The cost of serious and organised crime in Australia
In this episode, Dr Rick Brown interviews AIC Director and CEO of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Mr Michael Phelan APM. Mr Phelan discusses the extent and nature of the cost of serious and organised crime in Australia in 2020-21, and the harm imposed by these crimes. Read more in Estimating the costs of serious and organised crime in Australia, 2020–21
4/3/2022
19:36
Why do people leave gangs?
In this episode, Dr Rick Brown interviews colleagues in the Queensland Police Service (QPS) and discusses the collaborative project undertaken between the AIC and QPS to better understand outlaw motorcycle gangs in Australia. In 2019 and 2020, QPS interviewed over 50 former gang members to understand their personal journey into motorcycle gangs, reasons for leaving and the impact of their association with the gang. This episode explores these findings and how QPS shifted from intelligence gathering to empirical research for this project. You can find the related AIC research at https://www.aic.gov.au/subject/omcgYou can find out more about the QPS Exit Program at https://www.police.qld.gov.au/initiatives/omcg-exit-program Content warning: this episode contains explicit language.
11/10/2021
31:05
Disrupting online child sexual abuse material
In this episode, Dr Rick Brown interviews AIC researchers Sarah Napier and Coen Teunissen to discuss their research on online child sexual abuse material. Napier and Teunissen examine the nature and extent of online child sexual abuse and highlight ways to prevent and disrupt this horrific crime. Content warning: this episode discusses topics of abuse that may be triggering for some listeners and is not suitable for children.
9/9/2021
19:56
Exploring drug markets on the darknet
In this episode, Dr Rick Brown interviews Emeritus Professor Rod Broadhurst from the Australian National University's Cybercrime Observatory. Broadhurst explores the nature of research on the darknet and discusses his recent research on the Impact of Darknet Market Seizures on Opioid Availability. You can find the research paper at https://www.aic.gov.au/publications/rr/rr18 Disclaimer: this episode was recorded remotely, you may hear scratches on the audio.
6/2/2021
21:02
Domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic
In this episode, Dr Rick Brown interviews Anthony Morgan and Hayley Boxall, AIC Research Managers and authors of the publication, The prevalence of domestic violence among women during the COVID-19 pandemic. This research presents the findings from an online survey of 15,000 Australian women about their experience of domestic violence during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout this episode, Morgan and Boxall discuss the methods and implications of this important research. You can find the research paper at https://www.aic.gov.au/publications/sb/sb28
The Australian Institute of Criminology's podcast series. In this series, we want to share with you some of the latest research on a range of contemporary crime and justice issues affecting Australia. We'll talk about some of the research we’re doing at the Institute, but also explore some of the research we’re funding our academic partners to undertake in universities across Australia.