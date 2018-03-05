Voice actor Matthew Mercer leads a group of fellow voice actors on epic Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. These familiar voices bring the audience into the full exp... More
Available Episodes
C2E19 The Gentleman's Path
The Mighty Nein find themselves facing multiple choices as to their next actions and alliances…
5/17/2018
3:34:35
Talks Machina: Discussing C2E18 - Whispers of War
After Critical Role each week, everyone needs to take a second to breathe and process. Talks Machina brings Critical Role cast members together with host Brian Wayne Foster to chat about the latest happenings on the hit show, answer audience questions, and more.
5/15/2018
1:29:20
C2E18 Whispers of War
The end of the Harvest Close Festival brings a victory overshadowed by the bigger problems of the Empire...
5/10/2018
4:10:48
Talks Machina: Discussing C2E17 - Harvest Close
5/8/2018
1:27:28
C2E17 Harvest Close
The Mighty Nein attend the Harvest Close Festival, taking part in sweets and games of skill, and entering the challenging Victory Pit...
