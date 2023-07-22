Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
CrossPolitic Show

Podcast CrossPolitic Show
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
CrossPolitic (Christ over politics) mixes the taboo formula of faith, culture, and politics to bring the clarity of the gospel into muddle America. We are a com...
Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • Thrown in Prison for not Snitching: Injustice & 2000 Mules
    Thrown in Prison for not Snitching: Injustice & 2000 Mules     More from Gregg & Catherine: https://www.onward.social/home?k=7cb2e51c    Sign up for the FLF Conference at the Ark Encounter! (Oct 11-14) https://flfnetwork.com/the-politics-of-six-days-creation-conference/    Support Us & Sign up for a FLF Club Membership!  https://flfnetwork.com/product/fightlaughfestclub/?attribute_member-tier=silver-monthly 
    7/29/2023
    44:40
  • Vanessa (Gothix) & Graeme Wilson: Cancelled on Twitch to Servant of God
    Vanessa (Gothix) & Graeme Wilson: Cancelled on Twitch to Servant of God   Support Gothix on Loor TV https://www.loor.tv/sign-up?slug=gothix    Sign up for the FLF Conference at the Ark Encounter! (Oct 11-14) https://flfnetwork.com/the-politics-of-six-days-creation-conference/    Support Us & Sign up for a FLF Club Membership!  https://flfnetwork.com/product/fightlaughfestclub/?attribute_member-tier=silver-monthly 
    7/28/2023
    31:51
  • Tucker & Tate are Dangerous - The Good & The Bad
    Tucker & Tate are Dangerous - The Good & The Bad   Support our lowly producer’s podcast (In The Garden)  https://open.spotify.com/show/1XLwvHSTwYNIM3nlHNlmqy?si=HeOMZFpFTiGAZhuxhKz3qA    Sign up for the FLF Conference at the Ark Encounter! (Oct 11-14) https://flfnetwork.com/the-politics-of-six-days-creation-conference/    Support Us & Sign up for a FLF Club Membership!  https://flfnetwork.com/product/fightlaughfestclub/?attribute_member-tier=silver-monthly 
    7/27/2023
    39:59
  • Q Shaman (Jake Angeli-Chansley) on CrossPolitic
    Q Shaman (Jake Angeli-Chansley) on CrossPolitic   Sign up for the FLF Conference at the Ark Encounter! (Oct 11-14) https://flfnetwork.com/the-politics-of-six-days-creation-conference/    Support Us & Sign up for a FLF Club Membership!  https://flfnetwork.com/product/fightlaughfestclub/?attribute_member-tier=silver-monthly 
    7/26/2023
    47:41
  • Use the Constitution to save the Constitution - Convention of the States w/ Mark Meckler
    Use the Constitution to save the Constitution - Convention of the States w/ Mark Meckler   Convention of the States  https://conventionofstates.com/    Sign up for the FLF Conference at the Ark Encounter! (Oct 11-14) https://flfnetwork.com/the-politics-of-six-days-creation-conference/    Support Us & Sign up for a FLF Club Membership!  https://flfnetwork.com/product/fightlaughfestclub/?attribute_member-tier=silver-monthly 
    7/22/2023
    50:57

About CrossPolitic Show

CrossPolitic (Christ over politics) mixes the taboo formula of faith, culture, and politics to bring the clarity of the gospel into muddle America. We are a community of Christians who desire to see the Lordship of Christ in every corner of our culture, reigning over every politician, and changing every individual for our good and His glory. Our hosts are pastors, deacons, and filmmakers, who long to see our fallen and broken nation recognize Jesus as our redeemer. Our hosts have interviewed notable presidential candidates (such as Senator Ted Cruz and Dr. Ben Carson), written books, preach the Gospel, make films, and utilize every avenue possible to declare the gospel of our Lord to the whole world.
