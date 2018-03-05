Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsLeisure
Podcast Critical Role
Nerdist Industries
add
LeisureGames
Available Episodes

5 of 206
  • C2E19 The Gentleman's Path
    The Mighty Nein find themselves facing multiple choices as to their next actions and alliances…
    5/17/2018
    3:34:35
  • Talks Machina: Discussing C2E18 - Whispers of War
    After Critical Role each week, everyone needs to take a second to breathe and process. Talks Machina brings Critical Role cast members together with host Brian Wayne Foster to chat about the latest happenings on the hit show, answer audience questions, and more.
    5/15/2018
    1:29:20
  • C2E18 Whispers of War
    The end of the Harvest Close Festival brings a victory overshadowed by the bigger problems of the Empire... 
    5/10/2018
    4:10:48
  • Talks Machina: Discussing C2E17 - Harvest Close
    After Critical Role each week, everyone needs to take a second to breathe and process. Talks Machina brings Critical Role cast members together with host Brian Wayne Foster to chat about the latest happenings on the hit show, answer audience questions, and more.
    5/8/2018
    1:27:28
  • C2E17 Harvest Close
    The Mighty Nein attend the Harvest Close Festival, taking part in sweets and games of skill, and entering the challenging Victory Pit...
    5/3/2018
    4:04:48

About Critical Role

Voice actor Matthew Mercer leads a group of fellow voice actors on epic Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. These familiar voices bring the audience into the full experience of D&D, allowing imaginations to soar as the characters embark on adventures. This is Critical Role!
Podcast website

