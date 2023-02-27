Four friends with an unending passion for Pokemon want to take you on a journey quite unlike anything you've heard before...or they've heard before...as they ar... More
Available Episodes
5 of 115
ANNOUNCEMENT: The Final Arc
Announcement regarding the release of the final arc of the whole campaign. . .
4/3/2023
2:53
BONUS: Reflect #11
Join us for a Q&A reflection on our penultimate arc - Destiny Bond!
Episode 83: Destiny Bond #12
Kenny gets bullied. Brandi voices concern. Theo takes the lead.
Episode 82: Destiny Bond #11
Brandi goes dark, Theo takes on Brandi, Kenny gets a power-up!
Episode 81: Destiny Bond #10
Theo, Brandi and Kenny Vs Togekiss (Golden Unown Form)
Four friends with an unending passion for Pokemon want to take you on a journey quite unlike anything you've heard before...or they've heard before...as they are pretty much making it all up from scratch.
Each week, Stew, Ali, David and Tom gather around to tell the story of Kenny, Theo and Brandi through the power of improv and dice rolls, as they set off on their very own Pokemon adventure, in a completely made up Pokemon region.
There are battles, there are puns and, most importantly, there are adorable (and not so adorable) creatures.
Episodes every other (Poké)Monday.