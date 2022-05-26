Crystal Blue is a sci-fi audio drama about fifteen military outcasts that evade dishonorable discharge and are instead sent to a remote grouping of planets know... More
A Message from 7 Lamb
We've been getting a lot of emails asking if we are still making podcasts and wondering why things are taking so long. Well, here's a little explanation of what's been going on behind the scenes. Don't worry though. We haven't stopped production. We're still working on all your favorites!Thanks for listening!!
6/13/2023
10:39
S1E6: The Tower
Stooge's first day at the tower is not a good day. He's not prepared and it seems no one really cares to help him, save for Yara. Meanwhile, Max looks into the blip, while also fighting with Mazey. And Rich and Ferris get high and find a new pet.Music:"Discovery" by Kevin Graham @ Artlist.io"Full-access" by Jimmy Svensson @ Artlist.io"Arcade" by Evgeny-Bardyuzha @ Artlist.io"Neon Coast" by Evgeny-Bardyuzha @ Artlist.io"Normalize" by Stanley Gurvich @ Artlist.io"The Barrenness of a Busy Life" by Benja @ Artlist.io"Such a Light Surrounding" by Be Still the Earth @ Artlist.io"Out of Flux" by cdHiddenDir @ Artlist.io
10/27/2022
43:38
S1E5: The Body
Max and Mazey are still trying to figure out things in Communications, since the Captain urgently wants to talk to HQ. Meanwhile, Carter and company head to the jungle but have an abrupt stop in the plains when they find a body.Music:"Ganymede" by Yehezkel-Raz @ Artlist.io"Visible" by Shahead Mostafafar @ Artlist.io"First Flight" by Denys Horokhovskiy @ Artlist.io
5/26/2022
29:59
S1E4: No Signal
Sarko, Roman, and the rest of the build team are heading back to Crystal Blue after another week of work. When they arrive back at the base they find the Crawler gone and the bay door jammed. Sarko has a few words for the mechanics and the Captain, but Hiltz is having none of it. Later, Sarko meets Stooge and finds that Communications is having a hard time reaching the Block. Is their signal being jammed?Music:"Visible" by Shahead Mostafafar @ Artlist.io"Full Access" by Jimmy Svensson @ Artlist.io"Ganymede" by Yehezkel Raz @ Artlist.io"First Flight" by Denys Horokhovskiy @ Artlist.ioDon't forget to visit feverdreamspodcast.com for the newest episode of Fever Dreams called The Portal!
4/11/2022
37:13
S1E3: The Shuttle
Kay is still upset with Carter. While she patrols the outside of the base, she finds some commotion in the Comm Room. She goes to investigate and finds several CB members searching for a crashed shuttle. While they don't know exactly where it landed, they do know the general area. The Captain decides to send a search and rescue team. Kay decides she wants to go, much to Carter's dismay. But the shuttle landed in the jungle and the jungle can be a very dangerous place.Music:"No One is Out Here" by Yehezkel Raz @ Artlist.io"First Flight" by Denys Horokhovskiy @ Artlist.io
Crystal Blue is a sci-fi audio drama about fifteen military outcasts that evade dishonorable discharge and are instead sent to a remote grouping of planets known as the Theras. Thera II houses the base known as Crystal Blue, where each member is forced to work a specific job such as building air purifier towers, maintaining the base, or monitoring space travel. It's a boring job, but someone as to do it. But things get crazy when a mysterious shuttle crash lands on the planet, holding some secret information about an alien race. An alien race that has not been in contact with humans for centuries. What could this mean for the members of Crystal Blue?!