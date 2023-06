AI in Drug Discovery and Value of Data with GSK's Kim Branson

Today's guest on Cross Validated is Kim Branson, who is the Senior Vice President and Global Head of AI and ML at GSK. GSK is one of the top 10 largest pharmaceuticals and Fortune 500 company. On this episode, Kim joins Pauline to discuss both traditional ML and generative AI use cases within GSK, why data and data generation are critical assets to any Fortune 500 company, and how Kim thinks AI should be regulated. Subscribe for new podcasts and email feedback to [email protected] Follow on Twitter: @paulinebhyang Views expressed in this podcast are the speaker’s own and do not necessarily represent the position of GSK.