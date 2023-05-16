Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Crystal Paine Show in the App
Listen to Crystal Paine Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Crystal Paine Show

Crystal Paine Show

Podcast Crystal Paine Show
Podcast Crystal Paine Show

Crystal Paine Show

Crystal Paine
add
The Crystal Paine Show is dedicated to helping you embrace life right where you are and take practical steps to get where you want to go. Crystal says, &#34;My ... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementKids & FamilyParenting
The Crystal Paine Show is dedicated to helping you embrace life right where you are and take practical steps to get where you want to go. Crystal says, &#34;My ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 214
  • 214. Shiny Happy People: Our Honest Thoughts
    This may be one of the most controversial episodes I’ve ever recorded – and also the most personal! Amazon recently released a 4-part docu-series called Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. While this series focuses on the Duggar family primarily, it dives into the world and beliefs of those who were part of the IBLP/ATI program – which was the program and culture I grew up in.We got so many requests from people to share our thoughts on the docu-series, so we sat down and recorded a very unscripted podcast on what it was like for me to grow up in this culture + our honest thoughts on the docu-series. You might not agree with our perspective, but I hope that this episode makes you think and/or encourages you in your journey, whether you may be.In This Episode[00:38] - Today’s topic is on the show Shiny Happy People.[03:31] - I share a little of my background and what it was like growing up in the IBLP/ATI program.[08:15] - Is the docu-series sensationalized?[10:09] - We all bring baggage and dysfunction from childhood.[12:11] - Jesse and I caught something interesting in the first episode.[15:01] - We discuss the idolatry of the family.[17:27] - Hear about how it was interesting to watch this show with our kids.[20:30] - We discuss how obedience was instilled/taught.[24:36] - Why success was so important in the IBLP/ATI program.[26:08] - Pursuing Godliness without the gospel leads to dysfunction.[29:17] - Where might I be seeking formulas in my own life?Links & ResourcesCrystal PaineShiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on Amazon PrimeSocial MediaCrystal Paine on InstagramCrystal Paine on TwitterCrystal Paine on GoodreadsMoney Saving MomMoney Saving Mom on FacebookMoney Saving Mom Deal Seekers Facebook [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    6/13/2023
    35:58
  • 213. Every Woman a Theologian (with Phylicia Masonheimer)
    Today’s podcast guest has deeply impacted my life this year as I've been reading her work and following her on Instagram and I really looked forward to recording this episode with her. It didn't disappoint!Phylicia Masonheimer is the author of Every Woman a Theologian and founder of the organization with the same name, a ministry that teaches both Christian women and men how to identify what they believe and communicate it in a loving way. In this podcast episode, she shares why theology matters, how what we believe impacts our every day lives, why she believes the Bible is true, how to reconcile some of the hard parts of the Old Testament with the belief that God is good and that women are valued, how to communicate what we believe in a gracious manner, and what it looks like to lean into and rely upon the Holy Spirit.No matter what you believe, I hope that what Phylicia shares in this episode will challenge you and make you think.In This Episode[00:35] - I have been excited about this episode for a while![02:18] - Phylicia shares some background information about herself.[03:24] - What did Phylicia want to do for a living when she was young?[05:05] - What does the term theology mean and why is it important?[06:36] - What if someone is doubting their faith?[08:32] - Phylicia addresses the historical context of the Old Testament.[10:41] - How would Phylicia address women not being valued in the Old Testament?[13:03] - Phylicia defines theology without intimacy.[14:59] - How do people have heart knowledge about Christianity?[16:40] - Phylicia explains what it means to walk alongside the Holy Spirit.[18:55] - Phylicia offers encouragement on how to find time for Jesus.[20:36] - Perfection is the enemy of consistency.[21:38] - Phylicia argues for the grace that comes with learning with your kids.[25:42] - How does Phylicia communicate her faith to someone who has different beliefs?