspicenter.com/subscribe
    3/13/2023
    1:42:06

About CSPI Podcast

Discussions with CSPI scholars and leading thinkers in science, technology, and politics. www.cspicenter.com
