Crime Salad is a true crime podcast, delivering a healthy portion of crime every week on Wednesdays. Hosted by Ashley and Ricky. More
Available Episodes
5 of 71
Ordered to Die
Kelly Turner’s daughter, Olivia Gant was the literal poster child for Colorado Children’s hospital. She appeared in dozens of their promotional videos and fundraising materials. Kelly, the mother of 3 children, two with significant health issues was a tireless advocate for her ill children. After the tragic death of seven year old Olivia, Kelly was able to devote more time to her other daughter. Would that devotion and advocacy have similarly tragic results? Find out on the next episode of Crime Salad.
Support us!
Want ad free listening?
Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast
Sponsors:
Switchcraft
Download Switchcraft for free and unlock the magical mystery!
Follow us!
Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast
RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569
Written and Researched by Stephanie Moore and Crime Salad
Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad
Written Sources:
https://www.scribd.com/document/432889207/Olivia-Gant-Case-Turner-Kelly-Renee-Indictment
Prayers For Olivia Gant - Kelly Turner’s blog
http://prayersforoliviagant.blogspot.com
Prayers for Olivia
https://www.blogger.com/profile/01403139626609827022
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/06/13/olivia-gant-timeline/
https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/02/09/kelly-turner-olivia-gant-sentenced-death-guilty-plea/
https://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/16/bat-princess-saves-the-day-at-denver-office-building/
https://www.9news.com/article/news/investigations/olivia-gant-childrens-hospital-hospice/73-95f54a94-9354-4be7-9e83-3d1dd4bb11df
https://www.canoncitydailyrecord.com/2021/06/13/olivia-gant-kelly-turner-childrens-hospital-colorado/
Video Sources:
Court TV - 7 Year old tortured to death with hospital visits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKu8TiE-w4A
Olivia Gant’s Grandfather Demands answers, prepares lawsuit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAiXOagantw&t=142s
Family Members of Olivia Gant hire Attorneys for information on treatment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKjljt4TicM
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
3/30/2022
47:47
The Murder of Grace Millane
Grace Millane, who was a day away from being 22 years old.. Met a charming man who was gaining her trust more and more throughout the night after he continuously bought her drinks.. Things seemed to have been going great and charisma was his secret weapon.
Support us!
Want ad free listening?
Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast
Sponsors:
Noom
Worry less and feel happier. Sign up for your trial at Noom.com/CRIMESALAD.
Follow us!
Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast
RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569
Researched and Written by: S. A. Moe and Crime Salad
Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
3/23/2022
42:53
The Online Dating Murder of Ingrid Lyne
Today, we will get into the gruesome case of the murder and dismemberment of wife, mother, friend, and nurse Ingrid Lyne.
Support us!
Want ad free listening?
Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast
Sponsors:
Audible
Listen to the new Audible Original Finding Takima. Visit AUDIBLE.COM/TAMIKA
Lumineux
Find Lumineux on Amazon.com and get seven dollars off today!
Follow us!
Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast
RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569
Researched and Written by: S. A. Moe and Crime Salad
Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
3/16/2022
28:53
Who Killed the Jabalees?
Ronald and Christine Jabalee were found beaten and stabbed to death in the garage of their home in New Baltimore, Michigan in October of 2006. Letters written in blood were found underneath the jeep next to Christine's dead body, but the killer is believed to have mopped most of it up, making it indecipherable and the killer unidentifiable. Lack of any physical evidence and motive resulted in the acquittal of their eldest son, Ron Jabalee Jr., the singular suspect in the case, in 2010.
Support us!
Want ad free listening?
Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast
Sponsors:
Rothy's
get $20 off your first purchase at rothys.com/CRIMESALAD.
Ritual
Right now Ritual is offering our listeners 10% off your first three months. Visit ritual.com/CRIMESALAD and turn healthy habits into a Ritual.
Switchcraft
Play your way through hundreds of enchanting match-3 levels, revealing a dark and winding mystery story.
Download Switchcraft for free and unlock the magical mystery!
Follow us!
Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast
RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569
Researched and Written by: Ellen Girvin and Crime Salad
Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
3/9/2022
39:07
The Most Dangerous Game: The Murder of Bianca Rudolph
The case that we will discuss this week is that of the suspicious death of Bianca Rudolph whose husband and well-known dentist in the Pittsburgh area, Lawrence or Larry Rudolf, collected nearly $4.9 million in life insurance benefits after the fatal “accidental” shooting in Zambia in 2016, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty.
Support us!
Want ad free listening?
Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast
Sponsors:
Lumineux
Find Lumineux on Amazon.com and get seven dollars off today!
Wondery
Listen to Against The Odds: Ada Blackjack on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or you can listen 1 week early and ad-free by joining Wondery Plus in the Wondery app.
Good Chop
Go to GoodChop.com/crimesalad100 and use code crimesalad100 to get $100 off your first 3 boxes.
Follow us!
Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast
RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569
Researched and Written by: Ellen Girvin and Crime Salad
Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com