[28:27] - Phylicia encourages people who ask how God can be good when they’re struggling.Links & ResourcesEvery Woman a Theologian: Know What You Believe. Live It Confidently. Communicate It Graciously. by Phylicia MasonheimerPhylicia MasonheimerPhylicia's InstagramLove-Centered Parenting: The No-Fail Guide to Launching Your Kids by Crystal Paine10 Days to Be a Happier MomSign up for the Hot Deals Email ListMoneySavingMom.comMy Instagram account (I’d love for you to follow me there! I usually hop on at least a few times per day and share behind-the-scenes photos and videos, my grocery store hauls, funny stories, or just anything I’m pondering or would like your advice or feedback on!)Have feedback on the show or suggestions for future episodes or topics? Send me an email: crystal @ moneysavingmom.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    6/6/2023
    32:18
  • 212. How to Help Your Kids Have an Intentional Summer
    Want to help your kids be more intentional with their summer? In this podcast episode, Jesse and I share 10 questions to ask your kids to help them come up with some great ideas to be more intentional with their time this summer.Use these questions as a springboard to set goals or just to get yours kids' creative juices flowing! As we talk about in this episode, we sat down with our kids and went over these questions together and we had such a fun time hearing our kids' answers, learning more about what they are hoping to do and accomplish this summer, and setting some goals and planning some activities for the summer.In This Episode[00:35] - Feeling overwhelmed by having kids home over summer?[01:55] - Hear some family updates.[04:16] - Kathrynne's last-minute graduation party and how it all came together.[09:03] - I have been reading Listen to Your Day by Paul Angone.[10:41] - A deodorant I've been loving.[15:48] - Boredom isn't necessarily a bad thing.[17:20] - The first question: what’s one thing I want to learn how to do?[17:41] - What is a new idea I want to try?[18:34] - What do I want to read?[19:04] - Where is one place I want to go?[19:55] - Who would I like to help?[20:22] - What life skill do I want to learn and/or practice?[20:55] - What do I want to learn to cook or bake?[22:55] - What would I like to organize better?[23:26] - What goal would I like to accomplish?[24:03] - The final question: what is a business idea I’d like to try or job I'd like to apply for?Links & ResourcesListen to Your Day by Paul AngoneHello deodorant10 Days to Be a Happier MomSign up for the Hot Deals Email ListMoneySavingMom.comMy Instagram account (I’d love for you to follow me there! I usually hop on at least a few times per day and share behind-the-scenes photos and videos, my grocery store hauls, funny stories, or just anything I’m pondering or would like your advice or feedback on!)Have feedback on the show or suggestions for future episodes or topics? Send me an email: crystal @ moneysavingmom.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    5/30/2023
    27:01
  • 211. Trading Boring, Empty Prayer for Real Connection (with Addison Bevere)
    Okay, full disclosure: I'd never heard of Addison Bevere until his publisher reached out and asked if he could be on my podcast. I did some research and was so impressed with what I found, that I said yes. And I'm so grateful I did because I was absolutely blessed by the time I got to spend with him.Not only did he share so much wisdom on our podcast episode, but I loved getting to know him more in our conversations before and after we recorded. He was so humble and I would have never known that he was leading this huge organization had I not kept asking question after question until he finally shared more!Addison is the author of a brand new book titled Words with God: Trading Boring, Empty Prayer for Real Connection. In this episode, we talk about growing up with parents who were both public figures, what his parents did well and what he wished they had done difference, the difference between doubt and disbelief, why prayer matters and how it might be different than what you think it looks like, and how it can impact and influence our every day life.In This Episode[01:05] - Learn about today’s guest, Addison Bevere.[03:22] - Addison gives examples of things his parents did well and things he thought they could have done better.[05:15] - Hear more about Addison’s parents and his upbringing.[06:32] - Humility creates safety.[07:07] - Why Addison wrote his new book and how important silence is when it comes to prayer.[16:14] - The different types of prayer.[20:30] - What does prayer look like for Addison in his every day life?[22:54] - Addison gives us examples of practical prayers.[26:32] - How can we identify whose voice we’re hearing when we listen?[28:30] - Addison identifies how having words with God has been helpful to him.Links & ResourcesWords with God: Trading Boring, Empty Prayer for Real Connection by Addison D. BevereLove-Centered Parenting: The No-Fail Guide to Launching Your Kids by Crystal Paine10 Days to Be a Happier MomSign up for the Hot Deals Email ListMoneySavingMom.comMy Instagram account (I’d love for you to follow me there! I usually hop on at least a few times per day and share behind-the-scenes photos and videos, my grocery store hauls, funny stories, or just anything I’m pondering or would like your advice or feedback on!)Have feedback on the show or suggestions for future episodes or topics? Send me an email: crystal @ moneysavingmom.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    5/23/2023
