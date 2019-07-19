The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in t...
Episode 11 - Making a CS50 Fair
In this episode, David and Brian discuss the origins of the CS50 Fair, the end-of-term exhibition of final projects that capstones CS50 students' experience. Why so many balloons? Why the raffle? And how can others run their own CS50 Fairs? All it took at first, it turns out, was some Entenmann's cakes!
The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in tech and computer science more generally.
2/13/2020
30:19
Episode 10 - Teaching Academic Honesty
In this episode, David and Brian discuss CS50's experience with matters of academic dishonesty, whereby students sometimes submit work that's not entirely their own. While the course aspires each year to reduce the number of instances thereof, most educationally impactful to date has been the course's introduction of a "regret clause" to its syllabus. If students do cross some ethical line, often late at night under significant stress, they are now encouraged to reach out to the course's heads within 72 hours. The course then addresses the matter internally, without escalation to the university itself. While the work in question is usually zeroed, students are often referred to other resources on campus as well for academic support and mental health. The effect has been to transform a process that was once primarily punitive into teachable moments.
2/10/2020
30:57
Episode 9 - Restructuring CS50
In this episode, a discussion of CS50's underlying pedagogy. David and Brian discuss changes made to CS50 at Harvard in Fall 2019, among them new-and-improved lectures, weekly quizzes, by-appointment tutorials, a choice of end-of-term "tracks" for students, and lots of new problem sets. Hear the reasons behind those changes as well as what worked well and what didn't.
1/31/2020
50:09
Episode 8 - FaceApp
This week's podcast: David and Brian talk about FaceApp, which uses machine learning to alter photos of people.
7/24/2019
23:44
Episode 7 - Why C?
This week's podcast: David and Brian talk about why CS50 is taught (primarily) in C.
