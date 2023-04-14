AI has captured the world's attention and imagination and will change nearly every aspect of how businesses are built and run. Business leaders will need to ret...
Gen AI Use Cases in the Enterprise with Microsoft's Ali Dalloul
Today's guest on Cross Validated is Ali Dalloul, a VP of Azure AI at Microsoft. He spent nearly 25 years with Microsoft in various leadership roles, most recently as the VP of Strategy and Commercialization at Azure AI.
On this episode, Ali joins Pauline to discuss the most widespread use cases of generative AI among Microsoft customers, Microsoft’s approach to customers’ data security and privacy, and the importance of change management and leadership sponsorship for organizations transforming with AI.
6/26/2023
49:27
AI in Drug Discovery and Value of Data with GSK's Kim Branson
Today's guest on Cross Validated is Kim Branson, who is the Senior Vice President and Global Head of AI and ML at GSK. GSK is one of the top 10 largest pharmaceuticals and Fortune 500 company.
On this episode, Kim joins Pauline to discuss both traditional ML and generative AI use cases within GSK, why data and data generation are critical assets to any Fortune 500 company, and how Kim thinks AI should be regulated.
Views expressed in this podcast are the speaker’s own and do not necessarily represent the position of GSK.
5/31/2023
53:17
AI Disruption Archetypes and Deployment Factors with Bain's Roy Singh
Today's guest on Cross Validated is Roy Singh, Partner and Global Head of Advanced Analytics at Bain. Bain announced a partnership with OpenAI recently to identify the value of and implement AI among Bain's Fortune 5000 clients.
On this episode, Roy joins Pauline to discuss the strong pull from enterprise customers to deploy generative AI capabilities, the deployment factors to increase likelihood of success, and disruption archetypes around use cases and industries getting early traction.
5/8/2023
40:34
AI in Gaming and Enabling Disruption with Unity's Danny Lange
Our first guest on Cross Validated is Danny Lange, SVP of AI at Unity and former Head of Machine Learning at Uber and Amazon. As a leading platform of development tools for video games and real-time 3D experiences, Unity plays an important role in incorporating AI to enable developers to build better and more beautiful games faster and more cheaply.On this episode, Danny joins Pauline and guest host Rob Toews, Partner at Radical Ventures, to discuss how generative AI is transforming video game development and explains why imagination is a key ingredient to deploying AI successfully.
AI has captured the world's attention and imagination and will change nearly every aspect of how businesses are built and run. Business leaders will need to rethink their architectures and adapt to remain competitive. Join us on this podcast as we speak to practitioners and builders who are making AI deployments in the enterprise a reality. We'll explore the challenges and opportunities of this transformative technology, and discover how it's being used to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.