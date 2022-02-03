Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Crime Salad

Podcast Crime Salad
Cloud10 and iHeartPodcasts
Crime Salad is a true crime podcast, delivering a healthy portion of crime every week on Wednesdays. Hosted by Ashley and Ricky. More
True CrimeSociety & CultureNews
Available Episodes

  • Ordered to Die
    Kelly Turner’s daughter, Olivia Gant was the literal poster child for Colorado Children’s hospital. She appeared in dozens of their promotional videos and fundraising materials. Kelly, the mother of 3 children, two with significant health issues was a tireless advocate for her ill children. After the tragic death of seven year old Olivia, Kelly was able to devote more time to her other daughter. Would that devotion and advocacy have similarly tragic results? Find out on the next episode of Crime Salad. Support us! Want ad free listening? Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast ﻿Sponsors: Switchcraft Download Switchcraft for free and unlock the magical mystery! Follow us! Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569 Written and Researched by Stephanie Moore and Crime Salad Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad Written Sources: https://www.scribd.com/document/432889207/Olivia-Gant-Case-Turner-Kelly-Renee-Indictment Prayers For Olivia Gant - Kelly Turner’s blog http://prayersforoliviagant.blogspot.com Prayers for Olivia https://www.blogger.com/profile/01403139626609827022 https://www.denverpost.com/2021/06/13/olivia-gant-timeline/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/02/09/kelly-turner-olivia-gant-sentenced-death-guilty-plea/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/16/bat-princess-saves-the-day-at-denver-office-building/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/investigations/olivia-gant-childrens-hospital-hospice/73-95f54a94-9354-4be7-9e83-3d1dd4bb11df https://www.canoncitydailyrecord.com/2021/06/13/olivia-gant-kelly-turner-childrens-hospital-colorado/ Video Sources: Court TV - 7 Year old tortured to death with hospital visits https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKu8TiE-w4A Olivia Gant’s Grandfather Demands answers, prepares lawsuit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAiXOagantw&t=142s Family Members of Olivia Gant hire Attorneys for information on treatment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKjljt4TicM Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
    3/30/2022
    47:47
  • The Murder of Grace Millane
    Grace Millane, who was a day away from being 22 years old.. Met a charming man who was gaining her trust more and more throughout the night after he continuously bought her drinks.. Things seemed to have been going great and charisma was his secret weapon. Support us! Want ad free listening? Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast ﻿Sponsors: Noom Worry less and feel happier. Sign up for your trial at Noom.com/CRIMESALAD. Follow us! Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569 Researched and Written by: S. A. Moe and Crime Salad Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
    3/23/2022
    42:53
  • The Online Dating Murder of Ingrid Lyne
    Today, we will get into the gruesome case of the murder and dismemberment of wife, mother, friend, and nurse Ingrid Lyne.  Support us! Want ad free listening? Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast ﻿Sponsors: Audible Listen to the new Audible Original Finding Takima. Visit AUDIBLE.COM/TAMIKA Lumineux Find Lumineux on Amazon.com and get seven dollars off today! Follow us! Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569 Researched and Written by: S. A. Moe and Crime Salad Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
    3/16/2022
    28:53
  • Who Killed the Jabalees?
    Ronald and Christine Jabalee were found beaten and stabbed to death in the garage of their home in New Baltimore, Michigan in October of 2006. Letters written in blood were found underneath the jeep next to Christine's dead body, but the killer is believed to have mopped most of it up, making it indecipherable and the killer unidentifiable. Lack of any physical evidence and motive resulted in the acquittal of their eldest son, Ron Jabalee Jr., the singular suspect in the case, in 2010. Support us! Want ad free listening? Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast ﻿Sponsors: Rothy's get $20 off your first purchase at rothys.com/CRIMESALAD. Ritual Right now Ritual is offering our listeners 10% off your first three months. Visit ritual.com/CRIMESALAD and turn healthy habits into a Ritual. Switchcraft Play your way through hundreds of enchanting match-3 levels, revealing a dark and winding mystery story. Download Switchcraft for free and unlock the magical mystery! Follow us! Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569 Researched and Written by: Ellen Girvin and Crime Salad Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
    3/9/2022
    39:07
  • The Most Dangerous Game: The Murder of Bianca Rudolph
    The case that we will discuss this week is that of the suspicious death of Bianca Rudolph whose husband and well-known dentist in the Pittsburgh area, Lawrence or Larry Rudolf, collected nearly $4.9 million in life insurance benefits after the fatal “accidental” shooting in Zambia in 2016, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty. Support us! Want ad free listening? Patreon - https://patreon.com/crimesaladpodcast ﻿Sponsors: Lumineux Find Lumineux on Amazon.com and get seven dollars off today! Wondery Listen to Against The Odds: Ada Blackjack on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or you can listen 1 week early and ad-free by joining Wondery Plus in the Wondery app. Good Chop Go to GoodChop.com/crimesalad100 and use code crimesalad100 to get $100 off your first 3 boxes. Follow us! Merch - http://www.crimesaladpodcast.com/shop Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/crimesaladpodcast Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/crimesalad Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/crimesaladpodcast RATE US - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crime-salad-podcast/id1457141569 Researched and Written by: Ellen Girvin and Crime Salad Audio and Editing by: Emily Rawlings and Crime Salad Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
    3/2/2022
    41:47

About Crime Salad

Crime Salad is a true crime podcast, delivering a healthy portion of crime every week on Wednesdays. Hosted by Ashley and Ricky.
