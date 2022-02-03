Who Killed the Jabalees?

Ronald and Christine Jabalee were found beaten and stabbed to death in the garage of their home in New Baltimore, Michigan in October of 2006. Letters written in blood were found underneath the jeep next to Christine's dead body, but the killer is believed to have mopped most of it up, making it indecipherable and the killer unidentifiable. Lack of any physical evidence and motive resulted in the acquittal of their eldest son, Ron Jabalee Jr., the singular suspect in the case, in 2010.