Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to CS50 Podcast in the App
Listen to CS50 Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
CS50 Podcast

CS50 Podcast

Podcast CS50 Podcast
Podcast CS50 Podcast

CS50 Podcast

CS50
add
The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in t...
More
Technology
The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in t...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Episode 11 - Making a CS50 Fair
    In this episode, David and Brian discuss the origins of the CS50 Fair, the end-of-term exhibition of final projects that capstones CS50 students' experience. Why so many balloons? Why the raffle? And how can others run their own CS50 Fairs? All it took at first, it turns out, was some Entenmann's cakes! The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in tech and computer science more generally. This is the CS50 Podcast. Follow us on other social media to get news on upcoming shows and more: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cs50 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cs50 Twitter: https://twitter.com/cs50 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cs50 Twitch: https://twitch.tv/cs50tv iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cs50-podcast/id1459708246 Google Podcasts: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Iw4e6bmrnly6iygsmqrcdajoweq Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/cs50/podcast11 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3MxtKWdpxTVvxnAYPDJuKV?si=lI0P0H8aSkCh2owGr2te1Q YouTube: https://youtu.be/afqHeaDsKEI
    2/13/2020
    30:19
  • Episode 10 - Teaching Academic Honesty
    In this episode, David and Brian discuss CS50's experience with matters of academic dishonesty, whereby students sometimes submit work that's not entirely their own. While the course aspires each year to reduce the number of instances thereof, most educationally impactful to date has been the course's introduction of a "regret clause" to its syllabus. If students do cross some ethical line, often late at night under significant stress, they are now encouraged to reach out to the course's heads within 72 hours. The course then addresses the matter internally, without escalation to the university itself. While the work in question is usually zeroed, students are often referred to other resources on campus as well for academic support and mental health. The effect has been to transform a process that was once primarily punitive into teachable moments. The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in tech and computer science more generally. This is the CS50 Podcast. Follow us on other social media to get news on upcoming shows and more: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cs50 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/cs50 Twitter: https://twitter.com/cs50 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cs50 Twitch: https://twitch.tv/cs50tv
    2/10/2020
    30:57
  • Episode 9 - Restructuring CS50
    In this episode, a discussion of CS50's underlying pedagogy. David and Brian discuss changes made to CS50 at Harvard in Fall 2019, among them new-and-improved lectures, weekly quizzes, by-appointment tutorials, a choice of end-of-term "tracks" for students, and lots of new problem sets. Hear the reasons behind those changes as well as what worked well and what didn't. The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in tech and computer science more generally. This is the CS50 Podcast. Follow us on other social media to get news on upcoming shows and more: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cs50 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/cs50 Twitter: https://twitter.com/cs50 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cs50 Twitch: https://twitch.tv/cs50tv
    1/31/2020
    50:09
  • Episode 8 - FaceApp
    This week's podcast: David and Brian talk about FaceApp, which uses machine learning to alter photos of people. The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in tech and computer science more generally. This is the CS50 Podcast. Follow us on other social media to get news on upcoming shows and more: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cs50 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/cs50 Twitter: https://twitter.com/cs50 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cs50 Twitch: https://twitch.tv/cs50tv
    7/24/2019
    23:44
  • Episode 7 - Why C?
    This week's podcast: David and Brian talk about why CS50 is taught (primarily) in C. The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in tech and computer science more generally. This is the CS50 Podcast. Follow us on other social media to get news on upcoming shows and more: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cs50 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/cs50 Twitter: https://twitter.com/cs50 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cs50 Twitch: https://twitch.tv/cs50tv
    7/19/2019
    35:39

More Technology podcasts

About CS50 Podcast

The CS50 Podcast is hosted by CS50's own David J. Malan and Brian Yu at Harvard University. Each episode focuses on (and explains!) current events and news in tech and computer science more generally. This is the CS50 Podcast.
Podcast website

Listen to CS50 Podcast, a16z Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

CS50 Podcast

CS50 Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store