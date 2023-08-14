As one of the top lawyers in New York City, Sonora Williams (Malinda Williams) is as driven as they come. One day she receives a letter in the mail that changes everything – Sonora has an uncle who just passed away and left her an inheritance, a farm in Alabama. For her entire life growing up in foster care, she was told she had no family leaving her to wonder, if he knew about her, why did he not come for her? In order to get the answers she seeks, Sonora must travel to Alabama and meet the people who keep the farm running – including the handsome cowboy Zeke Summers (Keith D. Robinson) who immediately captures her attention.

Coming August 24th! - As one of the top lawyers in New York City, Sonora Williams (Malinda Williams) is as driven as they come. On track to make partner at her law firm and being one of the youngest to ever do so, she has little time for a personal life. One day she receives a letter in the mail that changes everything – Sonora has an uncle who just passed away and left her an inheritance, a farm in Greenville, Alabama. For her entire life, growing up in foster care, she was told she had no family leaving her to wonder, if he knew about her why did he not come for her? In order to get the answers she seeks, Sonora must leave her best friend in NYC (Amanda Seales) and close-knit community to travel to Greenville and meet the people who keep the farm running – including the handsome cowboy Zeke Summers (Keith D. Robinson) who immediately captures her attention.