    31:20
  • 210. Kathrynne shares surprising lessons she learned in high school
    Listen in to this week's podcast episode as I welcome our daughter, Kathrynne, back to the show! She joins me today to discuss her high school experience -- a topic inspired by a recent night where she spoke at youth group. She had such wisdom to share there and I wanted her to get to share some of that on the podcast.In this episode, Kathrynne talks about how she was really dreading going into her senior year. She decided to focus on loving the younger kids and looking for ways to serve them and make them feel loved. She's ending the year so thrilled by the friendships she made, the the memories she's carrying with her, and the many opportunities she had to love the younger kids and hang out with them. It ended up being a GREAT year!Kathrynne tells us about a teacher who inspired her and made a difference in her life by going out of her way to show kindness to her -- something that made her want to do the same for others. She gives some great advice to parents and other adults who want to connect with their teens, emphasizing the importance of making them feel like their interests and ideas matter.She also talks about how the idea of selling pizzas and sodas at lunchtime have led her to plan to major in business in college. This likely wouldn't have happened had she not decided to make the most of her senior year rather than be miserable or just sad.My hope is that this conversation with her will inspire you to make the most of your opportunities and make a difference in the lives of others!In This Episode[00:35] - Our daughter Kathrynne is today’s guest![02:19] - Kathrynne feels bittersweet about high school being over.[03:41] - Hear about Kathrynne’s rough transition between junior year and senior year.[05:48] - Kathrynne reflects on Back-to-School camp.[08:24] - Senioritis hit Kathrynne hard.[12:14] - Hear about a surprise party that was thrown for Kathrynne.[15:15] - What would Kathrynne say to adults who want to inspire teens?[17:21] - Kathrynne gives advice to parents who want to connect deeper with their kids.[18:35] - Kids are probably communicating with you even if it’s not verbally.[20:52] - Kathrynne has realized that she loves things related to business and earning money[22:50] - In addition to helping run pizza sales, Kathrynne began selling drinks at lunch.[24:18] - Kathrynne is considering majoring in business.[26:53] - Gratitude and attitude are the biggest takeaways here.Links & ResourcesLove-Centered Parenting: The No-Fail Guide to Launching Your Kids by Crystal Paine10 Days to Be a Happier MomSign up for the Hot Deals Email ListMoneySavingMom.comMy Instagram account (I’d love for you to follow me there! I usually hop on at least a few times per day and share behind-the-scenes photos and videos, my grocery store hauls, funny stories, or just anything I’m pondering or would like your advice or feedback on!)Have feedback on the show or suggestions for future episodes or topics? Send me an email: crystal @ moneysavingmom.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    5/16/2023
    28:43

More Education podcasts

About Crystal Paine Show

The Crystal Paine Show is dedicated to helping you embrace life right where you are and take practical steps to get where you want to go. Crystal says, &#34;My hope is that this podcast will serve as an inspiration to your week, a pause in your day to slow down and reflect a little, a looked-forward-to part of your weekly routine, a place where we can connect on a deeper level… and ultimately, my desire is that you come away from listening to each episode feeling motivated to bloom where you are planted and take intentional steps to move in the direction you are longing to go.&#34; Crystal is a wife, mom of 6, foster/adoptive mom, speaker, New York Times bestselling author, and online entrepreneur, best known for founding MoneySavingMom.com.

Podcast website

Listen to Crystal Paine Show, 45 Forward and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Crystal Paine Show

Crystal Paine Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store