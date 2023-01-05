A daily analysis of macroeconomics, bitcoin, geopolitics and big picture power shifts, hosted by Nathaniel Whittemore @nlw. The Breakdown is part of The Breakdo... More
Regional Bank Turmoil Accelerates as Fed Raises Again with "Hawkish Pause" on Horizon
First Republic failed this week. Did that mean Powell and the Fed would pause their hikes? Absolutely not. NLW covers the "Hawkish Pause" press conference and the 25 bps interest rate raise.
5/4/2023
14:59
Biden's DAME Mining Tax is an Attack on Bitcoin
The White House Council of Economic Advisors yesterday announced the Digital Asset Mining Energy (DAME) excise tax. The proposed 30% tax on "cryptomining" would be a soft ban on mining in the USA according to crypto industry experts.
5/3/2023
16:38
The Suspicious Denial of Protego Trust: New York Magazine Finds Evidence of Operation Choke Point 2.0
Operation Choke Point 2.0 refers to the idea that there has been coordinated action by bank regulators to try to force crypto out of the system - something which the current administration strenuously denies. New York Magazine recently found more evidence than they might have believed for the effort.
5/2/2023
15:37
First Republic's Failure Shows the Limits of Fed Bank Programs
After an extended ordeal, beleaguered First Republic Bank has been seized and sold to JP Morgan Chase. NLW covers the build up, the specifics of the deal, and why the example of First Republic illustrates the limits of what the Fed can control.
5/1/2023
16:40
Don't Ban Crypto! The Case for Pro-Innovation Regulation
On this edition of Long Reads Sunday, NLW reads "The Case for Regulating, Not Banning, Crypto" by the Blockchain Association's Kristin Smith. The article is a response to the growing argument against regulation.